Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary: Week of October 19-26

EXCLUSIVE: Editorial In ISIS Weekly Blames Kurds For U.S. 'Abandonment,' Says They Will Not Learn From Mistakes

An editorial published in Issue 204 of the Islamic State (ISIS) weekly newspaper Al-Naba', released by Nashir News Agency on October 17, 2019, denouncing anti-ISIS Sunni fighters who allied with the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the fight against the Islamic State.

EXCLUSIVE: Pro-ISIS Media Outlet Responds to Trump's Statement on U.S. Withdrawal from Northern Syria: “Soon The Flames Of War [Will] Come To America"

On October 20, 2019 a pro-ISIS Telegram channel responded to U.S. President Donald Trump's statement that ISIS has been defeated, and to his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from northeastern Syria, by posting a video titled 'It's Still Burning.'

EXCLUSIVE: Pro-ISIS Media Group Releases Poster Threatening US, Showing San Francisco Street

A poster released October 24, 2019 on Telegram by a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media group shows two ISIS fighters and an ISIS flag against the backdrop of San Francisco's Geary Street.

EXCLUSIVE: Pro-ISIS Poster Declares 'Collapse Of Alliance Of Devils,' Says U.S.'s Departure From Syria Makes Its Allies Easy Prey For Enemies

On October 17, 2019, Bunat Al-Amajad, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media foundation, published a poster with text that read: "The Alliance of Devils Is Collapsing" and photos of U.S. President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

EXCLUSIVE: Pro-ISIS Military Education Group Showcases Publications, Calls For Attacks In The West

On October 8, 2019, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media group published a promotional magazine summarizing its output.

EXCLUSIVE: Editorial In Pakistani Daily On Revival Of Al-Qaeda In The Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) In Karachi Warns: 'Militants May Be Keeping Quiet, But This Does Not Mean That They Have Abandoned Their Violent Ways'

On October 14, 2019, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Pakistan's Sindh province revealed that Al-Qaeda In The Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) is "regrouping" in the provincial capital of Karachi to carry out terrorist attacks. "We have received reports that six 'disgruntled' militants of the AQIS recently arrived in Karachi from Afghanistan and they are trying to activate their sleeper cell," CTD official Raja Umar Khattab told reporters.

Pro-ISIS Media Group Releases Video Series Glorifying ISIS Fighters And Their Actions Against The US And Others

On October 15, 2019, a pro-ISIS media group launched a series of videos that celebrates the lives of ISIS operatives and operations they were allegedly involved in.

Pro-ISIS Outlet Remains Operational Despite Arrest Of One Of Its Members

On October 7, 2019, the pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media operation released on Telegram an English translation of the video they had released on August 30, 2019, threatening to and vowing that they would murder a Spanish judge.

ISIS Claims Killing Of Three Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) Fighters With IED, Publishes Video Showing Clashes In Mindanao, Philippines

On October 24, 2019, the Islamic State (ISIS) in East Asia released a statement claiming responsibility for killing three members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF), and wounding five others in an IED attack in Mindanao, the Philippines.

Al-Qaeda In The Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) Sudanese Official Ibrahim Al-Qousi Praises Al-Shabab's Recent Attack On U.S. Base In Somalia

On October 16, 2019, Al-Malahem, the media arm of Al-Qaeda In The Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), released an audio recording featuring its Sudanese official and former Gitmo detainee Ibrahim Al-Qousi praising the recent attack on a U.S. base in Somalia, which was carried out by the Al-Qaeda affiliate Al-Shabab.

Al-Shabab In Somalia Sinks A Somali Army Boat With Soldiers On Board

On October 21, 2019, Al-Qaeda's affiliate in Somalia, Al-Shabab Al-Mujahideen, claimed responsibility for the sinking of a Somali Army boat with soldiers and equipment onboard, in the south of the country.

Al-Qaeda Affiliate Al-Shabab Claims Bombing In Mogadishu That Killed UN Staff Member, Injured Official From Somali Prime Minister's Office

On October 24, 2019, Shahada News Agency, the official media outlet of Al-Qaeda affiliate Harakat Al-Shabab Al-Mujahideen (HSM) in Somalia, reported on Telegram that the group's fighters had killed a UN staff member and injured an official from the Somali prime minister's office in a bombing in the Waberi district of the Somali capital, Mogadishu.

Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): On Facebook, Birmingham, UK Man Posts Photos With Infamous Jihadi Preacher, Quotes Abdullah Al-Faisal, Anwar Al-'Awlaki

The following information is based on a general overview of a social media account demonstrating engagement with jihadi ideology and clerics.

Platform: Facebook

Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): Montreal-Based Facebook User Posts Content From Numerous Jihadi Clerics Including Anwar Al-'Awlaki And Musa Cerantonio, Posts About ISIS

The following information is based on a general overview of a social media account demonstrating engagement with jihadi ideology and clerics.

Platform: Facebook

Incite The Believers Operations Room Denounces Internationally Sponsored Diplomatic Solution In Syria, Calls For Continued Jihad

On October 9, 2019 the Incite The Believers Operations Room published a statement calling for the continuation of the jihad to restore independent control of the decision-making in Syria.

Afghan Taliban Reject UN Report On Civilian Casualties: 'Such Organizations... Have Been Campaigning To Acquit America Of Any Wrongdoing'

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization) has rejected a report released by the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) documenting 2,563 civilian deaths and 5,676 civilian injuries in the first nine months of 2019.

Afghan Taliban Affirm 'Jihadi Duty' To Fight ISIS After Mosque Massacre, Saying: 'The [American] Invaders And Their Stooges... Imported This Evil To Afghanistan'

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization) has vowed to carry out its "religious and jihadi duty" to fight against the Islamic State (ISIS) after the October 18, 2019, suicide attack inside a mosque, in which more than 60 worshippers were killed in the country's Nangarhar province.

Taliban Response To U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper: 'So Long As A Single Occupying American Trooper Remains In Afghanistan, Our Jihad... Shall Continue'

On October 22, 2019, Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesman of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Afghan Taliban organization), expressed the Taliban's vow for jihad in response to a statement made in Kabul by the visiting U.S. Secretary Of Defense Mark Esper.