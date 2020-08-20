Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekly: August 15-22, 2020

The following are some of this week's reports from the MEMRI Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Project, which translates and analyzes content from sources monitored around the clock, among them the most important jihadi websites and blogs. (To view these reports in full, you must be a paying member of the JTTM; for membership information, send an email to [email protected] with "Membership" in the subject line.)

EXCLUSIVE: Hizbullah Brigades Respond To Agreement Between Israel And The UAE: We Will Relate To The UAE In The Same Way That We Relate To Israel

On August 13, 2020, several hours following the announcement about the agreement between Israel and the UAE, Hizbullah Brigades published a statement on their internet site in which they condemn the agreement and call on the Iraqi government to sever its relations with the UAE.

EXCLUSIVE: Jihadis React To UAE-Israel Agreement: UAE Rulers Are Enemies Of Islam, Jerusalem Will Be Restored Only Through Jihad

On August 13, 2020, U.S. President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, issued a joint statement announcing that the three countries had come to an agreement and resolved that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will fully normalize relations with Israel. Jihadis of various affiliations reacted by harshly denouncing the agreement and threatening the UAE and Israel.

EXCLUSIVE: Following UAE-Israel Agreement, ISIS Posters Threaten UAE, Israel, Urge Jihad To Reconquer Jerusalem

Supporters of the Islamic State (ISIS) reacted to the August 13, 2020 announcement of normalization of relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with a series of posters denouncing the UAE government and vowing that Jerusalem will be restored to Islamic rule only through jihad.

EXCLUSIVE: Iran-Backed Militias Escalate Rocket, IED Attacks On Iraqi Military Base Hosting U.S. Troops Ahead Of U.S.-Iraqi Strategic Dialogue

Hostile activities linked to Iran-backed militias on Iraqi military bases hosting U.S. troops in Iraq and U.S. logistics convoys have intensified after Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi's July 21 visit to Iran and before his visit to August 20 visit to Washington, DC.

EXCLUSIVE: Rocket Attack On Iraqi Military Base Hosting U.S. Troops In Northern Baghdad

On August 14 a Telegram channel affiliated with Iran-backed factions in Iraq claimed that a rocket attack had been carried out against a military base in northern Baghdad, where U.S. troops are stationed.

EXCLUSIVE: Pro-Syrian Regime Group Claims Rocket Attack On U.S. Base, Threatens To Launch More Attacks

On August 18, 2020, a pro-Syrian regime group claimed on its Facebook page responsibility for a rocket attack on a U.S. base.

EXCLUSIVE: Supporters Echo ISIS Call To Use Arson As Terror Tactic

On July 26, 2020, the Islamic State (ISIS) media wing released a new English-language video urging ISIS supporters in the West to perpetrate arson attacks, promoting fire as a terror tactic which causes maximum harm and damage to infrastructure.

EXCLUSIVE: Hizbullah Supporters On Twitter Threaten To Attack Any Western Military Forces That Go To Lebanon To Assist In The Aftermath Of The Explosion At The Port Of Beirut

Several Hizbullah supporters on Twitter expressed strong opposition to the arrival in Lebanon of Western military forces or investigative teams, and even threatened to attack such delegations.

EXCLUSIVE: Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): Pro-ISIS New York Ex-Con Continues To Promote Jihadi Clerics On Facebook, Glorifies Martyrdom And Jihad

A New York man posts content from jihadi clerics on Facebook.

EXCLUSIVE: Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): Washington State Man Praises ISIS and Jihad, Posts In Support Of Muslim Prisoners In Al-Hol, Shares Content By Jihadi Clerics, Interacts With Western Jihadis On Facebook

On Facebook, a user has been posting support for ISIS, praising ISIS fighters and jihad, and asking for the release of ISIS families living in the Al-Hol Camp in Syria.

EXCLUSIVE: Pro-ISIS Author Responds To Defectors, Affirms Al-Hashemi's Legitimacy As Caliph

On August 3, 2020 one of the auxiliary groups connected to the Islamic State (ISIS) media apparatus published an essay aimed at refuting arguments dismissing the legitimacy of ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim Al-Hashemi's claim to be rightful caliph of all Muslims.

EXCLUSIVE: ISIS Supporters Release Video Vowing Revenge For Deaths Of Leaders

On August 14, 2020, a new group of Islamic State (ISIS) supporters released a short video uploaded to Archive.org. The clip shows an unidentified masked individual speaking Arabic in a digitally modified voice, who promises revenge for the death of ISIS leaders.

ISIS Claims Katyusha Rocket Attack On U.S. Air Base In Afghanistan

On August 16, 2020 the Islamic State (ISIS) in Khurasan province, Afghanistan released a statement claiming that its fighters have fired a Katyusha rocket targeting a U.S. Air Base near Kabul.

ISIS Claims Rocket Attack In Kabul

On August 18, 2020, the Islamic State (ISIS) Khurasan Province claimed responsibility for a rocket attack in Kabul.

Ramping Up Attacks On Yemen's Houthis, ISIS Claims Dozens Of Casualties

In recent days, the Islamic State's (ISIS) Yemen Province claimed responsibility for several attacks on the Houthis in central Yemen, saying that the attacks caused heavy material damage and killed and wounded dozens.

