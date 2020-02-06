Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary: Week of February 1-8, 2020

The following are some of this week's reports from the MEMRI Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Project, which translates and analyzes content from sources monitored around the clock, among them the most important jihadi websites and blogs. (To view these reports in full, you must be a paying member of the JTTM; for membership information, send an email to [email protected] with "Membership" in the subject line.)

EXCLUSIVE: Urdu Daily: 100 Million Rupees Spent On Building Shrine For The Assassin Of Liberal Pakistani Governor Salman Taseer

According to a report in Roznama Ummat, a Pakistani Urdu daily, about 100 million rupees have been spent by devout people in Pakistan so far on building a mosque and shrine for Mumtaz Qadri, the elite security commando who assassinated Pakistan's liberal governor Salman Taseer. Taseer was assassinated in 2011 for advocating reforms to Pakistan's blasphemy laws.

EXCLUSIVE: Revivalist Group Tablighi Jamaat Not To Send Preachers To China And Hong Kong Due To Coronavirus, Forms 30 Groups Of Preachers For Other Countries

The global Islamic revivalist organization Tablighi Jamaat has decided not to send a group of its preachers to China and Hong Kong following the outbreak of Coronavirus, which has claimed more than 425 lives, according to an Urdu-language daily.

EXCLUSIVE: Pro-ISIS Media Releases Video Suggesting Soleimani Was U.S. Agent

On January 30, 2020, a pro-Islamic State media outlet released a video addressing the recent assassination of IRGC Qods Force commander Qassem Soleimani.

EXCLUSIVE: Al-Shabab Congratulates AQAP For Pensacola Shooting, Calls For Individual Attacks Worldwide

On February 4, 2020, the official media outlet of Somalia-based Al-Qaeda affiliate Harakat Al-Shabab Al-Mujahideen (Al-Shabab), released a statement congratulating Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) for the December 6, 2019, shooting attack at the U.S. Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida.

AQAP Claims Responsibility For Naval Air Station Pensacola Shooting Attack And Urges Muslims In The West To Execute More Attacks, Target Heads Of State, Carry Out Cyberattacks On Banks

On February 3, 2020, Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) released a new video titled "Satisfy the Breasts of a Believing People Blessing and Declaration of Responsibility for the Attack on the U.S. Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida."

ISIS In Nigeria Releases Photos Of Dead Soldiers, Church In Flames

On February 4, 2020, the Islamic State (ISIS) West Africa Province released a photoset documenting a raid it conducted on Askira Uba Village, in Borno State.

ISIS Claims Responsibility For Streatham Attack In London

On February 3, 2020, the Islamic State (ISIS) official Nashir News Agency published a statement on Telegram claiming responsibility for the stabbing attack in a south London suburb on the previous day.

After ISIS Spokesman Declares War On Israel, ISIS Branch In Sinai Claims Attack On Gas Pipeline Between Egypt, Israel

On February 3, 2020, the Islamic State (ISIS) branch in Sinai, Wilayat Sina or Sinai Province, claimed responsibility for an attack that took place on February 2 on a natural gas pipeline between Egypt and Israel, in a village near the town of Bi'r Al-'Abd in Egypt's North Sinai region.

ISIS Video Shows Raids On Iraqi Forces, Executions Of 'Spies,' In Salah Al-Din Province

On January 31, 2020, the Islamic State (ISIS) released a video highlighting its recent attacks and operations in Salah Al-Din Province in Iraq. At nearly nine minutes long, the video was released on official ISIS distribution channels on Telegram and Hoop.

ISIS Fighters In Mozambique Release Pictures Of Dead Soldiers

On February 1, 2020, the Islamic State (ISIS) Central Africa Province released a set of still photographs showing slain soldiers from the Mozambique Defence Armed Forces in the aftermath of an attack by ISIS in the northern Mozambique province of Cabo Delgado.

ISIS Claims Killing Of Indian Policeman In Kashmir

On February 5, 2020, the Islamic State (ISIS) India Province claimed responsibility for an attack on Indian police in Kashmir.

