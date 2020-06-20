Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekly: June 13-20, 2020

The following are some of this week's reports from the MEMRI Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Project, which translates and analyzes content from sources monitored around the clock, among them the most important jihadi websites and blogs. (To view these reports in full, you must be a paying member of the JTTM; for membership information, send an email to [email protected] with "Membership" in the subject line.)

Note to media and government: For a full copy of these reports, send an email with the title of the report in the subject line to [email protected]. Please include your name, title, and organization in your email.

EXCLUSIVE: Taliban Set Agenda For Intra-Afghan Talks: 'Women's Rights, Education System, And The Military Will Be Shaped As Per Islamic Shari'a'

The following report is now a complimentary offering from MEMRI's Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM). For JTTM subscription information, click here.

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization) has set its conditions for the intra-Afghan talks to begin, saying that it will not accept the Western system of democracy and elections, according to an Urdu-language daily. The intra-Afghan talks are mandated as part of the U.S.-Taliban deal that was signed on February 29, 2020 in Doha. The talks are expected to give the Islamic Emirate a share of power in Kabul.

EXCLUSIVE: Ali Shishani, Chechen Leader Of The Malhama Tactical Military Contractor Group: Our Goal Is To Support The Syrian People Against The Regime; Russia, Assad, ISIS Are Terrorists; We Have A Favorable Attitude Towards Turkey, Erdoğan

The following report is now a complimentary offering from MEMRI's Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM). For JTTM subscription information, click here.

On June 11, 2020, OGN TV (Syria) uploaded to its YouTube channel an interview with Chechen military contractor Ali Shishani, the leader of Malhama Tactical, a group based in Syria that trains Syrian rebels. Shishani said that the goal of Malhama Tactical is to help the Syrian people against the tyranny of the Assad regime. He described Russia, ISIS, and the Assad regime as terrorists, and he explained that Malhama Tactical works with "resistance groups" such as Ahrar Al-Sham, Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham, and others.

EXCLUSIVE: Jailed Canadian ISIS Operative Praised For 'Preaching' Behind Bars

Writing on his Telegram channel, a supporter of the Islamic State (ISIS) posted a comment about a press report concerning a jailed Canadian ISIS operative which describes the man as being a figure of authority in jail. The author of the post praises the suspected ISIS recruiter, for preaching ISIS ideology behind bars.

EXCLUSIVE: ISIS Supporter Seeks To Agitate Non-Muslims In The West, Urges Them To Take Up Weapons Against Their Governments

In a post on his Telegram channel, an Islamic State (ISIS) propagandist appeals to non-Muslims in the West, seeking to take advantage of recent global upheavals and stoke the unrest in Western countries. The writer proposes that non-Muslims convert to Islam as a solution to their problems.

EXCLUSIVE: Al-Shabab Claims IED Attack On U.S.-Somali Joint Force In Somalia; Casualties Reported

On June 17, 2020, the Somalia-based Al-Qaeda affiliate Al-Shabab claimed responsibility for an IED attack on a U.S.-Somali joint force near a U.S. Military base in southern Somalia.

EXCLUSIVE: Iran-Backed Movement Releases Balloons With Photos Of 'Martyrs' Into Israel, Distributes Food Baskets In Gaza

In a move meant to demonstrate its regional influence outside the Iraqi borders and as part of an "axis of resistance" to Israelone of the most notorious Iraqi Shi'ite militias backed by Iran announced on its website on June 6, 2020 that it had launched balloons into Israeli territory. The balloons had photos of the commander of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Qods Force Qassem Soleimani and of other high-ranking "martyrs" who used to operate under Iranian sponsorship.

EXCLUSIVE: Amid Protests Following George Floyd Killing, Western Jihadis Break With Al-Qaeda And ISIS's Past Messaging On Race, Trade Solidarity For Indifference, And Celebrate Destruction Caused By Riots

Jihadis living in the West are reacting to the May 25, 2020 killing in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd and the subsequent riots and protests. Some are disgusted and angry, while others wish for the rioting, and as a result the destruction in the U.S., to continue. Many users are indifferent to the issue because Floyd was not Muslim. This contrasts with the past when the Islamic State (ISIS) and Al-Qaeda exploited issues of racial injustice in their messaging to recruit members.

EXCLUSIVE: Iraqi Shi'ite Militia Claims Responsibility For Attacks On U.S. Forces In Iraq

On June 17, 2020, a recently-formed Iraqi group that appears to be an Iranian proxy, released a video in which it claims responsibility for several attacks which it alleges were perpetrated against American forces in Iraq.

New Syrian Rebel Group Claims Responsibility For IED Attack On Russin Patrol In Idlib

On June 16, 2020, a Russian APC taking part in a joint Russian-Turkish patrol was disabled southwest of Idlib. Many initial reports claimed that the vehicle had been attacked with an IED, while some sources said it had hit a land mine or hit by an RPG.

