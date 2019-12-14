Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary: Week of December 7-14

The following are some of this week's reports from the MEMRI Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Project, which translates and analyzes content from sources monitored around the clock, among them the most important jihadi websites and blogs. (To view these reports in full, you must be a paying member of the JTTM; for membership information, send an email to [email protected] with "Membership" in the subject line.)

EXCLUSIVE: Spain-Based Pro-ISIS Media Outlet Releases Video Encouraging Followers To Carry Out Attacks Against Spanish Police

On December 9, 2019, a Spain-based pro-ISIS media outlet posted a video. The video, 2:43 in duration, encourages ISIS supporters to carry out attacks.

EXCLUSIVE: Jihadi Social Media - Account Review: U.S.-Based Female ISIS Supporter

The following information is based on a general overview of a social media account demonstrating jihadi terror-related activity / sympathies.

A female Islamic State (ISIS) supporter and jihadi, has a Twitter account, through which she interacts daily with other jihadis and openly supports ISIS.

EXCLUSIVE: Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR) Gary, Indiana Ex-Convict Posts Violent Content On Facebook And Snapchat About Martyrdom And Carrying And Using Guns

Platform: Facebook, Snapchat

EXCLUSIVE: Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR) African Man In Los Angeles Posts Support For ISIS, Jihadi Clerics

Platform: Facebook

Jihadis Praise Pensacola Shooter For "Act Of Heroism"

Jihadis have reacted with enthusiasm to the shooting attack by Saudi cadet Muhammad Al-Shamrani at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida, lauding him as a martyr for Islam.

Twitter Account Appearing To Be That Of Saudi Air Force Trainee Who Carried Out Terror Attack At Pensacola Naval Air Station

A Twitter account appears to be linked to Saudi Royal Air Force 2nd Lt. Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, who on December 6, 2019, carried out a shooting attack at Pensacola Naval Air Station in Florida, where he had been training for two years.

GIMF Launches Platform On Messaging App

On December 6, 2019, the Al-Qaeda-affiliated news agency Global Islamic Media Front (GIMF) announced the launch of a new platform on a messaging app.

Pro-ISIS Al-Nida' News Foundation Creates WhatsApp Group

On December 6, 2019, the pro-ISIS Al-Nida' News Foundation announced it has created a WhatsApp group.

Pro-ISIS Electronic Horizons Foundation (EHF) Offers Advice To Supporters On How To Stop Chat Applications From Accessing Their IP Addresses

On December 9, 2019, the pro-Islamic State (ISIS) Electronic Horizons Foundation (EHF) released a poster in English and Arabic providing advice to supporters on how to avoid having their IP addresses tracked by Peer-To-Peer (P2P) messaging apps.

Pro-ISIS Electronic Horizons Foundation (EHF) Warns ISIS Supporters Against Using New Messaging App

On December 9, 2019, the pro-Islamic State (ISIS) Electronic Horizons Foundation (EHF) released a poster that warns ISIS supporters against using a new messging app, saying that the app jeopardizes the safety of its users by leaking their IP addresses to the Russian authorities.

AQAP Video Highlights Operations Against UAE-Backed Militias, Houthis, ISIS, Includes Message From Senior Leader Al-Qosi Urging Muslims To Sacrifice Their Lives To Liberate Palestine

On December 9, 2019, Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) released a video which was published on a Global Islamic Media Front (GIMF) channel on a messaging app as well as on Al-Qaeda's website.

In Audio Message, Al-Qaeda In The Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) Leader Urges Algerian Protesters To Continue Uprising, Avoid Participating In 'Futile' Presidential Election

On December 8, 2019, Al-Andalus, the official media outlet of Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM), released a video featuring an audio message by AQIM leader Abu 'Ubaydah Yusuf Al-'Annabi, the head of the group's Council of Notables.

Al-Qaeda-Affiliated Ansar Al-Tawhid Says 150 Syrian Forces Killed In Video Showing Attacks In Southeastern Of Syria's Idlib

On December 11, 2019, Ansar Al-Tawhid, a jihadi group that is part of the Al-Qaeda-affiliated "Incite the Believers" operations room, released a video, titled "The True Victory," featuring the group's attack on Syrian military forces in the southeastern countryside of Idlib.

Al-Shabab Claims Responsibility For Deadly Mogadishu Hotel Compound Attack

On December 11, 2019, the Al-Qaeda-affiliated Somali jihad group Al-Shabab Al-Mujahideen issued a statement claiming responsibility for an attack carried out the previous day on the SYL hotel compound in Mogadishu, Somalia.

