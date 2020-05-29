Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary: Week of May 23-30, 2020

The following are some of this week's reports from the MEMRI Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Project, which translates and analyzes content from sources monitored around the clock, among them the most important jihadi websites and blogs. (To view these reports in full, you must be a paying member of the JTTM; for membership information, send an email to [email protected] with "Membership" in the subject line.)

EXCLUSIVE: Posts On Texas Shooter's Instagram Indicate That He Was An ISIS Supporter

As of this writing, no group has claimed Adam Alsahli's May 21, 2020 shooting attack at NAS Corpus Christi. However, his Instagram account indicates that he had jihadi views and identified with the Islamic State (ISIS). Furthermore, at least one pro-ISIS channel on Telegram describes him as an ISIS supporter.

EXCLUSIVE: On Rocket.Chat, Al-Qaeda, ISIS Supporters Celebrate Texas Naval Base Shooting With 'Allahu Akbar'

Al-Qaeda and Islamic State (ISIS) supporters on the Rocket.Chat platform celebrated the shooting at the Naval Air Station in Corpus Christi, Texas.

EXCLUSIVE: Al-Qaeda Magazine Celebrates Pensacola Shooting; Calls To Kill American Citizens And Target American, Western And Israeli Interests Worldwide

Al-Qaeda's media wing published an issue of a magazine centering on the Al-Qaeda campaign "Jerusalem will never be Judaized" which was launched in response to the U.S. recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

EXCLUSIVE: Pro-ISIS Scholar: New ISIS Spokesman Is Unqualified For The Job

A scholar who supports ISIS, harshly criticized the official Islamic State (ISIS) spokesman on a Telegram channel for Islamic scholars who support the group.

EXCLUSIVE: Cover Article In ISIS Magazine, In Keeping With Jihadi Antisemitism, Derides Non-ISIS Groups As 'Jews Of Jihad,' Vows To Establish Shari'a Across South Asia

A cover page article in the latest issue a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) magazine published by has dubbed all jihadi groups fighting against ISIS to be "Jews of Jihad." The magazine includes several articles calling on Muslims in South Asian countries to join the Islamic State.

EXCLUSIVE: Afghan Taliban Video Following U.S.-Taliban Pact: 'This Jihad Will Continue Until The Word Of Allah And Shari'a Is Implemented In Our Land'

Days before Eid Al-Fitr, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization), released a video emphasizing jihad and showing fighters training and meeting with Taliban leaders.

EXCLUSIVE: French Jihadis In Syria Post Photos Of Eid Al-Fitr Celebrations

A group of mainly French-speaking jihadi fighters in Syria posted photos of its members holding Eid Al-Fitr celebrations in their camp in the northern Idlib province on the Turkish border.

In A Show Of Power, Islamic Authority, Al-Shabaab Releases Photos Of Children Holding Weapons in Celebration Of Eid Al-Fitr, Undermines Somali Government For Its 'Late' Eid Announcement

The following report is now a complimentary offering from MEMRI's Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM).

On May 24, Shahada News Agency, the official media outlet of Somalia-based Al-Qaeda affiliate Harakat Al-Shabab published a report documenting the celebration of Eid Al-Fitr in several Somali cities controlled by the group. The report seized on the occasion to demonstrate that the Somali federal government and the regional administration of Jubaland are not as devoutly Islamic as the Al-Shabab movement.

EXCLUSIVE: In Prisoner Exchange Deal With Syrian Regime, Al-Qaeda Affiliates Release Three Syrian Army Soldiers For Two Women And Three Children

An Al-Qaeda-affiliated group released a statement announcing it had made a prisoner exchange deal with the Syrian regime, and had released three Syrian army soldiers in exchange for two women and three children.

On Eid Al-Fitr, Al-Qaeda In The Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) Spokesman Urges Muslims To Join 'Battle Of India'

In a message released on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr, the spokesman of Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), cites Koranic verses equating jihad in the path of Allah with business and trade. He argues that the ummah has lost its dignity but it can change regain its greatness by waging jihad and following the path of truth as shown by the Afghan Taliban.

