Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekly: January 2-9, 2021

EXCLUSIVE: ISIS Editorial: Storming Of Capitol Signals The Beginning Of An Internal Conflict That Will Consume The U.S. For The Next Four Years; ISIS Will Fight Biden Just As It Fought Trump

On January 7, 2021 the Islamic State (ISIS) released its weekly Al-Naba' newspaper. The issue contained an editorial commenting on the storming of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Trump on January 6.

EXCLUSIVE: Salafi-Jihadis Celebrate Storming Of U.S. Capitol, Declare U.S. Democracy Impotent And Hypocritical

The January 6 events at the U.S. Capitol were celebrated by dozens of Salafi-jihadis on Telegram, including supporters of the Islamic State (ISIS), Al-Qaeda, and the Syrian jihadi group Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), who posted photos and videos of the protests.

EXCLUSIVE: Telegram Channels Affiliated With Iran-Backed Militias In Iraq Rejoice Over DC Riot, Mock U.S. Democracy, Exaggerate Its Impact On U.S. Soldiers In Iraq; Claim Riot Are Divine Punishment For Soleimani Killing

Over the past two days, several Telegram channels affiliated with Iran-backed militias in Iraq have gloated about the recent riot in Washington DC and expressed their hope for more violence that will plunge the country into chaos and pit communities on each side of the political spectrum against each other.

EXCLUSIVE: Iraqi Militia Commander Threatens To Avenge Assassination Of Soleimani, Al-Muhandis, Says President Trump Is Thinking Of Ways To Protect Himself After He Leaves 'The Black House'

On January 2, 2020, the Secretary General of an Iraqi militia made a speech commemorating the one-year anniversary of the U.S. assassination of Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, highlighting their role in defeating the Islamic State (ISIS) in many parts of Iraq.

EXCLUSIVE: Afghan Taliban Tell Americans To 'Learn A Lesson From The Soviet Union's Defeat In Afghanistan And Withdraw Their Forces'

On December 25, 2020, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Afghan Taliban organization) issued a statement on one of its official websites to mark 41 years since the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in 1979.

Pro-ISIS Media Outlet Celebrates Attacks On Christians In Nigeria

Pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media outlets have been celebrating the recent series of attacks carried out by the organization's West Africa Province (ISWAP) on Christian villages in Nigeria, attacks in which dozens of people were killed and abducted.

EXCLUSIVE: Secretary-General Of The Hizbullah Brigades: We Won't Storm The U.S. Embassy Today; Revenge For The Assassinations Of Soleimani And Al-Muhandis Should Be Sped Up

On the first anniversary of the assassinations of Qassem Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, deputy chairman of Al-Hashd Al-Sha'abi (Popular Mobilization Units, PMU), the Secretary-General of the Hizbullah Brigades issued his first official statement, in which he stresses that the Hizbullah Brigades have no intention of "going in today" to storm the U.S. Embassy or of bringing down the Iraqi government, declaring that there is plenty of time for that.

EXCLUSIVE: Telegram Channel Affiliated With Iraqi Militias Loyal To Iran Publishes Map Of Balad Air Base Following Cyberattack On U.S. Security Company

On January 1, 2021, a Telegram channel affiliated with pro-Iranian Iraqi militias announced that it had succeeded in perpetrating a cyberattack and penetrating the database of an American security company.

EXCLUSIVE: Disapproving Of General Soleimani's Role In Iraq, Iran-Affiliated Iraqi Street Gang Threatens To Kill Top Advisor To Iraqi Prime Minister, Accuses Him Of Being An 'American Agent'

On January 4, 2020, Telegram channels affiliated with Iran-backed militias in Iraq posted responses to a BBC televised report that marked the first anniversary of the U.S. airstrike that killed Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force General Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi deputy commander of the Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, on January 3, 2020.

EXCLUSIVE: Al-Qaeda In The Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) Calls For Attacks Against France To Avenge Muhammad Cartoons

On January 4, 2021, Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) issued a statement condemning the "crime" committed by France.

