Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekly: January 30 – February 6, 2020

EXCLUSIVE: Al-Shabab Releases Video Of Attack On U.S. Base In Kenya, Vows To Continue Attacks On U.S. Targets

On January 29, 2021, Al-Qaeda’s Somali affiliate Al-Shabab Al-Mujahideen released a new video documenting the preparations for the raid it conducted on the U.S. military base at Camp Simba near Manda Bay, Kenya on January 5, 2020 in which three Americans were killed and several aircraft destroyed.

EXCLUSIVE: Afghan Taliban Dismiss U.S. Treasury Report That It Is Harboring Al-Qaeda Members, Say Report Is Based On 'False Information Complied By Partisan And Warmongering Circles'

On January 29, 2021, the Afghan Taliban issued a statement dismissing what they described as the U.S. Treasury's allegations that the group is harboring Al-Qaeda members in Afghanistan.

EXCLUSIVE: Al-Qaeda's Decline In Syria – Part I: Background And Current Status

In recent years, Al-Qaeda has been in decline in many of its areas of operation worldwide. Although a few years ago Iraq and Syria were major centers of Al-Qaeda operation, the jihadi organization's activity in the two countries is now extremely limited and has become nearly nonexistent after being displaced by former affiliates – the Islamic State (ISIS) in Iraq, and Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), formerly Jabhat Al-Nusra (JN), in Syria.

Islamic State Infographic Claims 82 Attacks Carried Out In Afghanistan In 2020, Causing Casualties Among Afghan Forces, Shi'ites, Taliban, International Coalition

On January 31, 2021, the Islamic State's (ISIS) official media outlet published an infographic detailing the attacks perpetrated by the ISIS's Khurasan Province fighters in Afghanistan over the course of 2020.

ISIS Editorial Defends Recent Double Suicide Attack In Baghdad, Vows To Continue Its War On Shi'ites

On January 28, 2021, the Islamic State (ISIS) released a new issue of its weekly newspaper that included an editorial defending the group's January 21 double suicide attack in the heart of Baghdad, Iraq, and lashing out at those who condemned the attack, vowing to continue to wage war against the Shi'ites.

In Report On ISWAP Attacks In West Africa, Islamic State Weekly Claims 30 Al-Qaeda Fighters Killed In Sahel Region

On January 29, 2021, Issue 271 of the Islamic State (ISIS) weekly Al-Naba' published an "exclusive" report detailing attacks by the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) in the West Africa region.

Online Supporters Dismiss Iraqi PM’s Claim To Have Killed Senior ISIS Leader Abu Yasser Al-Issawi

On January 28, 2021, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi announced that Iraqi security forces had killed the senior Islamic State (ISIS) leader Iraq.

In Video Featuring Senior Commander Recently Killed In Iraq, Pro-ISIS Media Outlet Deems Latest Attacks 'Appropriate Recompense'

On February 2, 2021, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media outlet released a video showing the recent ISIS attacks in Iraq as retaliation for the attacks launched by the Iraqi government and its Shi'ite forces against ISIS members in Iraq.

ISIS Women Held In Camps In Syria Rebrand, Fundraise And Communicate In Hope Of Regaining Freedom

In November 2020, a media group associated with female detainees in SDF-run camps in Syria changed its name.

Admin Of ISIS Chat Group Condemns Egyptians, Envisions ISIS Takeover Of Upper Egypt

An admin of a Telegram chat group of supporters of the Islamic State (ISIS) recently shared two lengthy posts about ISIS and Egypt.

Cover Article In Issue 12 Of ISIS Magazine 'Sawt Al-Hind' Rejects Democracy, Says: 'Shari'a Needs To Be Revived In Its Entirety As It Was Implemented In The Heart Of Europe For Seven Hundred Years'

The cover article in the latest issue of the Islamic State (ISIS) magazine Sawt Al-Hind advocates jihad, rejects democracy and communism, and calls for implementation of Islamic shari'a rule in Europe.

Pro-ISIS Tech Group Warns Supporters Against Google Play Store App, Claims It Reveals Identifiable User Information

On February 2, 2021, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) tech group published a poster on Telegram warning its followers that a malicious Google Play Store app is being used to lure them and compromise their personal information.

Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): Telegram Account That Claims That Maryland-Based Pro-ISIS Cleric Once Popular With Western Jihadis Is A Fraud Posts Video Questioning His Background, Participation In Afghanistan Jihad

A Maryland-based pro-ISIS cleric who was once very popular with jihadis has fallen out of favor with supporters amidst accusations of financial fraud and preying upon female students, and of collusion with the FBI.

Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) Claims Killing Of ISIS Operative In Idlib After Attempted Assassination Of 'Former Official'; Pro-Al-Qaeda Telegram Channel Dismisses HTS Claim

On February 1, 2021, Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) claimed that its General Security Service had killed an Islamic State (ISIS) operative in a north Idlib raid.

Syrian Human Rights Organization: Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps Is Acting To Establish A Militia Of Syrian Tribesmen

On February 3, 2021, a Syrian human rights organization reported that on February 2, the commander of a militia which is affiliated with Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) informed a group of tribal chiefs that he had been tasked by the IRGC to form a militia consisting of members of their tribes.

