Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekly: November 1 - 8, 2020

EXCLUSIVE: Pro-ISIS Telegram Channels Highlight Significance Of U.S. Presidential Elections, Anticipate 'Violent Protests' That Will 'Destroy America'

On November 3, 2020, several pro-Islamic State (ISIS) channels on Telegram shared posts focusing on the election in the U.S.

EXCLUSIVE: Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): On Facebook, Western Jihadis Discuss Upcoming U.S. Election: 'I Need More Bullets'; 'Muslims Need To Be Ready Because I Think A Lot Of Bad Stuff Is Going To Happen After Election Day'

Western jihadis on Facebook are discussing the upcoming U.S. presidential election.

EXCLUSIVE: ISIS Claims 30 Killed And Wounded In Vienna Attack, Shares Video Of Attacker Pledging Allegiance To Group's Leader

On November 3, 2020, the Islamic State's (ISIS) released a statement on Telegram claiming responsibility for the attack in Vienna, Austria, which it said killed and wounded 30 "Crusaders" on November 2.

EXCLUSIVE: ISIS, Al-Qaeda Supporters Celebrate And Justify Vienna Attack, Threaten Further Attacks

On the day following the November 2, 2020 terrorist attack in Vienna, supporters of the Islamic State (ISIS) continued to celebrate and praise the perpetrator, while justifying and explaining the choice of the Austrian capital as the target.

EXCLUSIVE: Jihadis Celebrate Vienna Attack, Praise Attackers As 'Lions Of Islam,' Race To Take Credit, Say Attack Avenges Insults Against Prophet, Part Of 'Bill' Crusaders Need To Pay For Waging War On Islam

On November 2, 2020, jihadis on social media platforms celebrated the coordinated attack that took place in Vienna, posting footage of the attack as it was happening and trying to attribute the attack to their own groups.

EXCLUSIVE: Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): On TikTok, Pro-Nazi Croatian Muslim Posts Video Joking About Bombing U.S., Israeli Army Bases; Tells Followers To Target Gays

A Muslim pro-Nazi TikTok user joked about bombing U.S. and Israeli army bases.

EXCLUSIVE: Prominent Salafi-Jihadi Cleric Recommends Reading 'The Protocols Of The Elders Of Zion' And 'Mein Kampf' To Understand Modern Political History

On November 3, 2020, a prominent Salafi-jihadi ideologue published a short post on Telegram in which he recommended that his followers read texts such as The Prince by Machiavelli, The Protocols of the Elders of Zion, and Hitler's Mein Kampf, saying they are important for understanding modern political history.

EXCLUSIVE: Iraqi Shi'ite Commander Pledges To Expel U.S. Forces, Says From Tehran: U.S. Supports ISIS, Approves Turkish Operations In Northern Iraq, Exploits Iraqi Economy, Recruits Activists, Seeks To Change Iraq's Cultural Values

On October 26, 2020 the secretary-general of an Iran-backed militia visited Tehran and met with Iranian officials.

ISIS Editorial Decries Reaction Of Muslim Brotherhod, 'Sahawat' Factions To Muhammad Cartoons; Calls For Killing French Citizens, Targeting French Companies, Interests In Muslim Countries

On October 29, 2020, the Islamic State (ISIS) released its weekly newspaper in which it denounced the reactions of both "the apostate Muslim Brotherhood" and "the Sahawat factions" (a term for Sunni rebel fighters battling ISIS) to the recent remarks made by French President Emmanuel Macron "mocking" the Prophet Muhammad and Islam.

ISIS Media Outlets Threaten France; Urge Supporters To Continue Incitement

On November 3, 2020, the official French-language Islamic State (ISIS) media outlet released two new posters threatening France as part of the ongoing ISIS media campaign launched on October 30, 2020.

Pro-ISIS Media Outlet Releases Video Inciting Young Muslims To Carry Out Lone Wolf Attacks Against France

On November 3, 2020, ​a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media outlet released an anti-France video.