Article In ISIS Magazine Urges Indian Muslims To Support ISIS, Wage Jihad

A group of jihadis focused on fighting Indian security forces in the Kashmir Valley has released an issue of its occasional magazine, which includes several articles calling on Muslims in South Asian countries to join the Islamic State (ISIS).

ISIS Supporter Claims Hundreds Of ISIS Fighters Escaped From Prison In Syria

A pro-Islamic State (ISIS) Telegram channel reported that a group that is believed to comprise ISIS fighters attacked a prison run by the Syrian Democratic Force (SDF) in Syria. According to the channel, the group helped a number of fighters to escape. A few days later, a pro-ISIS Rocket.Chat user claimed that hundreds of prisoners had escaped.

Letter In ISIS Magazine: 'O Brothers From The Maldives, Your Joining The Islamic State Has Healed The Believers' Chests'

A letter in the latest issue of an Islamic State (ISIS) magazine is addressed to jihadis in the Maldives. ISIS claimed responsibility for the April 2020 torching of five speedboats in the central Maldives. Other small attacks have taken place in the Maldives in recent months.

ISIS Claims Attack On Cameroon Army Outpost Killing Several Soldiers

The Islamic State's (ISIS) Wilayat Gharb Ifriqiyah, or West Africa, claimed responsibility for an attack on a Cameroon Armed Forces outpost near the Nigerian border that killed several soldiers and wounded an unspecified number.

Pro-ISIS Outlet Releases New Cyber Security Magazine

A pro-Islamic State (ISIS) group dedicated to providing ISIS supporters with material about information, communication, and cyber security, released the first issue of a new magazine. The magazine was distributed in both English and Arabic versions on the group's website, Telegram channel and on the ISIS operated Rocket.chat.

ISIS Releases Photos Of Life During Ramadan Presenting An Image Of Resilience, Strength, And Piety

In recent weeks the Islamic State (ISIS) has released sets of photos from some of the areas where it operates highlighting the daily routine of its fighters during the month of Ramadan.

Afghan Government To Free 2,000 Taliban Prisoners After The Taliban Declare Three-Day Ceasefire On Eid Al-Fitr

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization) announced a three-day ceasefire on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr, while Afghan President Ashraf Ghani responded to the announcement by saying that the government will release 2,000 Taliban prisoners.

Reports: Iraqi Militias Are Transferring Missiles To The Vicinity Of American Bases In Iraq

On May 5, 2020, a daily reported that armed Iraqi militias are moving munitions and short-range missiles to the vicinity of American bases Iraq.

On TikTok, Hamas And Hizbullah Supporters Post Videos And Songs Glorifying Fighters And Qassem Soleimani, Bucking Guidelines That Forbid Promoting Terrorism

Hizbullah and Hamas supporters have been using TikTok, a popular short-form mobile video platform, to share videos, songs, and messages in support of the terror groups and the late general of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Qods Force Qassem Soleimani and for Hamas's military wing, the Izz Al-Din Al-Qassam Brigades.

In Bid To Boost Its Popularity, HTS Releases Photos Of Leader With Wounded Fighters, Orphans, Tribal Leaders

In the past month, Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) leader Abu Muhammad Al-Joulani has dramatically increased his media appearances. The organization's official Telegram channel and its news agency have posted photos and videos documenting several meetings he held with various sectors of the Idlib population during the month of Ramadan and Eid Al-Fitr.

HTS Leader Muhammad Al-Joulani Attends Eid Al-Fitr Celebration with Families of "Martyrs," Gives Children Toys

On May 26, 2020, a video was uploaded to Telegram of HTS leader Muhammad Al-Joulani at an Eid Al-Fitr celebration with families of fighters who have been killed. Al-Joulani said to the families that their martyrs are beacons for the future, and that HTS is also following the path of martyrdom. Al-Joulani was then shown hugging and kissing children, and giving them gifts such as dolls and toy guns.