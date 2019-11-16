Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary: Week of November 9-16, 2019

The following are some of this week's reports from the MEMRI Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Project, which translates and analyzes content from sources monitored around the clock, among them the most important jihadi websites and blogs. (To view these reports in full, you must be a paying member of the JTTM; for membership information, send an email to [email protected] with "Membership" in the subject line.)

EXCLUSIVE: Emir Of Pro-ISIS Media Group: U.S. Is On The Brink Of Demise, Flag Of Monotheism Will Fly Over Washington's Buildings

On November 13, 2019, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media group released a video of a short interview with the emir of another pro-ISIS group.

EXCLUSIVE: Pro-ISIS Media Outlet Offers Lone Wolves Ways To Assassinate Leaders, Officials, Military Commanders

On November 11, 2019, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media outlet shared a poster on its Telegram channel urging ISIS supporters everywhere to assassinate leaders, officials, and military commanders.

EXCLUSIVE: Media Operative Pledges Allegiance To ISIS And Threatens Spain In Video Clip

On November 13, 2019, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) Spanish-language media outlet released a video in Spanish and Arabic featuring a masked individual pledging allegiance to ISIS.

EXCLUSIVE: Celebrating Death of ISIS Leader Al-Baghdadi, HTS Supporters Mock His Successor, Condemn ISIS For Sabotaging Jihad From Within

Following the October 27, 2019, report that Islamic State (ISIS) leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi had met his death in a raid conducted by U.S. special forces in Barisha, northwest of Idlib, and particularly after ISIS confirmed its leader's death on October 31, many supporters of the Syria-based jihadi group Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), including some of the group's officials and clerics, celebrated the news.

ISIS Claims Responsibility For Killing Two 'Unbeliever Christian' Priests In Deir Al-Zour, Syria, Publishes ID Of One Priest

On November 11, 2019, the Islamic State (ISIS) in Al-Khayr province, Syria released a statement claiming that its fighters had killed two "unbeliever Christians" priests in the village of Al-Zar, in the district of Busayra, east of Der Al-Zour.

Pro-ISIS Poster Shows Trump Kneeling In Front Of Knife-Wielding ISIS Fighter, Denies U.S. Victory Over Mujahideen



On November 13, 2019, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media outlet released a poster on Telegram threatening U.S. President Donald Trump and denying the U.S. victory over the mujahideen.

ISIS Supporters Call For Arson Attacks In The West

On November 9, 2019, a proponent of the Islamic State (ISIS) distributed three posters captioned in French on dozens of pro-ISIS Telegram channels inciting supporters to commit arson attacks. In the past, both official and unofficial ISIS media sources have often recommended the use of fire as an effective modus operandi for committing acts of terror in the West, including very recently in the context of the California wildfire season. The three unsigned posters feature images of firefighters with fires raging in the background.

Pro-ISIS Outlet Celebrates Attacks On U.S. And Italian Forces In Iraq; Promises Continued Efforts In A War Of Attrition

On November 11 and 12, 2019, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media outlet released a series of posters on Telegram celebrating two recent attacks on forces of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, which led to the wounding of American and Italian soldiers deployed in Iraq.

Jordanian Authorities Foil Plots To Attack Staff Of U.S., Israeli Embassies And U.S. Forces In Jordan

On November 12, 2019, the Jordanian government daily Al-Rai reported that in July 2019 the Jordanian authorities had foiled an Islamic State (ISIS)-inspired plot to attack staff of the Israeli and U.S. Embassies in Jordan, as well as to attack U.S. troops stationed in the city of Al-Jafr in the country.

Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): New York Woman Posts Supporting ISIS, Convicted British Preacher Anjem Choudary And Maryland-Based Pro-ISIS Cleric Suleiman Anwar; Runs Related Facebook Page, YouTube Account

The following information is based on a general overview of a social media account demonstrating engagement with jihadi ideology and clerics.

Platform: Facebook, YouTube

Jihadi Social Media - Account Review: Pro-ISIS Instagram Justifying Murder Of Non-Muslims

The following information is based on a general overview of a social media account demonstrating jihadi terror-related activity / sympathies.