Syrian Opposition Websites: Last Month Dozens Of Missiles Were Smuggled Via Iraq To Pro-Iranian Shi'ite Militias Stationed In Eastern Syria

Several Syrian opposition websites have reported that over the past month, pro-Iranian Shi'ite militias stationed in Eastern Syrian have received several deliveries of short- and medium-range missiles manufactured in Iran which arrived in food trucks via Iraq.

On Telegram, Jihadis Mark The Fourth Anniversary Of The Establishment Of Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) With Messages Of Praise And Condemnation

Marking the fourth anniversary of the establishment of Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), pro- and anti-HTS jihadis have been sharing their views on the group and its practices and achievements over the past four years.

Pro-Al-Qaeda Media Outlet Publishes Infographic Commemorating Third Anniversary Of Al-Qaeda Affiliate In Syria Hurras Al-Din

On February 2, 2021, a pro-Al-Qaeda news agency published an infographic commemorating the third anniversary of the founding of the Syria-based Al-Qaeda-affiliate Hurras Al-Din, highlighting its recent operations.

Turkestan Islamic Party Reportedly Downs Surveillance Plane In Syria

On February 2, 2021, Syrian jihadi Telegram channels reported that fighters from the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP), an Uyghur jihadi group fighting in Syria, had shot down a surveillance plane.

Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) Video Urges Fighters In Syria To Show Steadfastness In Pursuit Of 'Allah's Heaven'

On February 3, 2021, the media arm of Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP), an Uyghur jihadi group fighting in Syria, released a new video urging mujahideen to show steadfastness on the frontlines despite hardships, knowing that they are fulfilling the most sacred mission in support of Allah's faith and will.

Syrian Jihadis Report Death Of Dagestani Fighter In Syria, Described As Oldest Foreign Fighter

On January 27, 2021, several Syrian jihadi Telegram channels reported that an elderly fighter from the Russian Republic of Dagestan had died the previous day.

Al-Qaeda Central Command Eulogizes Slain Leader Of Al-Qaeda In The Islamic Maghreb (AQIM), Endorses His Appointed Successor

On February 1, 2021, Al-Sahab, the media arm of Al-Qaeda, released a statement in which the group's central command eulogized a slain Al-Qaeda In the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) leader.

Al-Qaeda In The Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) Commends Al-Qaeda's Affiliate In Mali For Successful Operations Against French Forces

On January 30, 2021, Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) released a statement congratulating Al-Qaeda's affiliate in Mali for its recent successful operations against French forces in Mali.

In First Attack In 2021, Yemen-Based AQAP Claims Mortar Attack On Houthi Position

On February 3, 2021, Al-Qaeda supporters shared on Telegram two communiques with photos, claiming that the Yemen-based Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) carried out a mortar attack on February 2, targeting a Houthi position.

Pro-AQ Media Group Shares Material On Website, Telegram, Rocket.Chat

Since December 2020, a pro-Al-Qaeda media group has been sharing new links to its online distribution channels, which include: a website, a channel on the Rocket.Chat operated by the Al-Qaeda-affiliated media outlet Global Islamic Media Front (GIMF), a Telegram bot and a WhatsApp group.

Al-Shabab Claims Killing Over 23 People, Including Former Somali Defense Minister In Mogadishu Hotel Attack

On February 1, 2021, Al-Shabab, the Somalia-based Al-Qaeda affiliate, released a statement claiming that its fighters carried out an attack on a Hotel in the capital city of Mogadishu, killing over 23 people, including former Somali Defense Minister General Muhammad Nour Jalal.

Al-Shabab Al-Mujahideen Announces Upcoming Documentary-Style Video Series About The Current Somali Administration

On February 3, 2021, Somalia-based Al-Qaeda affiliate Al-Shabab Al-Mujahideen announced the imminent release of a series of documentary-style videos about the current Somali administration.

Pro-Al-Qaeda Video Highlights Successful Operations Against French Forces In Mali

On January 29, 2021, a pro-Al-Qaeda media group released a video clip highlighting successful attacks against French forces in Mali in recent weeks by Al-Qaeda's Mali affiliate.

Iraqi Shi'ite Group Claims Four Attacks Against 'U.S. Occupier's Convoys' In Southern Iraq

On February 2, 2021, an Iraqi Shi'ite militia issued a statement claiming responsibility for four attacks in southern Iraq, three of them against "U.S. convoys" and the last on a "U.S. logistics convoy."

Unknown Group Claims Explosion Near Israeli Embassy In India

On the afternoon of January 29, 2021, a small bomb exploded near the Israeli Embassy in India's capital, New Delhi, on the 29th anniversary of the establishment of full diplomatic relations between Israel and India.

Taliban Reject 'Unsubstantiated' Accusations Of Targeted Violence In Afghanistan, Warn Against Discarding February 2020 Doha Agreement

On February 1, 2021, an official Taliban spokesman released an English-language statement responding to a statement released by the E.U., the U.S., and several other countries holding the group responsible for the continued assassinations, kidnappings, and destruction of vital infrastructure in Afghanistan.

Article In Issue 12 Of ISIS Magazine 'Sawt Al-Hind': 'The Taliban Of Afghanistan Have Today Joined The Ranks Of The Americans And Have Become Blackwater Mercenaries'

An article in the latest of the Islamic State (ISIS) magazine Sawt Al-Hind accuses the Afghan Taliban of abandoning the jihadi methodology adopted by Muhammad and working in collaboration with the Americans against the ISIS fighters in Afghan provinces.