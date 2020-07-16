Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekly: July 11-18, 2020

The following are some of this week's reports from the MEMRI Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Project, which translates and analyzes content from sources monitored around the clock, among them the most important jihadi websites and blogs. (To view these reports in full, you must be a paying member of the JTTM; for membership information, send an email to [email protected] with "Membership" in the subject line.)

EXCLUSIVE: Jihadis Divided Over Hagia Sophia Reconversion To A Mosque: Victory For Islam Against Secularism, Or Political Trick To Divert Attention From Erdoğan's Apostasy?

On July 10, 2020, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan issued a directive to open Istanbul's Hagia Sophia for Islamic prayers, overturning the 1934 decree designating the former Byzantine cathedral as a museum, after it had served as a mosque from the time of the Ottoman conquest of Constantinople in 1453.

EXCLUSIVE: ISIS, HTS Supporters Condemn Al-Qaeda For Message To Americans, Westerners After George Floyd Killing

In recent days on Telegram, supporters of the Islamic State (ISIS) and supporters of Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), a jihadi group controlling Syria's Idlib province, condemned Al-Qaeda's Central Command for the statement it released addressing the "vulnerable people" of the U.S. and the West following the killing of George Floyd.

EXCLUSIVE: Article In Pro-Al-Qaeda Women's Magazine: Racism Is Deeply Rooted In The U.S., Protests And Legislation Will Not End Racism

On July 12, 2020, a pro-Al-Qaeda foundation released a new issue of its women's magazine, which included an article arguing that racism is deeply rooted in the U.S., and that protests and legislation will not end racism.

EXCLUSIVE: Telegram Channel Affiliated With Iran-Backed Factions In Iraq Claims A Militia Group Carried Out IED Attack On U.S. Convoy

A Telegram channel affiliated with Iran-backed factions in Iraq, reported that a militia group carried out an IED attack on a U.S. convoy near an international highway on July 11, 2020.

EXCLUSIVE: Pro-Al-Qaeda Author Urges Mujahideen To Carry Out Lone Wolf Attacks On U.S. Army Officers On Vacation, Russian Ships, Economic Interests Of 'Disbelievers,' Engage In Advocacy, Hacking

On July 13, 2020, a pro-Al-Qaeda channel on Telegram shared an article urging Al-Qaeda fighters in Syria to stay committed to their cause of jihad and to explore news way to operate individually as an alternative to working within a faction.

EXCLUSIVE: Pro-ISIS Media Group Celebrates Increased Attacks In Mozambique, Calls On 'Lone Wolves' To Attack Western Companies

On July 13, 2020, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media foundation published a poster in which it celebrated the increase in ISIS operations in Mozambique and called on ISIS supporters and "lone wolves" to carry out attacks against Western companies.

EXCLUSIVE: Iraqi Government Claims Killing Of ISIS Leader For Baghdad Region

On July 15, 2020, the spokesman for Iraq’s Ministry of Defense announced that the country's intelligence services had killed the leader of the Islamic State (ISIS) in Baghdad.