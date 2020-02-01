Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary: Week of January 25-February 1, 2020

The following are some of this week's reports from the MEMRI Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Project, which translates and analyzes content from sources monitored around the clock, among them the most important jihadi websites and blogs. (To view these reports in full, you must be a paying member of the JTTM; for membership information, send an email to [email protected] with "Membership" in the subject line.)

EXCLUSIVE: Jihadi Clerics Issue Fatwa Permitting Muslims To Celebrate Spread Of Coronavirus In China, Accuse China Of 'Exporting' Coronavirus To East Turkestan

The most recent speech by the Islamic State (ISIS) spokesman Abu Hamzah Al-Qurashi, published on January 27, 2020, marked a change in the ISIS discourse with a declaration of war on Israel and a shift of focus for branches in Sinai and Syria to killing Israelis and Jews.

EXCLUSIVE: Al-Shabab Claims Assassination Of CIA Agent In Mogadishu

On January 27, 2020, the new agency of Somali Al-Qaeda affiliate Harakat Al-Shabab Al-Mujahideen (also known as Al-Shabab), reported on its Rocket.Chat channel that an Al-Shabab "security division" had recently assassinated an officer allegedly working as a CIA agent.

EXCLUSIVE: South Carolina Man Married to ISIS Widow In Al-Hol Visits Albuquerque ISIS Supporter Recently Released From Prison, Posts ISIS Content On Facebook

An ISIS supporter originally from South Carolina recently visited a fellow ISIS supporter in his hometown of Albuquerque, New Mexico.

EXCLUSIVE: Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR) – On Facebook, Philadelphia Woman Shares Content By Jihadi Clerics

Platform: Facebook

EXCLUSIVE: Pro-Al-Qaeda Media Group Threatens Further Al-Qaeda Attacks On U.S. Interests In Response To 'Deal Of The Century'

On January 28, 2020, a pro-Al-Qaeda news agency published a short article in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's unveiling of his "Deal of the Century" Israeli-Palestinian peace plan.

EXCLUSIVE: Pro-ISIS Media Outlets Focus On Israel

EXCLUSIVE: Afghan Taliban Dismiss U.S. President Donald Trump's Peace Proposal For Palestine As 'Oppressive' And 'A Clear Violation Of Palestinian Rights'

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization), currently engaged in direct peace talks with the United States in Doha, Qatar, has issued the following statement on U.S. President Donald Trump's peace plan for Israel and Palestine.

EXCLUSIVE: Day After U.S. Plane Crash In Afghanistan, Afghan Taliban Warn: '[Americans] Will No Longer Be Able To Use Their Air Supremacy'; 'Their Planes Will Be Brought Down'

On January 27, 2020, a U.S. plane crashed in a Taliban-control area of Afghanistan's Ghazni province. On January 28, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization) issued a statement warning that the Taliban's war against America has gone aerial.

ISIS Somalia Claims Responsibility for Killing U.S. Collaborator, Threatens Same Fate Will Befall All Collaborators With The West Against ISIS

On January 23, 2020, an article in Al-Naba', the Islamic State (ISIS) official newspaper, reported that two days previously, on January 21, 2020, the organization's operatives in Somalia killed the former mayor of the town of Qandala, Faran Muhammad Khurshi, in the Suwayda neighborhood of the city of Bosaso in western Somalia.

ISIS Sinai Honors Two Recently Killed Operatives From Gaza

On January 25, 2020, the Islamic State (ISIS) published a poster in honor of two operatives from Gaza who were killed fighting in its ranks in the Sinai. The two are 'Imad Al-Quqa and Ibrahim Al-Bardini, aka Abu Yahya Al-Ghazawi and Abu Malik Al-Ghazawi, respectively.

ISIS In Yemen Showcases Application Of Islamic Law, Highlights Attacks On Houthis

In recent days, the Islamic State (ISIS) extension in Yemen has showcased its outreach to tribesmen in the central Yemen area where it is active.

Depicting Haftar, Al-Sarraj As Captives Kneeling In Orange Jumpsuits, Pro-ISIS Media Outlet Threatens 'Enemies Of Allah In Libya'

On January 29, 2020, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media outlet, shared on its Riot channel a poster titled "Oh Enemies of Allah" showing Khalifa Haftar, the Eastern-based commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA), and Fayez Mustafa Al-Sarraj, the head of the Government of the National Accord (GNA), as ISIS captives kneeling in orange jumpsuits in front of knife-wielding executioners.

Pro-ISIS Outlet Releases Bomb 'Recipe' In Spanish

On January 28, 2020, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media outlet, which mainly publishes ISIS material in Spanish, released a partial translation of the first issue of the English-language Al-Qaeda magazine Inspire.

Al-Qaeda Affiliate Ansar Al-Tawhid Releases Video Of Operations In Idlib, Syria

On January 22, 2020, Ansar Al-Tawhid, an Al-Qaeda-affiliated jihadi faction fighting in Syria, released a video of its recent operations against forces of the Assad regime on the front southeast of Idlib.

Al-Qaeda-Affiliated Group For Support Of Islam And Muslims (GSIM) Claims Attack On Military Vehicle That Killed And Wounded French Barkhane Forces In Northern Mali

On January 23, 2020, a media outlet that publishes English-language materials put out by Al-Qaeda affiliates in Africa, released a statement on the Rocket.Chat messaging app saying that a company of the Group For Support Of Islam And Muslims (GSIM), also known as Jama'at Nusrat Al-Islam Wal-Muslimin (JNIM), detonated an improvised explosive device (IED) on a vehicle of the French Barkhane forces.

Group For Support Of Islam And Muslims Statement Claims Attack On Malian Base In Response To Recent Establishment Of French-Led Anti-Terror Sahel Coalition

On January 24, 2020, an Al-Qaeda channel on the Rocket.Chat platform reported that fighters from Jama'at Nusrat Al-Islam Wal-Muslimeen (Group for Support of Islam and Muslims – GSIM), Al-Qaeda's affiliate in the Sahel region, had recently raided a Malian military base.

Taliban Spokesman On U.S. Plane Crash In Afghanistan: 'Enemy Aircraft And Helicopters Have Been Downed By Mujahideen In Helmand, Balkh And Other Provinces... In Recent Days'

Zabihullah Mujahid – the spokesman of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization), which is currently engaged in peace talks with the U.S. in Doha, Qatar – has issued the following statement about an American plane that crashed in Deh Yak, a Taliban-controlled district in Afghanistan's Ghazni province.