In Statement After Kenya Bus Attack, Al-Shabab Vows To Continue To Target Christians

On December 7, 2019, the Somali Al-Qaeda affiliate Al-Shabab Al-Mujahideen released a statement taking responsibility for an attack on the previous day against a bus in the Kutulo area in the Wajir district of northeast Kenya.

Al-Qaeda Affiliate Al-Shabab Claims Ambush That Killed 10 Christians In Northeast Kenya

On December 6, 2019, the official news agency of the Somalia-based Al-Qaeda-affiliated jihadi group Harakat Al-Shabab Al-Mujahideen, i.e. Al-Shabab, claimed that 10 Kenyan Christians were killed in an ambush set up by Al-Shabab fighters in the area of Kutulo in the Wajir district in northeast Kenya.

Al-Qaeda Affiliate Al-Shabab Claims 'Inghimasi' Fighters Controlled SYL Hotel In Mogadishu Amid Reports Of Casualties Among Government Officials, Politicians

In a breaking news bulletin posted on December 10, 2019, the official media outlet of the Somalia-based Al-Qaeda-affiliated Harakat Al-Shabab Al-Mujahideen, i.e. Al-Shabab, said that the group's "inghimasi" fighters, i.e. deep-penetration suicide commandos, stormed and controlled the SYL Hotel located near the presidential palace in Mogadishu "amid reports of casualties among government officials and politicians who were inside the hotel during the attack."

Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) Publishes Photos Of Captured ISIS Fighters

On December 8, 2019, Ebaa' News Agency, the media arm of Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham, published a series of photos documenting the capture of Islamic State (ISIS) fighters in the city of Idlib, Syria.

Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) Denies Its Fighters Were Killed In A Coalition Drone Strike, Accuses National Liberation Front (NLF) Of Fabricating News

On December 8, 2019, Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) released a statement via its official Ebaa' News Agency, in which it denies that three of its fighters had been killed in a coalition drone strike, saying the drone strike took place in an area controlled by another rebel faction.

HTS Weekly Provides Tips To Prevent Detection By Infrared Cameras

Issue 78 of Ebaa, the Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) weekly newspaper, published on December 6, 2019, contains an article providing tips for its fighters on how to protect themselves from being detected by thermographic cameras.

ISIS Publishes Photos Of Victims, Captured Materiel, In Aftermath Of Attack In Mozambique

On December 8, 2019, the Islamic State (ISIS) Central Africa Province published photographs of its recent attack on the Mozambican military.

ISIS Claims Attack On Mozambican Military Barracks That Killed 16 Soldiers In Cabo Delgado Province

On December 6, 2019, the Islamic State's (ISIS) Central Africa Province claimed an attack on a military barracks in Mozambique's northern province of Cabo Delgado.

In The Latest Issue Of Al-Naba' ISIS Accuses Rival Factions Of Seeking To Control Crossings To Leverage Syrian Regime

In an editorial in Issue 211 of the Islamic State's (ISIS) weekly Al-Naba', which was released on December 5, 2019, ISIS castigates the "Sahawat factions" in Idlib, referring to the Syrian rebel factions fighting ISIS.

ISIS In ‎Yemen Releases Footage Of Mortar Attack Against Al-Qaeda In The Arabian Peninsula (AQAP)

On December 9, 2019, the Islamic State (ISIS) in Yemen released a video showing ISIS fighters attacking Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) in the Al-Bayda' province in central Yemen.

ISIS In Yemen Publishes Photos Of Artillery Course In Yemen's ‎Al-Bayda' Province

On December 9, 2019, the Islamic State (ISIS) in Yemen released a set of photos showing ISIS fighters participating in, and graduating from, an artillery course in Al-Bayda' province.

Amid Negotiations With The U.S., Afghan Taliban Carry Out 'Complex' Suicide Attack At American Military Base At Bagram In Afghanistan

On December 11, 2019, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization) carried out a "complex" suicide attack at the American military base at Bagram, Afghanistan, according to a Taliban website.

Afghan Media: U.S., Taliban Resume Talks In Doha, Disagreements Remain On Key Issues

On December 7, 2019, an Afghan news website reported that the United States and the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization) have resumed negotiations on the future of Afghanistan after they had been abruptly cancelled by U.S. President Donald Trump in early September 2019.

Taliban Website: 848 Afghan Government Officials Defected To The Taliban In November 2019

According to a report on a Taliban website, 848 Afghan government officials defected to the Taliban in November 2019