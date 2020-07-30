Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekly: July 25-August 1, 2020

The following are some of this week's reports from the MEMRI Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Project, which translates and analyzes content from sources monitored around the clock, among them the most important jihadi websites and blogs. (To view these reports in full, you must be a paying member of the JTTM; for membership information, send an email to [email protected] with "Membership" in the subject line.)

Note to media and government: For a full copy of these reports, send an email with the title of the report in the subject line to [email protected]. Please include your name, title, and organization in your email.

EXCLUSIVE: Afghan Taliban Leader Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada In Eid Al-Adha Message: 'We Are On The Threshold Of Establishing An Islamic Government'

In a message of felicitation on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha, Afghan Taliban leader Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada has offered amnesty to Afghan security personnel fighting the Taliban and has noted that they are about to establish "a pure Islamic government" in Afghanistan.

EXCLUSIVE: Pro-ISIS Outlet Encourages Women To Raise Jihadi Fighters, Inculcate Longing For Martyrdom

On July 26, 2020, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media group released a six-page document titled "Women of the Glorious Ummah."

EXCLUSIVE: New ISIS Video Urges Followers To Perpetrate Arson Attacks In The U.S. And Other Western Countries

On July 26, 2020, an Islamic State (ISIS) media wing released a new video titled "Incite the Believers."

EXCLUSIVE: In Posters Celebrating Fourth 'Raid of Attrition' Campaign, ISIS Supporters Threaten U.S., Encourage Lone Wolf Attacks

On July 22, 2020, the first day of the Islamic month Dhu Al-Hijjah, the Islamic State (ISIS) began its fourth "Raid of Attrition" campaign, including attacks in the organization's various "provinces."

Article On Hagia Sophia In Issue Six Of 'Voice Of Hind' Lauds ISIS: 'Every Keen Observer Has Witnessed Who Is Fighting Against The Jews, Christians, And Apostates At The Gates Of Damascus And Jerusalem'

The latest issue of Sawt Al-Hind ("The Voice Of India"), a magazine published by supporters of the Islamic State (ISIS) in South Asia, includes an article about to Prophet Ibrahim (i.e., Abraham) whose obedience to Allah's order to sacrifice his son is celebrated on Eid Al-Adha.

ISIS Releases Issue Six Of ISIS Magazine 'Voice Of Hind,' Urges Indian Muslims To Join Hindi-Language Jihadi Social Media

On July 22, 2020, Ansar-ul-Khilafah in Hind ("Aiders Of The Caliphate In India"), which is a group of ISIS media activists, released Issue Six of the Islamic State (ISIS) magazine Sawt Al-Hind ("The Voice Of India").

Article In Issue Six Of ISIS Magazine 'Sawt Al-Hind': 'The Ongoing... Battles Between Islam And Crusaders And Zionists... Are Now Moving Towards The Stage Of The Battles Of Al-Malahim'

The latest issue of Sawt Al-Hind ("The Voice Of India"), a magazine published by supporters of the Islamic State (ISIS) in South Asia, includes an article about to Prophet Ibrahim (i.e., Abraham) whose obedience to Allah's order to sacrifice his son is celebrated on Eid Al-Adha, the annual three-day feast of sacrifice in Islam that this year begins on August 1, 2020.

Pro-ISIS Al-Battar Foundation Releases Second Video Predicting 'Economic Paralysis And Certain Recession' In U.S., European Union Due To COVID-19

On July 30, 2020, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) foundation released Part Two of a video series, which highlights the "disastrous impact" of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy, suggesting that the virus will set the stage for ISIS to rise again.

Pro-ISIS Facebook Page Shares ISIS Materials, Links To ISIS Archive On Telegram, Other Pro-ISIS Facebook Pages

A pro-Islamic State (ISIS) Facebook page, created on July 8, 2020, is sharing ISIS materials on the platform and is connecting ISIS supporters to a pro-ISIS Telegram channel, as well as to other Facebook pages that post ISIS material.