ISIS Claims Killing Of Ten Tajik Border Security Guards Near Uzbekistan, Releases Video Of Attackers Pledging Allegiance To New Caliph

On November 8, 2019, the Islamic State (ISIS) in Tajikistan released a statement claiming responsibility for the November 5, 2019 attack on a check point in Tajikistan near the border with Uzbekistan, saying that its fighters had killed ten Tajik border security guards.

ISIS Targets Oil Tankers Supplying Assad Regime In Syria

During the past month reports from the Islamic State (ISIS) official news agency indicate a tendency for ISIS in Syria to against tankers which are used to transport oil to areas which are under the control of the Syrian regime, as well as against oil tankers which belong to the SDF in Al-Raqqa and Al-Hasakah.

ISIS Releases Photos Showing Fighters In Homs, Syria Pledging Allegiance To New Caliph Abu Ibrahim Al-Hashimi Al-Qurashi

On November 6, 2019, the Islamic State (ISIS) released photos showing a group of masked fighters pledging allegiance to ISIS's newly declared caliph Abu Ibrahim Al-Hashimi Al-Qurashi.

ISIS Releases Photos Showing Fighters In 'East Asia Province' Swearing Allegiance To New ISIS Leader Al-Qurashi

On November 9, 2019, the Islamic State (ISIS) published six photos showing fighters from the group's East Asia Province, the ISIS affiliate in the Philippines, swearing allegiance to the newly announced ISIS "caliph" Abu Ibrahim Al-Hashimi Al-Qurashi.

ISIS Publishes Photographs Of Its Fighters In Syria and West Africa Pledging Allegiance To The Organization's New Leader

On November 8 and 9, 2019, ISIS in Syria, and in West Africa, published photographs of groups of masked fighters swearing allegiance to Abu Ibrahim Al-Hashimi Al-Qurashi.

ISIS Releases Photos Showing Fighters In Aleppo, Syria Pledging Allegiance To New Caliph Abu Ibrahim Al-Hashimi Al-Qurashi

On November 12, 2019, the Islamic State (ISIS) in Homs, Syria released two photos showing six masked fighters pledging allegiance to ISIS's new caliph Abu Ibrahim Al-Hashimi Al-Qurashi.

HTS Video Shows Idlib Population Rallying To Support HTS-Backed Initiatives To Defend Idlib

On November 11, 2019, Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) released a five-minute video portraying the current campaign to defend Idlib against offensives led by Russia and the Assad regime as the struggle of all the Syrian people, rather than one merely concerning HTS or any other rebel faction. The video highlights the cooperation of diverse elements of the Idlib populace with HTS-led efforts to defend against these offensives, with the goal of encouraging all segments of the population to rally behind HTS and the groups and institutions affiliated with it, promising that the rebels will inevitably achieve victory.

GSIM Leader Hails Group's Attacks On Malian Forces In New Audio Message

On November 8, 2019, the Group for Support of Islam and the Muslims (GSIM), Al-Qaeda's affiliate in the African Sahel region, released a new audio message in Arabic from its leader, Iyadh Ag Ghali. In the message, which is nearly seven minutes long, Ghali congratulates his fighters for their recent attacks on Malian forces on the border of Mali and Burkina Faso, and praises Al-Qaeda's Somali affiliate Al-Shabab for its assault on a U.S. base, describing these attacks as successful models for jihadis worldwide.

Al-Qaeda-Affiliated Group For Support Of Islam And Muslims (GSIM) Claims Attacks In Burkina Faso, Mali

On November 13, 2019, the Group for Supporting Islam and Muslims (GSIM), an Al-Qaeda affiliate operating in the African Sahel, released a statement on Telegram claiming responsibility for attacking a military camp in the town in Oursi in Burkina Faso and blowing up a military vehicle in Mali.

Islamabad High Court Questions Pakistan's Ban On Islamist Organization Ansarul Islam

In Pakistan, a ban that the Ministry of Interior Affairs recently imposed on the Islamist organization Ansarul Islam has come under criticism in the court of Justice Athar Minallah, the chief justice of the Islamabad High Court, according to an Urdu-language daily.

Urdu Daily Report: Three Haqqani Network Commanders To Be Freed In Exchange For Western Professors, 'Will Be Taken To Qatar Within A Week'

On November 12, 2019, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani announced that three incarcerated Haqqani Network members – Anas Haqqani, Haji Mali Khan, and Hafiz Rashid – would be freed by the Afghan government in exchange for two Western professors of the American University of Afghanistan.