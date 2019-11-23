Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary: Week of November 16-23

The following are some of this week's reports from the MEMRI Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Project, which translates and analyzes content from sources monitored around the clock, among them the most important jihadi websites and blogs. (To view these reports in full, you must be a paying member of the JTTM; for membership information, send an email to [email protected] with "Membership" in the subject line.)

EXCLUSIVE: Pro-ISIS Media Outlet Offers Operational Advice To Fighters And Operatives In The West

On November 16, 2019, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media outlet released a poster and two short video clips in English on Telegram, offering operational advice to ISIS fighters, and operatives in the West.

EXCLUSIVE: ISIS Media Operatives Incite Muslims To Perpetrate Attacks In The West, Murder Prison Guards

Telegram channels run by Islamic State (ISIS) media operatives and supporters have recently shared messages in French, English, and Arabic inciting Muslims in the West to carry out attacks in the West. One of the posts specifically urges prisoners in France, Belgium, and other countries to attack their guards.

EXCLUSIVE: Pro-ISIS Posters Threaten That War Will Reach Americans in Their Own Country

On November 17, 2019, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media foundation released a poster on Telegram threatening Americans with attacks.

EXCLUSIVE: Continuing To Spread Threats Against U.S., West, Pro-ISIS Media Outlet Calls For Targeting Gas Stations, Gas Tanker Trucks, Oil Pipelines In Lead-Up To 2020

On November 19, 2019, Quraysh Media, a prolific pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media outlet, released a poster on Telegram calling for targeting gas stations, gas tanker trucks, and oil pipelines.

EXCLUSIVE: Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) Jurist Abu Al-Fatah Al-Farghali Calls On Jihadis To Use Independent Media Platforms – And To Launch TV Satellite

On November 12, 2019, Ebaa' News Agency published an editorial written by Sheikh Yahya Bin Taher Al-Farghali, an Egyptian member of Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham's (HTS) Shura and Shari'a councils, in which he calls on jihadis to use new methods to ensure independent dissemination of information, including launching a television satellite at some point.

EXCLUSIVE: Jordanian Salafi-Jihadi Cleric Al-Maqdisi Turns To Twitter After Telegram Deleted His Channel, Opens New Channel Next Day

On November 14, 2019, prominent Jordanian Salafi-jihadi cleric Abu Muhammad Al-Maqdisi took to Twitter to announce that he is returning to the social media platform after his Telegram channel was deleted.

ISIS Affiliate In Yemen Releases Photos Showing Fighters' Graduation From Training In Planting Explosives, Sniper Marksmanship

On November 14, 2019, the Islamic State (ISIS) affiliate in Yemen, Wilayat Al-Yaman ("Yemen Province"), released on Telegram a set of photos documenting the graduation of two groups of "Caliphate soldiers" from a military course in Al-Bayda.

ISIS's 'West Africa Province' Releases Photos, Video Documenting Fighters' Attack On Military Base In Mali's Menaka Region

On November 19, 2019, the Islamic State's (ISIS) "West Africa Province" released on Telegram a set of photos and a short video documenting its fighters' November 1 attack on a military base in Indelimane in the Menaka region of northeast Mali, close to the border with Niger.

ISIS In West Africa Claims Killing 30 Malian Soldiers Near Border With Niger

On November 20, 2019, the Islamic State (ISIS) in West Africa released a statement saying that its fighters had ambushed a Malian army patrol, killing 30 soldiers and wounding 30 others.

ISIS Releases Photos Of Fighters In Iraq, Libya Pledging Loyalty To New Leader Al-Qurashi

The Islamic State (ISIS) published photos on the Telegram channel of its media arm showing fighters from Iraq and Libya, on November 14 and 15, 2019, respectively, swearing allegiance to the newly announced ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim Al-Hashimi Al-Qurashi.

ISIS Releases Photos Showing Fighters In Iraqi Provinces Of Diyala, Salah Al-Din Pledging Fealty To New Leader Al-Qurashi

On November 18, 2019, the Islamic State (ISIS) published photos on the Telegram channel of its media arm showing fighters from Wilayat Al-'Iraq ("Iraq Province") swearing allegiance to the newly announced ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim Al-Hashimi Al-Qurashi.

ISIS Releases Photos of Fighters In Iraqi Province of Kirkuk Pledging Fealty to New Caliph Al-Qurashi

On November 19, 2019, the Islamic State (ISIS) published four photos on the Telegram channel of its media arm showing fighters from Wilayat Al-'Iraq ("Iraq Province") swearing allegiance to the recently announced ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim Al-Hashimi Al-Qurashi.

Pro-ISIS Telegram Channel Shares Dozens Of U.S. Military Documents Including Guides On Infantry Tactics And Rifle Marksmanship, Encourages Lone Wolves To Carry Out Attacks In The West

On November 18, 2019, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) Telegram channel, shared dozens of U.S. military documents including guides on infantry drills, various gun manuals, survival guides, guides on rifle marksmanship, and others with the aim of helping to enhance the skills and abilities of the mujahideen.

Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): Maryland Woman From Florida Posts Support On Facebook For Mujahideen And An Islamic State; References Jihadi Scholars

Platform: Facebook, Telegram

Al-Qaeda Affiliated Group Hurras Al-Din Releases Photos Of Fighters Undergoing Military Training Course

On November 17, 2019, the official media outlet of Al-Qaeda's Syrian affiliate Hurras Al-Din published a series of photographs depicting a group of new recruits to Hurras Al-Din who completed a military course in a training camp.

Al-Shabab Seizes Control Of Town In Northern Somalia

On November 18, 2019, Al-Shabab Al-Mujahideen, Al-Qaeda's affiliate in Somalia, claimed that on Sunday, November 17, 2019, its fighters took control of the town of Gacan Maroodi, in the area of Yubbe near Erigavo, the capital of Sanaag Province in northern Somalia.

GSIM Claims Two Large Scale Operations In Mali And Burkina Faso, Vows To 'Cleanse' Them Of French 'Crusader Occupation'

In recent days, the Group for Support of Islam and the Muslims (GSIM) claimed responsibility for two large-scale operations in Mali and Burkina Faso. The group tied the operations, which targeted the local government in each country, to an ongoing effort against France.

Photos From The Afghan Taliban's Educational Assembly And Soccer Match In Parwan Province

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization) recently organized a graduation ceremony and sports event in the Siyad Gerd district of Afghanistan's Parwan province.