ISIS Claims IED Attack Near Police Station In Bangladeshi Capital Dhaka, Wounding Five Policemen

On July 29, 2020, the Islamic State (ISIS) released a statement claiming responsibility for an improvised explosive device (IED) attack on Bangladeshi police.

ISIS Takes Over North Sinai Villages, Publishes Photos Of Large-Scale Attack

On July 28, 2020, the Islamic State (ISIS) Sinai province published a collection of photos from its attack on the Egyptian military in the village of Rabi'ah.

ISIS Weekly Condemns Muslim Brotherhood For Its Stance On ISIS Attack Against Egyptian Army In Sinai

The latest editorial in the ISIS weekly Al-Naba' castigates the Muslim Brotherhood for its stance on ISIS's recent large-scale attack in Sinai.

ISIS's Khurasan Province Claims 15 Shi'ite Casualties In Bomb Attack On Bus In Afghan City Of Herat

On July 30, 2020, the Islamic State's (ISIS) Khurasan Province claimed responsibility for a bomb attack on a bus carrying Shi'ites in the Afghan city of Herat that killed 15 "polytheist" Shi'ites.

ISIS Launches Fourth 'Raid Of Attrition'

On July 22, 2020, the Islamic State (ISIS) launched its fourth campaign under the slogan, "The Raid of Attrition."

Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): New York Handy Man And Painter Shares Sermons By Jihadi Cleric Ahmad Musa Jibril, Communicates With Women In Al-Hol In Syria

He is Facebook friends with numerous jihadis on the platform and he has shared videos by the Dearborn, Michigan-based jihadi cleric Ahmad Musa Jibril.

Iraqi Militia: We Downed An American Drone

On July 24, 2020, a new Iraqi faction, which classifies itself as one of the Iraqi Islamic resistance factions seeking to oust American forces from Iraq, claimed responsibility for downing a U.S. reconnaissance drone.

Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS)-Linked Forces Raid Village In Pursuit Of "Kidnapping Gang" Of Al-Qaeda Supporters

The HTS-linked General Security Service (GSS) raided a Syrian village on July 25, 2020, in pursuit of a group of Al-Qaeda supporters whom HTS supporters describe as "cells of ihtitab and kidnapping."

Jihadi Uyghur Group Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) Releases Video With Song Glorifying Martyrdom; Footage Of Attacks On Syrian Forces

On July 27, 2020, Sawt Al-Islam released a video on Telegram featuring a nashid (i.e., Islamic religious song) in the Uyghur language with subtitles in Arabic and English.

Al-Qaeda Affiliate Group For The Support Of Islam And Muslims (GSIM) Claims Responsibility For Attack On French Barracks In Mali, Threatens French Politicians, Soldiers

On July 30, 2020, a media arm for a Mali-based Al-Qaeda affiliate released a statement claiming that its fighters had carried out an attack on a French barracks in Mali that began with the detonation of two explosives-laden vehicles.

Al Shabab General Command Publishes Eulogy For Hurras Al-Din Deputy Commander, Urges Supporters In Syria To Unite Against "Global Campaign of Unbelief"

On July 30, 2020, six weeks after Khaled Al-'Arouri, also known as Abu Al-Qassam Al-Urduni, the deputy commander of the Al-Qaeda-affiliated Hurras Al-Din organization in Syria was killed in an American drone strike in northern Syria on June 14, 2020, the general command of Somalia based Al-Qaeda affiliate Harakat Al-Shabab published a eulogy for him.

Pro-Al-Qaeda Jaysh Al-Malahem Al-Electronic Releases Video Calling On Supporters To Join Its Effort To Promote Jihadi News, Spread Call Of Jihad, Deplete Resources Of Social Media Companies

On July 29, 2020, a pro-Al-Qaeda tech group released a four-minute video calling on supporters to join the media group in support of jihadis by promoting their news around the world, encouraging Muslims to answer the call of jihad, and depleting the resources of social media companies that seek to remove jihadi accounts.