ISIS Claims Responsibility For Death Of Senior Russian Officer In Syria

In an August 20, 2020 announcement, the Islamic State (ISIS) media stated that a senior Russian officer who died in an August 18 incident near an oil field, was killed by an ISIS land mine.

ISIS Releases Photos Showing Fighters Detonating Sufi Shrine In North Sinai

On August 18, 2020, the Islamic State (ISIS) published a pictorial report showing the detonation of a tomb in Egypt's North Sinai.

Intensifying Attacks On Aid Organizations, Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) Claims Casualties Among Nigerian Soldiers, Burns Red Cross Buildings

On August 18, 2020, the Islamic State's (ISIS) West Africa Province (ISWAP) claimed responsibility for a raid on a gathering of Nigerian military soldiers in northeastern Nigeria.

ISIS Documents Slaughter Of Captives In Syria

On August 16, 2020, the Islamic State (ISIS) in the Syrian Province of Homs released a set of images documenting the slaughter of two captives.

Prominent ISIS Supporter Shares Video Of Children Reciting Verses Urging Muslims To Fight Jihad

On August 15, 2020, a prominent Islamic State (ISIS) supporter and media operative published an undated short video on his Twitter account showing children in an undisclosed location reciting Quranic verses urging jihad.

On Facebook, Western Jihadis React To News Of Pro-ISIS Sheikh Abdullah Al-Faisal's Recent Extradition To The U.S.

On Facebook, Western jihadis have reacted to the news that pro-ISIS Jamaican cleric Abdullah Al-Faisal has been extradited to the U.S., expressing their displeasure and calling for his release.

On Facebook, Twitter, And Telegram, Jihadis Celebrate Possibility Of Iraqi-American Salafi Preacher's Permanent Release From Prison Due To COVID-19; He Is Serving Life Sentence For Inciting His Followers Post 9/11 To Join Taliban, Wage Jihad Against U.S.

In July 2005, an Iraqi-American Salafi preacher and cancer researcher from the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area was sentenced to life in prison for inciting his followers in northern Virginia to join the Taliban and wage jihad against U.S. forces shortly after the 9/11 attacks.

Pro-ISIS Outlet Encourages Supporters To Carry Out Attacks

On August 17, 2020, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media outlet released a poster encouraging Muslims to carry out attacks against their enemies "in their own lands."

On Telegram, Jihadi Clerics And Pro-Al-Qaeda Users Condemn Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham For Arresting American Jihadi Reporter

Shortly after the Syria-based jihadi group Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) arrested an American jihadi reporter on August 13, 2020, jihadi clerics and supporters of jihadi groups including Al-Qaeda, began publishing and sharing posts on Telegram condemning HTS.

Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS)-Affiliated Media Outlet Releases Video Showing Various Types Of Artillery Used To Target Syrian, Russian Positions

On August 19, 2020, a media outlet of Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), released on Telegram the third episode of a video series discussing the group's use of artillery.

Syria-Based Jihadi Group Claims Third Attack On Joint Russian-Turkish Patrols In The Idlib Region

On the morning of August 17, 2020, a Turkish vehicle taking part in a joint Russian-Turkish patrol south of Idlib was hit with a missile.

Libya's Muslim Brotherhood Reportedly Seeks To Appoint Jihadi Leader As Head Of Proposed National Guard Amid Concerns New Institution Will Serve As Legal Cover For Armed Militias, Reinforce Turkey's Military Presence In Libya

On August 9, 2020, the website of a Saudi TV channel reported that the Muslim Brotherhood (MB) in Libya is seeking to appoint a former member of a now defunct militant group as commander of the National Guard, the formation of which was proposed by the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) led by Prime Minister Fayez Al-Sarraj.

Somalia-Based Al-Qaeda Affiliate Al-Shabab Claims Dozens Wounded Or Killed, Including Military Officers, Government Officials, In Suicide Attack On Mogadishu Hotel

On August 16, 2020, the media outlet of Somalia-based Al-Qaeda affiliate Harakat Al-Shabab Al-Mujahideen (Al-Shabab), claimed responsibility for a suicide attack followed by a raid on a Hotel in the capital Mogadishu.

In New Video Series Installment, Al-Shabab Continues To Accuse Ethiopia Of Seeking To Annex Somalia, Vows To Avenge Those Killed By Ethiopia

On August 17, 2020 the media arm of the Somalia-based Al-Qaeda affiliate Harakat Al-Shabab Al-Mujahideen (Al-Shabab) released a new video in a series.

Leading Jihadi Commanders In Pakistan Announce Merger Of Their Organizations Into Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Pledge Allegiance To TTP Emir

On August 20, 2020, Pakistani jihadi organization Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (The Movement Of The Pakistani Taliban, TTP) released a video in which the chiefs of factions of TTP, as well as commanders of some other jihadi organizations in Pakistan are seen offering bay'a ("oaths of allegiance") to the TTP emir.

Hizb-e-Islami Commander And His Fighters Join The Islamic Emirate Of Afghanistan, Pledge Allegiance

On August 19, 2020, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization) announced on its website that a prominent jihadi commander and his group of 60 armed mujahideen had joined them.

Afghan Taliban Reject U.S. Defense Department Report Accusing Them Of Continuing To Have Relations With Al-Qaeda

On August 20, 2020, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization) released a statement rejecting a U.S. Department of Defense report that had accused it of continuing to nurture relations with Al-Qaeda.