EXCLUSIVE: In Belated Statement, Al-Qaeda General Command Urges Attacks And Boycott Of France

On January 2, 2021, Al-Qaeda's general command released a statement condemning insults against the prophet Muhammad in France. The statement urges Muslims to join the ranks of Al-Qaeda and replicate the Charlie Hebdo attacks in Paris.

ISIS Claims Killing Of Policeman In Chechnya

The weekly magazine of the Islamic State (ISIS), released on January 1, 2021, claimed responsibility for a stabbing attack on policemen in the Chechen capital of Grozny.

Increase In ISIS Activity In The Syrian Desert

On December 30, 2020, it was reported that dozens, most of them soldiers, were killed in an ambush set by ISIS operatives for a convoy of buses transporting Syrian regime forces.

ISIS Editorial Castigates 'Apostate' Hamas For Calling Soleimani A 'Martyr,' Asks How Group Would React If Syrian Factions Declared Netanyahu, Who Killed Iranian Commanders, A 'Syrian Martyr'

On January 1, 2021, the weekly paper of the Islamic State (ISIS) published an editorial castigating the Gaza-based Islamist Palestinian militant group Hamas for calling slain Iranian general Qassem Soleimani a "martyr."

Article In ISIS Magazine 'Sawt Al-Hind' Says Islam And Democracy Are Incompatible, Urges Muslims: 'Rise, O Sons Of Islam And Pick Up The Sword Against The Tawaghit [Tyrants] Of The East And The West'

An article in the latest issue of a jihadi magazine published by the supporters of the Islamic State's Wilayah Hind ("India Province") rejects democracy and urges the Muslims of India and Pakistan to rise up, join the ISIS caliphate, and fight against the tyrants of the East and West.

Article In ISIS Magazine 'Sawt Al-Hind' Incites Muslims For Jihad: 'Let Them Know That A Sharpened Pencil Can Be Used To Shed A Kafir's Blood'

An article in the latest issue of a jihadi magazine published by supporters of the Islamic State's Wilayah Hind ("India Province") incites Muslims to launch various types of attacks, big or small, against non-Muslims.

Article In ISIS Magazine 'Sawt Al-Hind' Defines Punishment: 'If A Kafir Burns A Muslim With Fire, Then A Muslim Can Also Burn That Kafir With The Fire'

An article in the latest issue of a jihadi magazine published by the supporters of the Islamic State's Wilayah Hind ("India Province") urges Muslims to wage jihad against non-Muslims at individual levels and argues in favor of eye-for-an-eye punishment of unbelievers.

Pro-ISIS Outlet Releases Video Featuring Poem Glorifying Martyrdom, Threatening To Terrorize Countries Of U.S.-Led Coalition

On January 4, 2020, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) outlet released a video featuring a poem glorifying martyrdom and threatening to terrorize the countries participating in the U.S.-led Coalition.

Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): Pro-ISIS Woman Shares Experience In ISIS Territories And Incites Others To Join And Support ISIS; On Instagram And Telegram, Solicits Donations For Women In Camps Run By Syrian Democratic Forces

A private English-language Telegram channel is run by a woman who claims she migrated to Syria and once lived in Islamic State (ISIS)-controlled territory in Syria.

Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): ISIS Supporter In Al-Hol Says Her Mother Was Sentenced To Prison In Indonesia For Helping Plot Suicide Bombing, Uses Alternate Spellings To Circumvent Facebook Algorithms

A Facebook user who is an Islamic State (ISIS) supporter and detainee in Al-Hol camp in Syria wrote that her mother was sentenced to prison in Indonesia for helping to plot a suicide bombing.

Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): Pro-ISIS Kashmiri Man Allegedly Living In U.S. Promotes Jihad With New Media Operation On Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, And Telegram

A pro-Islamic State (ISIS) man runs a jihadi media operation which posts videos of jihadi preachers on Instagram, YouTube, and Telegram.

Al-Qaeda In Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) Releases Latest Issue Of Magazine, Warns That Jihadis Are Coming To Protect Babri Mosque In India

Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) has released the latest issue of its Urdu-language magazine. The magazine includes articles stressing the message of jihad, but its focus is on four mosques, and it issues a warning that jihadis are coming to protect the honor of the Babri mosque in India.

