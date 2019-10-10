Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary: Week of October 5-October 12, 2019

The following are some of this week's reports from the MEMRI Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Project, which translates and analyzes content from sources monitored around the clock, among them the most important jihadi websites and blogs. (To view these reports in full, you must be a paying member of the JTTM; for membership information, send an email to [email protected] with "Membership" in the subject line.)

EXCLUSIVE: ISIS Supporters Establish New Institute For Training Online Information Activists

On October 4, 2019 a pro-ISIS online media outlet announced the establishment of a Telegram channel dedicated to training online information activists.

EXCLUSIVE: Pro-Al-Qaeda Syria-Based Group Launches Recruitment Campaign, Provides WhatsApp Number

On October 2, 2019, a jihad-promoting center with a physical office somewhere in the rebel-controlled areas of Syria, launched a recruitment campaign urging young Muslims to take part in jihad and join the fight against the Syrian regime and its "allies, the Russians, and others."

EXCLUSIVE: Photos From First Quarter Exams At Taliban-Run Madrassas In Afghanistan

On September 27, 2019, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization) published photos from the first quarter exams organized for students enrolled in Taliban-run madrassas.

EXCLUSIVE: Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): Oakland, California Facebook User Cites Jihadi Clerics, Including Ahmad Musa Jibril, Likes Post Featuring Abu Mus'ab Al-Zarqawi'

The following information is based on a general overview of a social media account demonstrating engagement with jihadi ideology and clerics.

ISIS Nigeria Conducts Hours-Long Raid On Northern Nigerian Town

On October 6, 2019, the official ISIS media outlet Nashir News Agency reported that the previous day, ISIS fighters in Nigeria had raided the town of Babaghid, in Yobe state in northern Nigeria, retreating several hours later.

ISIS In Yemen Releases Photos Of Fighters' Graduation From Religious Course

On October 7, 2019, the Islamic State (ISIS) in Yemen released on Telegram a set of photos documenting the graduation ceremony of a group of over 20 fighters finishing a religious course in Yemen's Al-Bayda province.

Pro-ISIS Media Group Reacts To News Of Arrest Of One Of Its Operatives

On October 6, 2019, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) group released a poster in response to an announcement by the Spanish police that it had arrested a man suspected of being the group's main operative.

Pro-ISIS Group Calls On Supporters To Join Campaign To Promote ISIS Content On Facebook

On October 2, 2019, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) Telegram channel shared a post calling on ISIS supporters to join a campaign to promote ISIS content on Facebook.

Ansar Al-Islam Releases Video Showing Machine Gun Training Course

On October 2, 2019, a Syria-based Kurdish Salafi-jihadi organization, which has ties to Al-Qaeda, released a video documenting a machine gun training course.

Al-Qaeda Affiliate Group For Support Of Islam And Muslims (GSIM) Claims Two Attacks On Military Camps Killed 85 Soldiers In Mali, Renews Call To G5 Sahel Countries To End 'Humiliating Subordination' To France

On October 7, 2019, a pro-Al-Qaeda Telegram channel shared a statement from the media arm of the Mali-based Al-Qaeda-affiliate Group for Support of Islam and Muslims (GSIM), claiming responsibility for two attacks carried out on September 30 on two military bases in Boulikessi and Mondoro in central Mali near the border with Burkina Faso.

Al-Shabab Claims Attack On Convoy Of US-Trained Special Forces, Vows: 'There Will Never Be A Safe Haven For US Crusaders In Somalia'

Al-Qaeda's Somali affiliate, Al-Shabab Al-Mujahideen, has claimed responsibility for an October 2, 2019 IED attack on a convoy of US-trained Somali special forces on the Mogadishu-Afgooye road.



Al-Qaeda Supporters Celebrate Al-Shabab Attack On US Base In Somalia

After Al-Qaeda's (AQ) affiliate in Somalia, claimed responsibility for the September 30 attack on a US base at the Baledogle airbase in Lower Shabelle, several pro-AQ Telegram channels celebrated the event with threatening posters.

Syria-Based Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) Releases Video Showing Fighters Taking 'Mujahid's Break,' Saying Morale 'Very High'

On October 3, 2019, the official Telegram channel of the media center of the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP), a Uyghur jihadi group active in Syria, released a video in Arabic titled "The Mujahid's Break" featuring the group's fighters having fun at a swimming pool, grilling, eating barbecue, playing soccer, and performing congregational prayers.

Syria-Based Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham's (HTS) Military Academy Announces Course In Explosives Manufacture, Lists Conditions For Applicants

On October 2, 2019, pro-Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) Telegram channels shared a poster announcing that the group's military academy is accepting registration for a course in manufacturing explosives.

Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) Media Arm Shamuna Releases Jihadi Nasheed Video Featuring Man Urging Syrians To Join Mujahideen

On October 7, 2019, one of the media arms of Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) released a jihadi nasheed video titled "Wage Jihad With Your Soul" and featuring a man urging Syrians to join the ranks of the mujahideen.

French Jihadis In Syria Return To Media Operation, Show The Children Of The Group

On October 4, 2019 an Al-Qaeda-aligned group of French-speaking fighters in Syria, released a series of photos on its Telegram channel showing the group's children celebrating Eid Al-Fitr in June 2019.

Afghan Taliban Claim To Have Killed Two American Soldiers, Wounded Several Others In Logar Provincial Capital

On October 1, 2019, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization) claimed to have killed two American soldiers and wounded several others in Pul-i-Alam, the capital of the country's Logar province. The incident happened on September 30, the Islamic Emirate wrote on one of its websites.

Urdu Daily: Afghan Taliban Delegation Meets With Pakistani Military, Intelligence, And Government Leaders In Islamabad

According to an Urdu daily, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization) and former mujahideen leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, the chief of Hizb-e-Islami Afghanistan (HIA), which reached a peace agreement with the Afghan government in 2016, have joined hands to launch a "joint struggle" in order to force the exit of American troops from Afghanistan.

Ten Afghans Rescued From Taliban Prisons In Helmand Province

Afghan security forces rescued a group of ten Afghans from a Taliban-run prison in the country's southern province of Helmand, according to an Afghan website.