On Instagram, Pro-HTS User Calls Glorifies The Group's Role In Jihad In Syria, Suicide Operations For Allah's Sake

On June 15, 2020, a pro-Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) user, shared on his Telegram channel a post including his "official" Instagram account and announced that he will continue his dissemination of jihadi content on Instagram if his Telegram channel is deleted.

New Operations Room With Al-Qaeda Affiliates, HTS Defectors As Alternative To HTS-Led Operations Room

On June 12, 2020, a group of five jihadi factions issued a statement announcing the establishment of a new operations room whose purpose is to defend the Idlib area against an offensive by the Assad regime and its allies, which is expected to begin soon.

Al-Qaeda Central Media Wing To Be Exclusive Publisher For Kashmiri Affiliate

On June 12, 2020, an official, central Al-Qaeda media wing, released an "important announcement" on a newly-launched Rocket.Chat, declaring in English and Urdu that henceforth, it will be the exclusive publisher of releases from a Kashmiri Al-Qaeda affiliate.

Al-Qaeda Article Credits The Success And Spread Of Jihad To The Group's Military And Media Strategies

On June 12, 2020 A pro-Al-Qaeda media outlet published an article on Telegram which credits Al-Qaeda for the success of jihad against the U.S. and for the increased awareness of the significance of the media war. The article highlighted Al-Qaeda's use of both media and military tactics in their goal of spreading jihad and "destroying U.S. hegemony over the world and the Islamic nation."

Online Jihadis Eulogize Two Commanders Of Al-Qaeda-Affiliated Group Who Were Killed In Syria, Condemn U.S. And Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS)

On June 14, 2020, multiple reports confirmed the deaths of two senior commanders in the Syria-based Al-Qaeda-affiliated jihadi group Hurras Al-Din, who were killed in a drone strike believed to have been carried out by the U.S..

Islamic State (ISIS) Claims Killing Dozens Of Nigerian Government-Backed "Militiamen" In Borno State

On June 12, 2020, the Islamic State's (ISIS) media arm claimed that ISIS fighters killed dozens of members of the Nigerian army-backed militias in Borno state, northeast Nigeria on June 9.

ISIS Weekly Provides Details On Ambush Of Egyptian Naval Special Forces

In the latest issue of its weekly the Islamic State (ISIS) provided details about a "unique naval ambush” on Egypt's Naval Special Forces which allegedly resulted in the death and wounding of several Egyptian soldiers, including a sergeant.

Pro-ISIS Media Group Urges Attacks In The West, Threatens Spanish PM

On June 14, 2020, a three-minute video clip from a new pro-ISIS outletwas released on the ISIS-operated Rocket.Chat, urging ISIS supporters to carry out lone wolf attacks in Western countries The video concluded with a threat to Spain's Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez.

Poster By Pro-ISIS Media Group Features Beijing

On June 12, 2020, a Pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media group released a poster featuring a quote from the recent speech by ISIS spokesman Abu Hamzah Al-Qurashi declaring that current events will bring major changes to the world order in favor of ISIS; the poster shows ISIS fighters driving a military vehicle into Beijing, whose China Central Television (CCTV) building appears in the background.

ISIS Claims Large-Scale Attack On Town In Borno State, Nigeria

On June 14, 2020 the Islamic State (ISIS) claimed responsibility for a large-scale attack on a town in northeastern Nigeria, in which dozens of soldiers were killed.

ISIS Weekly Blasts Al-Qaeda In The Sahel For Focusing Exclusively On Fighting ISIS

The latest issue of the Islamic State (ISIS) weekly magazine dedicated an article to its operations in the Sahel, and specifically in the Liptako region that encompasses parts of Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso.

Afghan Taliban Leader Mullah Akhundzada Tightens Grip On Organization, Appoints New Head Of Taliban Military Commission

Tightening his grip on the Afghan Taliban ranks, Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada, the emir of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization), has appointed a new head of the Islamic Emirate's Military Commission.

Islamic Website With South African IP Address Fundraises Via Bitcoin And PayPal, Has Archive Of Sermons By Jihadi Figures Including Al-'Awlaki, Al-Tamimi, And Jibril

The website states that it is dedicated to the propagation of Islam to the Muslim ummah in particular and to the whole world... The site includes Islamic books, images, videos, fatwa links, Islamic banks, information on prayer, and charity.

Telegram Channel Dedicated To Women Detained In Al-Hol Camp Solicits Donations Via PayPal

In recent days, a Telegram channel dedicated to supporting women detained in Al-Hol camp in Syria began posting solicitations for donations via PayPal.