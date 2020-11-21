Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekly: November 14 – 21, 2020

The following are some of this week's reports from the MEMRI Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Project, which translates and analyzes content from sources monitored around the clock, among them the most important jihadi websites and blogs. (To view these reports in full, you must be a paying member of the JTTM; for membership information, send an email to [email protected] with "Membership" in the subject line.)

Note to media and government: For a full copy of these reports, send an email with the title of the report in the subject line to [email protected]. Please include your name, title, and organization in your email.

EXCLUSIVE: ISIS Supporters Rejoice At Unconfirmed Reports Of Death Of Top Al-Qaeda Leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri As Al-Qaeda Supporters Pray To Allah To 'Protect Him'

Several Telegram channels affiliated with the Islamic State (ISIS) circulated claims that Ayman Al-Zawahiri, who has served as the top leader of Al-Qaeda since Osama bin Laden's death, died of an illness a month ago in Doha.

EXCLUSIVE: Pro-Al-Qaeda Telegram Channel Announces Death Of Senior Al-Qaeda Official Abu Muhammad Al-Masri In Iran, Says He Masterminded 1998 Attacks On U.S. Embassies In Kenya, Tanzania

On November 17, 2020, a leading pro-Al-Qaeda Telegram channel released a statement announcing that a senior Al-Qaeda official had "attained what he had wished for" after spending nearly 16 years in Iranian prisons.

EXCLUSIVE: ISIS Supporters Rail Against Al-Qaeda After Assassination Of Al-Qaeda Number 2 In Iran

Following the November 13, 2020 report in The New York Times that Al-Qaeda founder and deputy leader Abdallah Ahmad Abdallah, aka Abu Muhammad Al-Masri, was assassinated three months ago in Tehran, supporters of the Islamic State (ISIS) rushed to criticize Al-Qaeda.

EXCLUSIVE: Armed Iraqi Group Claims Responsibility For Rocket Attack On U.S. Embassy In Baghdad; Hizbullah Brigades Criticizes Incident

On November 17, 2020, Telegram channels affiliated with the Shi'ite militias in Iraq reported a rocket attack on the U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad and released videos allegedly showing the attack.

EXCLUSIVE: In Exclusive Interview, Taliban Pakistan's Spokesman Praises Perpetrators Of Recent Attacks In France, Calls On Muslims To Join The Mujahideen, Calls Pakistanis To Revolt

On November 12, 2020, a pro-Al-Qaeda news agency published an exclusive interview with Taliban Pakistan spokesman Muhammad Al-Khurasani, who praised the perpetrators of three recent attacks in France.

ISIS Weekly Editorial Weighs In On U.S. Presidential Elections, Accuses Arab Rulers, Rival Groups Of Impatiently Waiting For Final Outcome To Pledge Allegiance To Next U.S. President

On November 12, 2020, the Islamic State (ISIS) released a new issue of its weekly newspaper, Al-Naba', with an editorial discussing the U.S. presidential elections and Arab leaders' reactions to its "unresolved" outcome.

In Al-Naba' Interview, ISIS Commander Abu Al-Walid Al-Sahrawi Reviews History Of Jihad, Conflict With Al-Qaeda 'Apostates' In Sahel Region

On November 13, 2020, the Islamic State (ISIS) released Issue 260 of its weekly, Al-Naba', with an exclusive interview.

ISIS Supporters Celebrate Jeddah Attack, Mock Saudi Authorities' Pledge To Strike Extremists, Call On Muslims In Western Countries To Carry Out Lone Wolf Attacks

Over the past two days, Islamic State (ISIS) supporters have shared content on Telegram celebrating the November 11, 2020 IED attack on a non-Muslim cemetery in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, for which the group claimed responsibility on November 12.

Pro-ISIS Outlets Publish Posters Threatening The U.S.

Supporters of the Islamic State (ISIS) on Telegram continue to release posters including threats to the U.S., possibly timing their release closely following the recent American elections to garner more media attention.

Pro-ISIS Video Claims Natural Disasters, COVID-19, Civil Unrest Are 'Divine Punishment Inflicted On U.S. For Its War On Muslims'

On November 11, a pro-ISIS Telegram channel published a video clip highlighting the impact of some natural disasters, COVID-19, and civil unrest on the U.S.

Anti-Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) Telegram Channel Celebrates Release Of Pro-Al-Qaeda Militant Abu Qatadah Al-Rouj From Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) Custody

On November 17, 2020, an anti-Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) Telegram channel published posts celebrating the release of a pro-Al-Qaeda militant from the custody of a Syria-based Uyghur jihadi group.

Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) Fighters In Syria To Al-Quds Al-Arabi: Our Group Is Funded Exclusively By Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS)

A November 12, 2020 article reported that the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP), an Uyghur jihadi group operating in Syria's rebel-controlled Idlib region, receives its funding exclusively from Syrian jihadi group Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS).

Al-Qaeda Supporters Accuse ISIS Of Atrocities Against Civilians In Mali, Credit Al-Qaeda With Attack On Burkinabe Forces Also Claimed By ISIS

On November 13, 2020, a pro-Al-Qaeda news agency released an issue of its weekly magazine, which summarizes accounts of recent operations carried out by Al-Qaeda's various affiliates worldwide.

Pro-Al-Qaeda Magazine Article: U.S. Policy Towards Islam Has Remained Consistent; No U.S. President Will Condemn Israel And Side With The Palestinians

On November 15, 2020, a pro-Al-Qaeda media production foundation released the second issue of its magazine.

New Iraqi Shi'ite Group Raba' Allah Announces Split

On November 4, 2020, a new Iraqi Shi'ite group shared a statement on its Telegram channel announcing that members of the group will be splitting into two groups.

Local 'Muslims' Reportedly Attack French Forces In Kidal, Mali

On November 17, 2020, an unofficial pro-Al-Qaeda media outlet reported that "Muslims" in Mali's Kidal region attacked a military convoy of French Barkhane forces in retaliation for France's perceived insults to the Prophet Muhammad.

In Interview With Idlib-Based Jihadi Magazine, Taliban Spokesman Discusses Deal With U.S., ISIS Presence In Afghanistan, Says War With Afghan Government Will Only End If 'Islamic System' Is Accepted

On November 17, 2020, an issue of an Idlib-based monthly jihadi magazine published by a group of Syria-based jihadi clerics was released.