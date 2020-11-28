Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekly: November 21 – 28, 2020

The following are some of this week's reports from the MEMRI Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Project, which translates and analyzes content from sources monitored around the clock, among them the most important jihadi websites and blogs. (To view these reports in full, you must be a paying member of the JTTM; for membership information, send an email to [email protected] with "Membership" in the subject line.)

EXCLUSIVE: Report: Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps Supplies Militias In Iraq With Precision-Guided Missiles

On November 19, 2020, a U.K.-based Arabic-language newspaper reported that Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has supplied Iraq-based militias with precision-guided missiles capable of targeting sensitive locations.

EXCLUSIVE: Spokesman Of Iran-Backed Hezbollah Brigades In Iraq: U.S. Administration 'Begged' For A Conditional Truce With The Resistance Factions, At Least During U.S. Elections; Truce Will End If Any Resistance Commander Or Headquarters Are Targeted

On November 24, the spokesman of the Iran-backed Iraqi group Hezbollah Brigades (KH) announced in an interview with the Iranian state-run Al-Alam TV that Iraqi Shi'ite factions do not trust that the U.S. intends to follow through on its decision to withdraw from Iraq.

EXCLUSIVE: Article In ISIS Magazine 'Sawt Al-Hind': 'Islam Doesn't Mean Peace'; 'Salam [Peace] Is Not The Basis Of The Word Islam'

An article in the latest issue of "Sawt Al-Hind" ("The Voice of India") denounces moderate Islamic scholars for trying to please the West.

EXCLUSIVE: ISIS Editorial: Jeddah Cemetery Attack Carried Out In Defense Of The Prophet, To Punish Citizens Of 'Crusader' Alliance; Calls On Saudis To Fight Against 'Crusaders And Polytheists,' Expel Them From Saudi Arabia

On November 19, 2020, the Islamic State (ISIS) released a new issue of its weekly newspaper Al-Naba' on Telegram. The issue included an editorial praising the recent attack on a non-Muslim cemetery in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and calling on Saudis to fight against the Crusaders and the polytheists, and to expel them from their country.

EXCLUSIVE: Al-Shabab Claims Killing Somali Soldiers From 'U.S.-Trained Special Forces'

On November 23, 2020, the media arm of the Al-Shabab Movement claimed that the group's fighters killed soldiers from the U.S.-trained Somali Special Forces.

ISIS Commander Urges Muslim Youth In Syria To Wage Jihad On U.S.-Backed SDF: 'The Arenas Of Jihad Are Within Your Reach'

On November 19, 2020, the Islamic State (ISIS) released its weekly, Al-Naba', with an exclusive interview a commander of ISIS's Syria Province.

Islamic State's Sinai Province Claims Attack On Egypt-Israel Gas Pipeline

On November 19, 2020, the Islamic State's (ISIS) Sinai Province, or Wilayat Sinai, claimed responsibility for an attack on a natural gas pipeline linking Egypt and Israel.

ISIS Claims Firing Katyusha Rockets At 'Green Zone' In Kabul, Afghanistan

On November 21, 2020, the Islamic State's (ISIS) Khurasan Province released a statement claiming that its fighters fired Katyusha rockets at the "green zone" in Kabul, Afghanistan, where the presidential palace, "Crusaders'" countries' embassies, and the Afghan army headquarters are located.

Article In Issue 10 Of ISIS Magazine 'Swat Al-Hind' Incites Anti-France Terror Attacks, Declares: 'We Are Doomed If We Don't Defend Our Prophet'

An article in the latest issue of Sawt Al-Hind ("The Voice of India") urges supporters of the Islamic State (ISIS) not to compromise on blasphemous acts committed against Prophet Muhammad.

Pro-ISIS Media Outlet Celebrates Terror Attacks In Austria, Threatens: 'Lone Lions Are Lying In Wait'

On November 23, 2020, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media outlet released a video celebrating the recent attacks in Austria and France and accused the two countries of fighting Islam and the Quran. The video also threatened that "lone lions are lying in wait" to carry out more attacks.

Pro-ISIS Media Foundation Releases New Anti-France Poster Threatening President Macron

On November 23, 2020, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) outlet released a poster threatening France as part of the ongoing ISIS media campaign.

Turkish- And Azeri-Language Instagram Accounts Promote ISIS, Feature Jihadi Figures Including Al-Baghdadi, Al-Adnani, Azzam, Al-'Awlaki, Al-Maqdisi

On Instagram, accounts in Turkish and Azeri promote the Islamic State (ISIS) and jihad in general by sharing videos, photos, and graphics.

Al-Qaeda In The Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) Announces New Emir, Blames France For Death Of Swiss Hostage

On November 21, 2020, the media outlet of Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) released a 20-minute video featuring an audio message from the group's senior cleric.

Jihadi Media Group Urges Lone Wolf Attacks On France

A jihadi media outlet recently published an article calling for attacks on France, charging that the country and its leader are guilty of defaming Muhammad and that "it is time for lone wolves to take revenge."

Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): Channel On Video-Sharing Platform BitChute Hosts ISIS's Al-Bayan Radio Lectures

On November 21, 2020, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) channel was opened on the video-sharing platform BitChute, which is popular with neo-Nazis and white supremacists.