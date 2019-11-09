Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary: Week of November 2-9, 2019

The following are some of this week's reports from the MEMRI Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Project, which translates and analyzes content from sources monitored around the clock, among them the most important jihadi websites and blogs. (To view these reports in full, you must be a paying member of the JTTM; for membership information, send an email to [email protected] with "Membership" in the subject line.)

EXCLUSIVE: Eulogizing Al-Baghdadi, ISIS Weekly Editorial Says Islamic State 'Is Remaining,' Declares 'New Phase Of Jihad'

An editorial published in Issue 207 of the Islamic State (ISIS) weekly newspaper Al-Naba', released on the official Telegram channel of Nashir News Agency on November 7, 2019, eulogized the late ISIS leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi and noted that "the life of the caliph of Muslims has ended but his state has not ended nor has the jihad of its soldiers."

EXCLUSIVE: Al-Shabab Leader Urges Mujahideen To Target U.S. Citizens, Interests Worldwide

On November 5, 2019, the Al-Qaeda-affiliated Global Islamic Media Front (GIMF) posted an audio speech delivered by Abu Ubeydah Ahmad Omar, leader of the Somalia-based Al-Qaeda-affiliated jihadi group Harakat Al-Shabab Al-Mujahideen (HSM) urging all Muslims and the mujahideen to target American citizens and interests worldwide.

EXCLUSIVE: Pro-ISIS Media Outlet Calls On Followers To Set Forest Fires In The U.S. And Europe

In recent months a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media outlet has released a series of posters titled "Ignite fires," urging the group's followers to set fire to forests in the West as a means of waging jihad.

EXCLUSIVE: Al-Qaeda Supporters Alarmed By Success Of Al-Baghdadi Raid, Fear Al-Qaeda Operatives Will Be Targeted Next

Al-Qaeda supporters were alarmed by the successful raid carried out by U.S. military Special Forces in northern Syria in late October 2019, in which Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, the leader of the Islamic State (ISIS) organization was killed, fearing that it would pave the way for similar raids against Al-Qaeda operatives and leaders.

EXCLUSIVE: Al-Qaeda In The Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) Leader Qassim Al-Rimi Calls On Syrians To Support The Mujahideen, Urges Fighters, Scholars To Shun The Internet

On November 2, 2019, Al-Malahem, the media arm of Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), released a video which includes an audio statement by the group's leader Qassim Al-Rimi.

EXCLUSIVE: Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): Cincinnati Man With Ties To Ohio State University, University Of Cincinnati Posts Content From Late Yemeni-American Al-Qaeda Leader Anwar Al-'Awlaki, Banned Canadian Salafi Preacher Bilal Phillips

The following information is based on a general overview of a social media account demonstrating engagement with jihadi ideology and clerics.

Platform: Facebook

Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): Toronto Man Mourns ISIS Losses, Posts In Support Of Martyrdom, Quotes Jihadi Clerics On Personal Page; Manages Group Supporting Convicted Terrorists In Canada

The following information is based on a general overview of a social media account demonstrating terror-related activity / sympathies

Platform: Facebook

ISIS Fighters In Syria, Afghanistan Pledge Allegiance To New 'Caliph'

On November 5, 2019, the Islamic State (ISIS) published two sets of photos on Telegram showing the group's fighters from ISIS's "Khurasan Province" in Afghanistan swearing allegiance to ISIS's new "caliph" Abu Ibrahim Al-Hashimi Al-Qurayshi.

ISIS Fighters In Sinai, Bangladesh Pledge Allegiance To New 'Caliph' Abu Ibrahim Al-Hashimi

On November 2, 2019, the Islamic State (ISIS) in Sinai and Bangladesh publish photos showing their fighters pledging allegiance to the newly appointed “caliph” Abu Ibrahim Al-Hashimi Al-Qurayshi.

