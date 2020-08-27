Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekly: August 22-29, 2020

The following are some of this week's reports from the MEMRI Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Project, which translates and analyzes content from sources monitored around the clock, among them the most important jihadi websites and blogs. (To view these reports in full, you must be a paying member of the JTTM; for membership information, send an email to [email protected] with "Membership" in the subject line.)

Jihadis reacted to Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta's August 19, 2020 announcement of his resignation and the dissolution of parliament, the day after he and Prime Minister Boubou Cissé were arrested by soldiers and transported from the president's residence to the Kati military camp on the outskirts of the capital, Bamako.

EXCLUSIVE: Commander Of Iran-Backed Iraqi Militia Vows To Fight U.S., Israel, Saudi Arabia On All Fronts

On August 26, 2020 the commander of an Iran-backed militia in Iraq tweeted a threat to fight the U.S., Israel, Saudi Arabia, and their "tails" on all fronts. His Twitter account has over 11,000 followers.

EXCLUSIVE: Cover Article In India-Based ISIS Magazine: 'Jews Are Secure So Long This Muslim Ummah Is Estranged From Its [Koranic] Sources Of Real Power'

The cover page article in an ISIS magazine published by a group of Islamic State (ISIS) supporters in India outlines the Islamic claims on Jerusalem and its Al-Aqsa mosque and compares them with the situation involving the 16th century Babri mosque in India, which Hindu fanatics demolished in 1992.

EXCLUSIVE: Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): Arkansas Man Posts About Street Preaching In D.C., Shares Content By Jihadi Preachers On Facebook

An Arkansas man, who is a convert to Islam, graduated from a D.C.-based university, where began a practicing dawah, i.e., preaching Islam in public spaces, with a group of other men.

EXCLUSIVE: Escalation In Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) Demonization Of Jihadi Ideologue Abu Muhammad Al-Maqdisi, As HTS Cleric Accuses Him Of Extremism, Ignorance

A Jordan-based jihadi ideologue Essam Al-Barqawi, aka Abu Muhammad Al-Maqdisi, is simultaneously one of the most influential and controversial figures in the Salafi-jihadi world. The jihadi ideologue presents himself as the standard-bearer for the Salafi-jihadi concept of monotheism and enjoys a wide following among Al-Qaeda fighters and in various other arenas, having voiced support for Al-Qaeda affiliates in Syria, Yemen, and additional countries.

ISIS Editorial Accuses Muslim Brotherhood Of Hypocrisy For Condemning UAE-Israel Normalization Agreement While Praising Erdogan, Who Maintains Ties With Israel

On August 20, 2020 the Islamic State (ISIS) released its weekly newspaper, which included an editorial accusing the Muslim Brotherhood of hypocrisy in its condemnation of the recently signed normalization agreement between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Israel, all while they continue to admire Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, despite his country's ongoing relationship with Israel.

ISIS Weekly Acknowledges Its Fighters' Defeat In Yemen

The Islamic State (ISIS) weekly published a report about recent events in Yemen, in which it essentially admits defeat by the Ansar Allah militia, also known as the Houthis.

ISIS Weekly Describes Takeover Of Port Town In Mozambique

The latest issue of the Islamic State (ISIS) weekly released on August 27, 2020 featured a report on the organization's recent takeover of a port town in Mozambique.

Article In India-Based ISIS Magazine: 'Jihad Brings The Ultimate Humiliation For The Kuffar On The Earth'

An article in the latest issue of the ISIS magazine published by the supporters of the Islamic State in India urges Muslims in India and Bangladesh to join hands with other ISIS supporters in the region.

India-Based ISIS Magazine Urges Muslims In India And Bangladesh To Follow The Path Of Jihad

A group of Islamic State (ISIS) supporters in India have published their English-language magazine which promotes jihadi messaging to Muslims in the Indian Subcontinent.

Pro-ISIS Article Claims U.S., Saudi Arabia, And Israel Are On The Brink Of Collapse; Urges ISIS Fighters To Wait For The 'Perfect Opportunity' To Attack

On August 23, 2020 a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media group published an article claiming that the U.S., along with Saudi Arabia and Israel, are on the brink of economic collapse and internal turmoil.

Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) Documents Graduation Of Fighters Trained In Operating RPG's Equipped With Thermal Scopes

On August 23, 2020 the news agency of the Syria-based jihadi group Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) published a series of photos documenting the graduation of a new class of HTS's "thermal brigade."

Syrian Opposition Website Claims Lebanese Hizbullah Holds Scouting Courses To Recruit Spies In Southern Syria

On July 4, 2020 a Syrian opposition website published a report claiming that the Lebanese Hizbullah is recruiting hundreds of civilians in southern Syria to become spies.

Al-Qaeda In The Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) Video Features Recently Executed, Crucified Physician Admitting To His Involvement In The Killing Of Several AQAP Fighters, Urging Fellow Spies To Turn Themselves In

On August 26, 2020 a Telegram user who supports Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) shared a video featuring a physician who was recently executed and whose body was then crucified by AQAP, in which the physician admits to using his clinic to recruit spies, and to his involvement in the killing of several AQAP fighters who were targeted by drones.

Al-Qaeda In The Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) Claims It Arrested Members Of Spy Ring Linked With the Intelligence Agencies Of The U.S., Saudi Arabia, And The UAE; Announces Execution, Crucifixion Of 'Traitor Physician'

On August 25, 2020, the media arm of the Yemen-based Al-Qaeda affiliate Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) released a statement claiming that it had arrested members of a spy ring allegedly linked with the intelligence agencies of the U.S., Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Al-Qaeda Affiliate Al-Shabab Claims Injury Of U.S. Soldier In Somalia

On August 24, 2020 the media outlet of the Somalia-based Al-Qaeda affiliate Harakat Al-Shabab Al-Mujahideen (Al-Shabab) claimed that the jihadi group was responsible for two explosions on a convoy of U.S.-trained Somali Special Forces southwest of the capital, Mogadishu.

Taliban Website: Hundreds Of Afghan Government Officials Joined Afghan Taliban In July

On August 20, 2020, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Afghan Taliban organization) announced on its website that during the month of July 2020, hundreds of employees of various Afghan government departments joined the Taliban.

Photos Show Afghan Taliban Officials Visiting Madrassas And Private Clinic In Afghanistan

On August 19, 2020, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Afghan Taliban organization) announced that its "officials" had visited two madrassas and a private medical clinic in Paktia Province, Afghanistan.