Al-Qaeda's Syrian Affiliate Claims Raid On Russian Position, The Group's First Operation Since June

On January 1, 2021, the official media outlet of Al-Qaeda's Syrian affiliate, Hurras Al-Din, claimed a raid on a Russian military position.

Al-Qaeda Somalian Affiliate Al-Shabab Claims Responsibility For Suicide Attack Allegedly Targeting Turkish Forces

On January 2, 2021, the official media outlet of Al-Qaeda's affiliate in East Africa, Harakat Al-Shabab Al-Mujahideen (Al-Shabab), reported the group had perpetrated a suicide attack targeting Turkish troops and Somali special forces.

Al-Shabab Leader Celebrates Anniversary Of Attack On U.S. Base In Kenya, Urges Attacks On U.S., Israel, France

On January 3, 2021, Somalia-based Al-Qaeda affiliate Al-Shabab Al-Mujahideen released a new audio speech from its leader dedicated to the raid on the Camp Simba U.S. military base at Manda Bay in Kenya in January 2020.

Al-Shabab Extols GSIM For Its Recent Attacks On French Forces In Mali, Urges Muslims Everywhere To Support The Group In Ending French, Western 'Occupation'

On January 6, 2021, the press office of the Somalia-based Al-Qaeda affiliate, jihadi group Al-Shabab, released a statement in which it expressed its gratitude and appreciation for Al-Qaeda's branch in Mali, Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims (GSIM), for the attacks it recently carried out against French forces.

GSIM Claims Killing Of French Soldiers In Mali; Rejects Algerian Government Reports

On January 2, 2021, the official outlet of Al-Qaeda's affiliate in the Sahel region released a statement in Arabic, French, and English claiming responsibility for an attack on a convoy of French Barkhane forces in Mali.

Al-Qaeda Affiliate GSIM Claims Attack Which Killed French Soldiers In Mali – Its Second Claim In A Week – And Disavows Massacre Of Nigerien Villagers

On January 5, 2021, the official outlet of Al-Qaeda's affiliate in the Sahel region released a four-page statement in Arabic, French, and English claiming responsibility for an attack which killed members of French Barkhane forces in Mali on January 2.

Pro-Al-Qaeda Writer Accuses France, Norway, Sweden, And Denmark Of Waging War Against Islam; Threatens Attacks In Defense Of Islam And Muhammad

On January 5, 2021, a pro-Al-Qaeda news agency published an article describing France, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, and other countries as "ignorant and enemies of the religion."

Marking Christmas Season, Iraqi Shi'ite Militia Claims Responsibility For Two Attacks On U.S. Logistics Convoys; Warns: Iraqi Civilians And Counter-Terrorism Forces Must Stop Working For, Providing Protection To U.S. Forces

On January 1, 2020, an Iran-backed militia claimed responsibility for two IED attacks on U.S. logistics convoys in Iraq.

Telegram Channel Affiliated With Iran-Backed Iraqi Shi'ite Militias Threatens Impending Attack On U.S. Embassy During Holiday Season

On December 29, 2020, a Telegram channel affiliated with the Iran-backed Shi'ite militias in Iraq, shared a poster showing an image of the December 31, 2019 attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad and threatening an impending attack on the same target during the 2020 holiday season.

Iraqi Militia Releases Video Vowing To Launch Attacks On Al-Assad Base, U.S. Embassy To Avenge Soleimani, Al-Muhandis

On December 29, 2020, an Iran-backed militia in Iraq released a video clip commemorating IRGC Quds Force Commander General Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi Deputy Commander of the Poplar Mobilization Units (PMU), Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, who were both killed in a U.S. airstrike on January 3, 2020.

On TikTok, Users Mourn General Qasem Soleimani, Head Of U.S.-Designated Terrorist Organization IRGC-QF

On TikTok, numerous users have posted TikTok videos that eulogize Qassem Soleimani, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps – Quds Force (IRGC-QF) general killed by a U.S. airstrike on January 3, 2020 in Iraq.