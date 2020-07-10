Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekly: July 4-11, 2020

The following are some of this week's reports from the MEMRI Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Project, which translates and analyzes content from sources monitored around the clock, among them the most important jihadi websites and blogs. (To view these reports in full, you must be a paying member of the JTTM; for membership information, send an email to [email protected] with "Membership" in the subject line.)

Note to media and government: For a full copy of these reports, send an email with the title of the report in the subject line to [email protected]. Please include your name, title, and organization in your email.

EXCLUSIVE: Documenting Jihadi Use Of Encrypted Messaging App WhatsApp - Part II: October 2018-June 2020

WhatsApp, the most widely used messaging app worldwide – with over two billion active users worldwide, as of this writing – is also very popular among jihadi groups and individuals and their supporters, including the Islamic State (ISIS), Al-Qaeda, Hizbullah, the Taliban, and others. On a daily basis, the MEMRI Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) is tracking jihadis who are communicating, planning, and fundraising on the platform. This report highlights in detail the wide range of ways in which they are using it.

EXCLUSIVE: Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): New York Convert, Released After Serving Prison Sentence For Second-Degree Murder, Posts Sermons On Facebook By Jihadi Preachers

An American man was released from prison on parole in 2019 after a sentence for second-degree murder, which was racially motivated. On Facebook, he shares sermons from several jihadi clerics.

EXCLUSIVE: Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): Pro-ISIS Maryland-Based Preacher Holds Weekly Zoom Lectures Promoted On Facebook, Telegram, And By His Pro-ISIS Students

A pro-ISIS preacher has been circulating extremist teachings for the past five years on Facebook and YouTube.

EXCLUSIVE: Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): On Instagram, Pro-ISIS Maryland-Based Preacher Promotes Zoom Lectures, Online Course

Since June 20, 2020, a pro-ISIS preacher has been delivering live lectures via Zoom on the well-known hadith collection. The lectures are promoted on Instagram.

EXCLUSIVE: Article By ISIS Supporter: All U.S. Options In War On ISIS Spell Defeat

On July 6, 2020, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media outlet published a brief article on Telegram, arguing that in its war against ISIS the U.S. is forced to choose one of three options, all of which spell its defeat.

EXCLUSIVE: Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Video Reveals Sniper Training For Its Members

The media arm of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan ("The Movement Of The Pakistani Taliban," TTP), has released a video that reviews and explains the significance of the sniper rifles used by jihadis and various governments.

Pro-Al-Qaeda Outlet Claims IED Attack On UN Peacekeepers In Mali Was Carried Out By Al-Qaeda-Affiliate Group For Support Of Islam And Muslims (GSIM)

On July 7, 2020, a pro-Al-Qaeda outlet released a one-minute video clip on Telegram showing footage of an IED attack which targeted a convoy of the MINUSMA on the previous day, in Mali.

Al-Qaeda In The Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) Fighter Recounts Multiple Attacks On UAE-Backed Forces In Yemen, Shares Photos Of 'Martyred' Fighters

On June 28, 2020, a fighter from the Yemen-based Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) published a booklet in which he recounts multiple attacks and operations against the forces of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the forces it backs in Yemen.

ISIS Editorial Accuses Italy Of Drug Trade With Syrian Regime, Claims U.S. Withdrawal From Afghanistan Is Connected With Opium Trade

On July 9, 2020, the Islamic State (ISIS) released its weekly newspaper, in which the editorial accuses the Italian government of engaging in drug trade with the Syrian regime and claiming that there is a connection between the U.S. presence in Afghanistan and the opium trade there.

ISIS: We Eradicated Al-Qaeda-Affiliated Group In Sinai

While the war between the Islamic State (ISIS) and Al-Qaeda continues in many countries where jihadi groups are active, ISIS can now boast complete dominance of another jihadi front – the Sinai Peninsula.

ISIS Steps Up Attacks On Syrian Forces, Allied Militias In Syria Amid Casualties On Both Sides

In recent days, the Islamic State (ISIS) has stepped up its attacks on Syrian regime forces and allied militias in the Badia desert region of Syria.

After ISIS Large-Scale Attack In Mozambique Last Week, Its Weekly Editorial Warns 'Crusaders': Your Investments In Mozambique Are At Risk, Caliphate Soldiers Are Ready To Expand Battle Beyond Mozambican Borders

On July 2, 2020, the Islamic State's (ISIS) weekly included an editorial suggesting that the current battles in Mozambique are confined to areas close to gas fields, where foreign companies are investing "billions of dollars."

ISIS West Africa Weekly Reports Attack On Al-Qaeda In Mali

On July 7, 2020, the Islamic State (ISIS)-affiliated West Africa Agency released its weekly magazine, which included a report which claims that ISIS fighters carried out a car bomb attack on Al-Qaeda operatives, which was followed by clashes in in Mali.

ISIS Claims Deadly Ambush In Nigeria

On July 8, 2020, the Islamic State (ISIS) West Africa Province claimed responsibility for a deadly ambush on a Nigerian Army in Nigeria.

ISIS's Yemen Province Claims Casualties In Clashes With Houthis

On July 8, 2020, Islamic State's (ISIS) Wilayat Al-Yaman, or Yemen Province, claimed responsibility for attacks on Houthi positions in the Bahran area.

ISIS Supporter Provides Detailed Biography Of British-Somali ISIS Fighter Executed By Al-Shabab On Espionage Charges

On July 2, 2020 a supporter of the Islamic State (ISIS) posted a series of Telegram posts telling the story of a Somali-British ISIS member who was executed by Somalia-based Al-Qaeda affiliate Harakat Al-Shabab Al-Mujahideen (Al-Shabab) on charges of spying for British intelligence.

Gaza-Based Jaysh Al-Islam Threatens Israel Over Annexation Plan In New Video

On July 1, 2020, the Gaza-based jihadi group Jaysh Al-Islam released a video focusing on the so-called "Deal of the Century" and the possibility that Israel will declare sovereignty over parts of the West Bank.

Telegram Channel Affiliated With PMU Factions Claims It Monitored U.S. Jets At Kuwaiti Air Base

On July 7, 2020 a Telegram channel associated with the pro-Iranian Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) published photographs taken from the air of what are allegedly American planes at an airbase in Kuwait.

Telegram Channel Affiliated With U.S.-Based Jihadi Preacher Posts Guide To Securely Transferring Funds To ISIS Women In SDF Camps

On July 5, 2020, a Telegram channel affiliated with a Michigan-based jihadi preacher distributed a document in English discussing the most secure methods for donating funds to female relatives of Islamic State (ISIS) members interned in camps administered by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in northeast Syria