ISIS Supporters Release Posters, Articles Calling For Attacks On France

Jihadis of various affiliations renewed their threats against French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo, Macron, and France, and have celebrated the recent attacks in Paris and Nice, which they say were perpetrated to avenge France's insults to Muhammad.

ISIS West Africa Claims Two Attacks In Nigeria Killing Dozens

On November 2, 2020, the Islamic State's (ISIS) West Africa Province released a statement claiming responsibility for killing 12 Christians in a village in northern Nigeria on November 1.

ISIS Claims Responsibility For Kabul Attack Targeting Graduation Ceremony For Judges, Investigators

On November 2, 2020, the Islamic State (ISIS) claimed responsibility for an attack in Afghanistan's Kabul University.

Article In ISIS Magazine Rejects Permanent Peace Deals With Non-Muslims, Says Prophet Muhammad Participated In Jihad And Qital Against Idolaters, Jews, And Christians

An article in a magazine published by ISIS supporters in India argues that shari'a does not permit Muslims to reach permanent peace agreements with non-Muslims.

Pro-ISIS Pages Continue To Spread Propaganda On Facebook

Although the Islamic State (ISIS) has not maintained an official presence on Facebook in recent years, ISIS media activists continue to operate Facebook pages on its behalf.

Syrian Jihadi Cleric: Jihad Against France Is Obligatory, But Attacks Should Not Target Non-Combatants

The October 29, 2020 terror attack in the Notre-Dame basilica in Nice, France, in which three people were murdered, was celebrated online by supporters of Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State (ISIS).

Syrian Jihadi Cleric Condemns Attack In Vienna, Praises Paris Attack

Syrian jihadi cleric posted polls on his Twitter and Telegram accounts asking followers for their opinions concerning the attack in Vienna.

Syrian Al-Qaeda Affiliate Eulogizes Veteran Official And Bin Laden Associate Killed By U.S. Coalition Drone Strike

On November 2, 2020, the official media outlet of Al-Qaeda's Syrian affiliate released a statement eulogizing the group's chief administrative official who died in October 2020 as the result of a drone strike near the city of Idlib, by the U.S.-led Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS.

AQAP Official Calls For The People Of Sudan To Rise Up Against Their Government And Attack U.S., Israeli Targets

In a new video released by its media wing, Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) urged the people of Sudan to attack U.S. and Israeli targets.

Al-Qaeda Somalia Affiliate Praises Recent France Attacks, Calls On Muslims To Carry Out More

On October 31, 2020, the media arm of a Somalia-based Al-Qaeda affiliate released a statement praising the recent attacks in France claimed to have been carried out to avenge insults to the Prophet Muhammad and calling on Muslims to follow in the attackers' footsteps and carry out more of them.

Al-Qaeda In The Islamic Maghreb (AQIM): Macron Provokes The Muslims; Muslims Should Kill Anyone Who Insults The Prophet Muhammad

On November 2, 2020, the media arm of Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) released a statement condemning French President Emanuel Macron, accusing him of provoking Muslims, and calling on Muslims to kill anyone who insults the prophet Muhammad.

Pro-Al-Qaeda Video Incites Muslims To Kill Anyone Insulting The Prophet

On October 29, 2020, an Indonesian pro-Al-Qaeda media group released a video ​​inciting Muslims to kill anyone who insults the Prophet​​ and stressing that doing so is a religious obligation.

Locals Storm French Military Base In Mali

On November 4, 2020, a pro-Al-Qaeda media outlet reported that "common Muslims," i.e. local residents and not fighters of a jihadi group, attacked a French military base in northern Mali.

Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Threatens France Over 'Charlie Hebdo' Cartoons: 'The Muslim Ummah Will Surely Prove Its Loyalty To The Prophet'

In an October 28, 2020 statement, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (the Movement of Pakistani Taliban, TTP) condemned the cartoons of Muhammad published in French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo as well as French President Emmanuel Macron's comments about Islam.

Afghan Taliban Condemn French President Emmanuel Macron For His Remarks On Islam, Say: 'It Would Be Better If He Carefully Studied Islam'

In a statement, the Taliban condemned French President Emmanuel Macron for his remarks on Islam.