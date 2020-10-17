Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekly: October 10-17, 2020

The following are some of this week's reports from the MEMRI Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Project, which translates and analyzes content from sources monitored around the clock, among them the most important jihadi websites and blogs. (To view these reports in full, you must be a paying member of the JTTM; for membership information, send an email to [email protected] with "Membership" in the subject line.)

EXCLUSIVE: Hizbullah-Affiliated Associations Establish $80 Million Loan Fund For Lebanese Industrial, Agricultural Sector

In a press conference they held on October 7, 2020, two associations affiliated with Hizbullah announced the establishment of a fund providing loans to the Lebanese industrial and agricultural sector.

EXCLUSIVE: In Statement Decrying UAE, Bahrain Normalization Deal With Israel, Al-Qaeda Deems U.S. And Israeli Interests 'Legitimate Targets,' Urges Scholars To Mobilize Muslims To Overthrow 'Despotic Regimes'

On October 13, 2020, Al-Qaeda's central media wing released a statement by the group's central command condemning the normalization agreement between the UAE, Bahrain, and Israel and stating that American and Israeli interests, embassies, companies, and combatant nationals "shall be legitimate targets."

EXCLUSIVE: Canada-Based Pro-Al-Qaeda Cleric: President Trump's 2016 Election Serves The Long-Term Interests Of Muslims Because He Intends To Destroy His Nation From Within

On October 8, 2020, a Canada-based pro-Al-Qaeda cleric published a Telegram post in which he described President Donald Trump as "America's Dictator," saying that while his 2016 election appeared to be disadvantageous to Muslims, in reality, it served the interests of Muslims, because Trump intends to destroy America from within.

EXCLUSIVE: 'The Coordinating Body Of The Iraqi Resistance' Claims Responsibility For Attacking U.S. Forces, Threatens Further Attacks If They Remain In Iraq

On October 10, 2020, the "Coordinating Body of the Iraqi Resistance" published a statement in which it declared that that it was granting the U.S. military in the country another chance to leave without the use of force, contingent upon adherence to a "designated timetable" for the withdrawal of the American military forces from Iraq.

ISIS Claims Rocket Attack Targeting U.S. Base In Afghanistan

An October 15, 2020 announcement by the Islamic State's (ISIS) Khorasan Province claims that on October 14 the group's fighters fired two Katyusha rockets at the largest U.S. military base in Afghanistan, Bagram Airfield in Parwan province.

Islamic State In Central Africa Claims Killing Several Soldiers In Attacks On Military Barracks In Tanzania, Congo

On October 15, 2020, the Islamic State (ISIS) in Central Africa claimed responsibility for two attacks on Tanzanian and Congolese military barracks causing several casualties.

ISIS Editorial Accuses 'Apostate Media Outlets' Of Undermining Group's Activity In Syria

On October 8, 2020 the Islamic State (ISIS) released its weekly newspaper which included an editorial criticizing some media outlets for not attributing attacks carried out in ISIS-controlled areas in Syria to the group's fighters.

ISIS Commemorates Five Fighters From The Indian Subcontinent Slain In India And Afghanistan

The Islamic State (ISIS) published two articles in its weekly newspaper, commemorating five fighters from the Indian Subcontinent who had been killed in Kashmir and Afghanistan and praising them for their bravery on the battlefield and for the sacrifice they made for ISIS.

Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): Sudanese Man Who Says He Lives In The U.S. Shares Content Featuring Prominent ISIS And Al-Qaeda Figures, Promotes Jihad, Shares Content By Many Jihadi Preachers, Clerics, And Fighters On Facebook

A Facebook user writes that he is from Sudan and claims to live in the northeast of the U.S. He has shared content featuring prominent Islamic State (ISIS) figures on his Facebook account.

Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): On Discord, Jihadis Share ISIS, Anwar Al-'Awlaki Videos, Promote Jihad, Discuss Geo-Politics In Syria

A Discord server hosts Westerners who advocate for jihad and appear to support several groups fighting in Syria.

Leader Of Al-Qaeda Affiliate In Syria Urges Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) Leadership To Accept Arbitration To Resolve Tensions Following Campaign Of Arrests

On October 9, 2020 a senior leader of an Al-Qaeda-affiliated faction in Syria, issued a letter addressing Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham's (HTS) top leader.

Pro-Al-Qaeda Ideologue Rules Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS)-Linked General Security Service Violates Islam; HTS General Shari'a Council Responds By Labeling Him An Extremist

Tensions between Syrian jihadi group Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and a Jordan-based jihadi ideologue have further escalated after the latter issued a fatwa asserting that joining the HTS-linked General Security Service (GSS) is a violation of Islam.

Jihadis In Syria Reject Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham-Linked Government's Decision To Regulate Civilian Use Of Weapons

On October 11, 2020, the Syrian Salvation Government, which is linked to Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), issued a public announcement saying that starting on October 12, its Ministry of the Interior will be implementing a new system that will require civilians to attain a permit to carry or use weapons.

Jihadi Group Claims IED Attack On Turkish Convoy, Vows To Continue Attacks To Drive Turks Out Of Syria

On October 12, 2020, a pro-Al-Qaeda Telegram channel shared a statement released by a jihadi group. The statement claimed responsibility for an IED attack on a Turkish convoy in northern Syria.

Group For The Support Of Islam And Muslims (GSIM) Releases Statement On Prisoner Exchange With Malian Government

On October 15, 2020, the Al-Qaeda-affiliated Group for Support of Islam and the Muslims (GSIM), which operates in the Sahel region, published a statement about the prisoner exchange deal it recently concluded with the Malian government

Al-Qaeda Affiliate Group For The Support Of Islam And Muslims (GSIM) Claims IED Attack On UN Armored Vehicle In Mali

On October 13, 2020, a pro-Al-Qaeda outlet reported that fighters from the Al-Qaeda affiliate Group For The Support Of Islam And Muslims (GSIM) had attacked a UN military convoy in Mali.

Al-Qaeda Affiliate GSIM Celebrates Prisoner Exchange With Malian Government In Ceremony

On October 10, 2020, three images were leaked online showing the emir of the Al-Qaeda affiliate in the Sahel region, Group for Support of Islam and Muslims, GSIM, attending a mass ceremony to celebrate members of his group who were recently released in a prisoner exchange with the Malian government.

Hizbullah Brigades Spokesman: Continue To Train Your Weapons On American Interests In The Country; The Ceasefire Will Be Cancelled If Members Of The Resistance Or The PMU Are Harmed

On October 12, 2020, the Hizbullah Brigades spokesman urged members of the militias supported by Iran to continue to keep the American interests in the country in their sights and to train the weapons at their disposal on those interests.