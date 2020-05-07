Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary: Week Of May 2-May 9, 2020

The following are some of this week's reports from the MEMRI Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Project, which translates and analyzes content from sources monitored around the clock, among them the most important jihadi websites and blogs. (To view these reports in full, you must be a paying member of the JTTM; for membership information, send an email to [email protected] with "Membership" in the subject line.)

EXCLUSIVE: Indian Media Report Profiles Hizbul Mujahideen Commander: 'The Future Of The Kashmir Jihad Will Depend Not On... Who Succeeds Him, But The Generals In The [Pakistani] Inter-Services Intelligence'

The commander of Pakistan-backed jihadi group Hizbul Mujahideen was killed fighting the Indian security forces in Jammu & Kashmir. After his killing, an article on the Indian news website News18.com assessed the state of the Pakistan-backed jihad in Kashmir.

EXCLUSIVE: Al-Qaeda Affiliate In Syria Hurras Al-Din Releases Photos Of Ramadan Event Featuring Children Learning How To Use Rifles

The Da'wah ("Preaching") Office of the Al-Qaeda affiliate in Syria, Hurras Al-Din, released a series of photos from a campaign which was launched during the month of Ramadan. The photos show religious activities presented to Syrian children. The photos also show some fighters teaching children how to use rifles.

EXCLUSIVE: ISIS Claims Large-Scale Attack On Popular Mobilization Units (PMU)

The Islamic State (ISIS) has claimed responsibility for a large-scale attack on a Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) base in Iraq's Salah Al-Din governorate.

EXCLUSIVE: Pakistani Taliban Document Accuses Jews Of Unleashing 'Virus War' On The World: 'It Is The Hand Of Jews Behind All These'

The publications arm of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (The Movement Of The Pakistani Taliban, TTP), has released a PDF document that argues that the coronavirus is part of a global war in the name of the "New World Order." Interpreting history to argue that Jews want to rule the world, the writer accuses the Jews of launching a "virus war" to rule the world.

Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): On Facebook, Texas Convert Promotes Jihad, Posts ISIS, Al-Qaeda Content

A Texas-based convert to Islam is part of a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) clique on Facebook, and openly endorses jihad on his account.

Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): Native English-Speaker Blogs On WordPress About His Decision To Travel To Syria For Jihad, Gives WhatsApp Number To Raise Funds For Women In Al-Hol Camp, Promotes Blog On Instagram, Facebook

A WordPress blog includes content by a man who recently traveled to Syria to wage jihad. The blog posts photos from Syria and frequently cites the Quran.

Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): Pro-ISIS Videos, Sermons, Songs Shared In Dutch- And English-Language Facebook Group

A public Facebook group posts in English and Dutch has hundreds of memers, including ISIS supporters in the West, and ISIS detainees in Al-Hol Camp in Syria. Group members share lectures by well-known jihadi figures.

Pro-Islamic State (ISIS) Article Glorifies Battle Of Baghouz, Denies Defeat, Claims COVID-19 Is The Beginning Of The 'Divine Punishment' Of Those Opposing The Caliphate, Provides Bitcoin Address For Donations

A Pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media outlet published a 22-page article on a file sharing website. The article included an address for donating Bitcoin to the organization.

ISIS Raids Military Base In Mozambique, Shares Photo Showing Seized Weapons, Ammunition

The Islamic State (ISIS) in Central Africa released a statement claiming that its fighters carried out an attack on a Mozambican military base.

ISIS Executes A Senior Security Official And A Government Supporter In Afghanistan

The Islamic State (ISIS) has released photos showing the execution of the former head of Afghanistan's National Directorate of Security (NDS).

ISIS Claims Sinai Attack During Ramadan, Killing Egyptian Soldiers

The Islamic State's (ISIS) Wilayat Sayna', or Sinai Province, released a statement claiming responsibility for an attack on an Egyptian military vehicle.

Al-Qaeda In The Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) Releases Video Series By Its Leader On Lessons, Guidelines Learned From Quran Al-Nour, Al-Hujurat Chapters

The media arm of the Yemen-based Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) released a video lecture series delivered by its leader in which he presented guidelines and lessons from Quran chapters 49 Al-Hujurat (the Chambers) and 24 Al-Nur (the Light.)

Al-Qaeda In The Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) Urges Muslims In India To Wage Jihad Over Citizenship Amendment Bill

In a statement released in response to the recently approved amendment to India's Citizenship Act, Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) called upon Indian Muslims to take up arms and wage jihad to punish the Indian government's "crimes" against them.

Kashmiri Jihadis On Telegram Warn India: 'The War Has Just Begun And We Will Dominate'

Despite the Indian government's lockdown in the Kashmir Valley over the past nine months, at least 60 terrorists have been killed during clashes with Indian security forces in the first four months of 2020. Kashmiri jihadis have also been active on Telegram. Some new Telegram channels have been posting pictures of jihadis along with warnings to India.

GSIM Announces Ramadan Campaign

An Al-Qaeda-affiliated media outlet has published a statement on behalf of the Group for Support of Islam and the Muslims (GSIM) announcing the launch of a Ramadan campaign of attacks in the Sahel countries Mali and Burkina Faso.

Syrian Jihadi Faction Declares Its Independence From Any Other Jihad Group

A Syrian jihad group Ansar Al-Tawhid released a statement declaring its independence from any other jihadi faction in Syria or abroad.

Pro-ISIS Outlet Shares Daily Posters Inciting Jihad In The Indian Subcontinent

ISIS supporters in Kashmir have launched a Telegram channel which distributed posters calling on Muslims in the Indian subcontinent to join the jihad and attack ISIS's enemies, especially Hindus.