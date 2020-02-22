Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary: Week of February 15-22, 2020

The following are some of this week's reports from the MEMRI Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Project, which translates and analyzes content from sources monitored around the clock, among them the most important jihadi websites and blogs. (To view these reports in full, you must be a paying member of the JTTM; for membership information, send an email to [email protected] with "Membership" in the subject line.)

EXCLUSIVE: As Syrian Rebels Lose Territory, HTS Leader Al-Joulani Provides Interviews Defending Turkish Presence In Idlib, Responding To Criticism By Rival Rebel Factions

Since the beginning of February 2020, Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) leader Abu Muhammad Al-Joulani has dramatically increased his appearances in the media.

EXCLUSIVE: Group for Support of Islam and Muslims (GSIM) Praises Al-Shabab Attacks On U.S. Interests

On February 15, 2020, the official news outlet of Group for Support of Islam and Muslims (GSIM), Al-Qaeda's affiliate in the Sahel region, published a message on addressed to its fellow Al-Qaeda affiliate on the African continent, Harakat Al-Shabab, praising the latter group for its operations, particularly those targeting U.S. interests.

New Video From ISIS West Africa Calls Attacks On Nigerian Soldiers 'Beginning Of New Conquest'

On February 14, 2020, the Islamic State (ISIS) news agency released a new video depicting its recent attacks in the West Africa region, mostly showing battles against the Nigerian Army.

EXCLUSIVE: Iran-Backed Al-Nujaba Movement Releases Videos, Poster With Threats To Attack U.S. Forces In Iraq

On February 14, 2020, the Iraqi Shi'ite Al-Nujaba Movement, a group from among the Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), released a video on Twitter highlighting its fighters' readiness to attack U.S. interests in Iraq in retaliation for the January 3, 2020 U.S. drone strike that killed IRGC Qods Force Commander Qasem Soleimani and PMU Deputy Commander Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis.

In 'Exclusive' Weekly Al-Naba' Report, ISIS Claims Attacks On Belgian, French Troops In Mali, Rocket Attack On International Airport In Niger's Niamey

In an "exclusive" report published in Issue 221 of Al-Naba', the official weekly newspaper of the Islamic State (ISIS), which was released on February 13, 2020, ISIS claimed responsibility for several attacks in Mali and Niger that killed and wounded Belgian and French troops.

ISIS Somalia Releases Photos Of Training Camp

On February 16, 2020, the Islamic State (ISIS) Somalia Province released a photoset documenting activity at a training camp for new recruits, named after the group’s slain leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi and its slain spokesman Abu Al-Hassan Al-Muhajir.

ISIS Editorial Condemns Clerics Who Approve Muslims' Participation In Democratic Process, Claims Hindus In India Use Democracy To Oppress Muslims

On February 13, 2020, the Islamic State (ISIS) released Issue 221 of its weekly newspaper Al-Naba', which includes an editorial condemning clerics who approve Muslims' participation in the democratic process.

ISIS Weekly Reports 'India Province' Burned Four Police Stations, Church In Kashmir

In an report published in Issue 221 of Al-Naba', the official weekly newspaper of the Islamic State (ISIS), which was released on February 13, 2020. ISIS's Wilayat Al-Hind, or India Province, claimed responsibility for attacks on four "Hindu" police stations and a Christian church in the Kashmir region.

Calls From ISIS In Kashmir To Target Indian Officials, Hindu Nationalist Organizations

On February 10 and 11, 2020, a media outlet affiliated with the Islamic State (ISIS) fighters in Jammu and Kashmir (aka ISJK), released two pamphlets in English on Telegram."

ISIS Claims Attacks On Kaka'i Religious Minority And Iraqi Soldiers In Diyala, Iraq, Killing And Wounding 15

On February 13, 2020, the Islamic State (ISIS) in Diyala, Iraq released a statement claiming its fighters had killed and wounded 15 people in a series of attacks that on members of Iraq's Kaka'i religious minority and Iraqi soldiers.

Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR) New York Hospital Worker Posts Content From Jihadi Clerics On Facebook

Al-Qaeda Affiliate Blames 'Crusader French' For Massacre Of Fulani Villagers In Mali

On February 18, 2020, the official news outlet of Jama'at Nusrat Al-Islam Wal-Muslimeen (Group for Support of Islam and Muslims – GSIM), Al-Qaeda's affiliate in the Sahel region, published a statement highlighting what it calls France's return to a "Policy of Genocide."

Al-Shabab Claims Responsibility For Attacks On Somali And Ugandan Forces, Says It killed Dozens, Seized Vehicles And Weapons

On February 19, 2020, the news agency of the Al-Qaeda-affiliated Somalia based jihadi group Al-Shabab reported that the group's fighters carried out multiple attacks against Somali and Ugandan forces, killing dozens of soldiers and seizing vehicles, weapons, and ammunition.

Urdu Daily Reports On Qatar's Intervention To Revive The Failing U.S.-Taliban Talks; Qatari Foreign Minister Joins Talks In Doha

On February 11, 2020, the New York Times reported that U.S. President Donald Trump "has conditionally approved a peace deal with the Taliban that would withdraw the last American troops from the country, potentially beginning the end of America's longest war."

On 31st Anniversary Of Soviet Troop Withdrawal From Afghanistan, Taliban Vow 'To Free Our Homeland From The Current American Invasion And Its Manifest Evil'

On February 15, 2020, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization) issued a statement marking the 31st anniversary of the withdrawal of Soviet troops from Afghanistan.