Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary: Week of May 30-June 6, 2020

EXCLUSIVE: Turkish Government Charity Organization Operates In Regions Of Syria Controlled By Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham

On May 30, 2020, an event honoring fighters wounded in battles against the Syrian regime and its allies was held in the city of Idlib, Syria, which is controlled by Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS).

EXCLUSIVE: Online Jihadis Continue To Relish Protests And Riots In The U.S.

Jihadis reacted online with schadenfreude and glee to the protests and mayhem in U.S. cities. Many supporters of the Islamic State (ISIS) and Al-Qaeda celebrated the events, focusing on the spectacles of buildings and property aflame and sharing videos of looting, clashes between law enforcement and protesters, and other forms of violence. Some emphasized that the events are divine retribution against the U.S. for its alleged crimes in various Middle Eastern countries and especially for its bombing of ISIS strongholds.

EXCLUSIVE: Afghan Taliban's Negotiator With U.S., Addresses Suicide Bombers At Passing-Out Parade In Afghanistan

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan – the Afghan Taliban organization which signed a peace agreement with the U.S. in Doha on February 29, 2020 – has released a video in which Taliban leaders address squads of suicide bombers at a passing-out parade held at an Afghanistan Military Camp.

EXCLUSIVE: On Telegram, Pro-ISIS Channels Celebrate U.S. Riots As Divine Retribution For Treatment Of Muslims, Pray For Escalation

On Telegram, pro-Islamic State (ISIS) channels have been expressing their joy at the outbreak of violent protests in response to the death of George Floyd at the hands of the police, viewing the riots as divine retribution for U.S. treatment of Muslims.

EXCLUSIVE: ISIS Editorial: 'Unbeliever Countries' May Face Same Chaos, Unrest Happening In America; Protests During COVID-19 Pandemic Are 'Another Victory' To Help ISIS Fighters To Achieve Goals Of Jihad

The Islamic State's (ISIS) weekly newspaper, released on the group's channels on the Riot and Telegram platforms, included an editorial warning "unbeliever countries" that they will face the same chaos and unrest that is happening in the United States.

EXCLUSIVE: In Audio Message, ISIS Spokesman Calls Coronavirus Allah's Punishment Upon 'Crusaders,' Decries U.S.-Taliban Deal, Urges Fighters To Intensify Attacks On 'Apostates And Their Crusader Masters'

The Islamic State (ISIS) released a new audio speech by the group's official spokesman Abu Hamzah Al-Qurashi, distributed online on various platforms. In the 40-minute speech, Al-Qurashi deemed the coronavirus pandemic to be God's "punishment" upon the "Crusaders" for killing ISIS fighters.

EXCLUSIVE: In Editorial, ISIS Acknowledges Its Inability To Retake Lost Territories, Urges Fighters To Intensify Guerilla-Style Raids To Exhaust Enemies

An Islamic State (ISIS) weekly included an editorial acknowledging the group's inability to recapture the territories it had lost and urging the group's branches everywhere to ramp up guerilla-style raids in order to exhaust the enemies and into submission.

EXCLUSIVE: ISIS Supporter On Rocket.Chat Calls For Killing Muslim American Man, Claims He Is Serving The FBI

An active Rocket.Chat user and Islamic State (ISIS) supporter published a post calling for the killing of a former jihadi who is now combating violent extremism, claiming he is serving the FBI.

ISIS Media Outlet Announces Shift To Canadian Hoop Messenger App After Wave Of Account Deletions On Telegram

A distribution arm of the Islamic State's media apparatus, announced that due to a "failed Crusader campaign" against the media group's channels on Telegram, it will be limiting its dissemination activity to Hoop Messenger, while the group "prepares and organizes its re-entrance to Telegram, stronger than before."

Afghan Taliban Send Technical Team To Kabul To Discuss Prisoner Release

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization) said that a technical team had been sent to Kabul to discuss the release of Taliban prisoners. The Afghan government, in a reciprocal gesture on Eid Al-Fitr, announced its decision to release Taliban prisoners after the Islamic Emirate declared a three-day ceasefire on Eid, starting May 24.

Afghan Taliban Reject UN Report On Al-Qaeda Presence In Afghanistan

In a statement, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Afghan Taliban organization) slammed a United Nations report that revealed that there are thousands of foreign terrorists, including Al-Qaeda and ISIS members, that are in Afghanistan and have a relationship with the Taliban. A top Taliban commander vowed to hold talks with the Afghan government while also waging jihad.

Al-Qaeda In The Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) Releases Photos Showing Group's Fighters Celebrating Eid With Locals, Including Children

Al-Qaeda In The Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) released photos documenting its fighters' Eid celebrations, including performing Eid prayers, chanting nasheeds, meeting and greeting locals, including children, and handing out sweets.

Al-Qaeda Affiliates In Syria Release Video Documenting Raid On Syrian Army Post

An Al-Qaeda-affiliated group released a video documenting a raid on a Syrian army post with footage filmed by drones and head-mounted cameras showing the execution of several soldiers as well as the weapons, ammunition, and at least one tank that had been seized.