Syria-Based Saudi Jihadi Cleric Urges Fighters To Carry Out More 'Martyrdom' Operations

On January 29, 2020, a Syria-based jihadi cleric published a video on his Telegram channel praising a fighter who blew himself up on a group of Russian and Syrian soldiers in the city of Ma'rrat Al-Nu'man.

In The Presence Of Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) Leader Al-Joulani, Elite Fighters Pledge To Fight To The Death Prior To Operation In Aleppo

On February 1, 2020, the Red Headbands, an elite force within Syrian jihadi group Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), carried out an inghimasi (commando attack behind enemy lines) attack in the Jam'iyat Al-Zahra' neighborhood of western Aleppo.

Al-Shabab Calls To Al-Qaeda-Affiliate GSIM To Increase Its Operations Against France

On January 29, 2020, the media outlet for Al-Shabab Al-Mujahideen, published a statement praising Al-Qaeda affiliate Group to Support Islam and Muslims (GSIM) for its efforts in Mali to foil France's plans in the region.

Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) Releases Video Commemorating 'Martyred' Media Operatives

On February 04, 2020, the media arm of the Al-Qaeda-affiliated Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP), a Syria-based jihadi group consisting of Uyghur fighters, released a video commemorating several "martyred" fighters, who were also media officials, for the role they had played in documenting the group's military operations.

Al-Qaeda Affiliate In The Sahel Claims It Wounded Belgian MINUSMA Soldiers, Fired Rockets At French-MINUSMA Base In Mali

On February 4, 2020, the official media outlet of Al-Qaeda's affiliate in the Sahel region, Jama'at Nusrat Al-Islam Wal-Muslimeen (Group for Support of Islam and Muslims – GSIM), released a statement on its Rocket.Chat channel reporting six separate operations the group had carried out.

Al-Qaeda Affiliate In The Sahel Defends Itself Against Charges Of Not Implementing Shari'a Law

In response to claims by detractors that it does not implement shari'a law in the areas under its control, on January 28, 2020, Jama'at Nusrat Al-Islam Wal-Muslimeen (Group for Support of Islam and Muslims – GSIM), Al-Qaeda's affiliate in the Sahel region, published an article on Rocket.Chat.

Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): Apparent Facebook Couple Support ISIS And The Mujahideen; Wife Appears To Be In Syria, Husband Is In Mississippi

Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): Knife-Carrying Virginia Resident Who Claims To Be Military Vet Discusses Urge To Behead People: 'I Want To Fight For Allah Before I Die'

Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR) On Facebook, Chicago Man Promotes Sharia, Jihad, Islamic State; Shares Content By Jihadi Scholars, Including Late Al-Qaeda Leader Anwar Al-'Awlaki

Urdu Daily Report Reveals That Haqqani Network Could Invade Kabul From All Sides After Exit Of U.S. Troops, Says: 'The World Will See What Follows'

According to a report in Roznama Ummat, an Urdu-language daily, the Kandahar Group – a faction within the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization), which is currently engaged in talks with the U.S. in Doha, Qatar – is in favor of a peace agreement with the United States.

Afghan Taliban Rejects Proposal To Deploy UN Peacekeeping Troops, Warn: 'If India Deployed Its Troops In Afghanistan, Then This Matter Will Reach New Delhi'

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization) has warned India against sending troops to Afghanistan as part of an American proposal to deploy a United Nations-led peacekeeping force in the war-torn country, according to a Pakistani Urdu-language daily.

Photos From Afghan Taliban's Mahmud Ghaznawi Training Camp Located Somewhere In Afghanistan

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization), which is currently engaged in peace talks with the U.S. in Doha, Qatar, released photos of its fighters graduating from the Mahmud Ghaznawi camp located somewhere in Afghanistan.

Afghan Taliban Release Images Of Jihadis Undergoing Training At Tariq Bin Ziyad Camp Somewhere In Afghanistan

On January 31, 2020, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization) released photographs of Taliban fighters graduating from a training center called Tariq Bin Ziyad Camp located somewhere in Afghanistan.