ISIS Fighters In Somalia And Pakistan Pledge Allegiance To New Leader

Following the Islamic State (ISIS) organization's appointment of a new leader, Abu Ibrahim Al-Hashimi Al-Qurayshi, the official ISIS Nashir News Agency published two sets of photographs on its Telegram channel depicting fighters in Somalia and Pakistan pledging allegiance to the new ISIS ‘caliph’.

After ISIS Fighters In Sinai, Bangladesh, Somalia, Pakistan Swear Allegiance To New 'Caliph,' ISIS Fighters In Yemen Follow Suit

On November 4, 2019, the Islamic State (ISIS) published eight photographs showing the group's fighters from ISIS's Wilayat Al-Yaman ("Yemen Province") in the town of Al-Bayda' swearing allegiance to ISIS's new "caliph" Abu Ibrahim Al-Hashimi Al-Qurayshi.

ISIS In Tunisia Releases Photos Showing Fighters Pledging Allegiance To New ISIS Leader Abu Ibrahim Al-Hashimi Al-Qurashi

On November 6, 2019, the Islamic State (ISIS) in Tunisia released photos showing a group of masked fighters pledging allegiance to ISIS's newly declared caliph Abu Ibrahim Al-Hashimi Al-Qurashi.

ISIS Fighters In West Africa Swear Allegiance To New Leader Al-Qurashi

On November 7, 2019, the Islamic State (ISIS) published nine photos on the official Telegram channel of ISIS's media arm showing fighters from ISIS's West Africa Province swearing allegiance to the new ISIS "caliph" Abu Ibrahim Al-Hashimi Al-Qurashi.

ISIS Video Features Fighters Executing, Beheading Men Accused Of Collaborating With Iraqi Army, Security Forces

November 06, 2019, the Islamic State (ISIS) in North Baghdad province released a video featuring fighters condemning Sunni tribesmen for collaborating with the Iraqi army and security forces to counter ISIS, and showing executions and beheadings of men accused of spying.

ISIS Claims Attacks On French Forces, Malian Army, In Northeastern Mali

On November 3, 2019, the Islamic State (ISIS) West Africa Province claimed responsibility for two attacks in northeastern Mali.

Pro-ISIS Telegram Channel Celebrates Mali Attacks

Following the claim of responsibility by the Islamic State (ISIS) in the Greater Sahara for two recent attacks in Mali, a pro-ISIS Telegram channel published a post praising the organization and berating the armies of Niger and Mali for fighting against ISIS.

Hurras Al-Din Publishes Photographs Of New Recruits Who Have Completed Their Training

On November 6, 2019, the official media outlet of Al-Qaeda's Syrian affiliate Hurras Al-Din, published a series of photographs depicting a group of new recruits to Hurras Al-Din who completed their course at a training camp.

Lebanese Website: Five Wanted Individuals Connected To Jund Al-Sham Left Ain Al-Hilweh Refugee Camp For Europe\

On November 1, 2019, Almodon, a Lebanese news website, reported that five wanted individuals had left the Ain Al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp to join others who had previously left to go to Syria, then to Turkey, and then to Europe. According to the report, these individuals are connected to Haytham Al-Sha'bi, the leader of the Jund Al-Sham Palestinian group, who is believed to be inside the camp.

Afghan Taliban Website's Reports On U.S. Soldiers Killed By Taliban Militants In October 2019

In recent weeks, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization) has claimed a series of killings of U.S. soldiers by the Taliban militants in Afghanistan. These claims were published by AlemarahEnglish.com, one of the official websites of the Taliban.

After Talks In Moscow And Doha, Taliban Delegation To Attend Intra-Afghan Talks In Beijing

According to a tweet by Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesman of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA, or the Taliban organization), a Taliban delegation is set to attend a conference on the resolution of the Afghan conflict in Beijing.

Photos From A Graduation Ceremony Organized By The Taliban In Qatar

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA, or the Taliban organization) held a graduation ceremony for its religious students in Doha, where it operates its political office for the U.S.-Taliban talks.