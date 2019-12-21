Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary: Week of December 14-21

The following are some of this week's reports from the MEMRI Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Project, which translates and analyzes content from sources monitored around the clock, among them the most important jihadi websites and blogs. (To view these reports in full, you must be a paying member of the JTTM; for membership information, send an email to [email protected] with "Membership" in the subject line.)

EXCLUSIVE: Pro-ISIS Group Publishes Posters Urging Jihadis To Carry Out Attacks During Holiday Season Using Knives And Vehicles

On December 20, 2019, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media foundation published two posters threatening "cross-worshippers" that they "will see something unpleasant soon" and calling on "soldiers of Islam" to "kill cross-worshippers" during the holiday season.

EXCLUSIVE: Pakistani Daily Accuses U.S. President Trump Of Deploying 25,000 Private Security Personnel In Afghanistan During U.S.-Taliban Negotiations, Says: 'Quran Says That The Jews And Christians Cannot Be Your Friends'

On December 17, 2019, Roznama Ummat, a pro-Taliban Urdu-language daily, released a report that accuses U.S. President Donald Trump of playing a "double game" in Afghanistan, as 25,000 security personnel from an American private security firm deploy in Afghanistan while the U.S. holds peace talks with the Afghan Taliban.

EXCLUSIVE: Pro-ISIS Media Foundation Releases Audio Message Calling On Lone-Wolves To Attack U.S, France, Belgium, Russia, Australia, Canada During Holiday Season

On December 17, 2019, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media foundation released an audio recording on Telegram titled "Oh Brother of Tawhid wherever you are."

EXCLUSIVE: Al-Naba' Weekly Lashes Out At Jihadi 'Factions' Seeking To Be Removed From The U.S. List Of Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTO)

In an editorial in Issue 212 of the Islamic State's (ISIS) weekly Al-Naba', released on December 12, 2019, ISIS lashes out against jihadi factions that "used to pride themselves" in having been placed on the U.S. government's list of Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTO), but are now seeking to be removed from it.

EXCLUSIVE: Gaza-Based ISIS Operative, Son Of 'Popular Resistance Committees' Founder, Reported Killed In Sinai

On December 13, 2019, it was reported that Gazan ISIS operative 'Imad Al-'Abd Al-Quqa had been killed in the Sinai Peninsula; the reports were from Gaza-based Islamic State (ISIS) supporters and Al-Quqa's family members. He was the son of 'Abd Al-Karim Al-Quqa, founder of the Gaza-based Popular Resistance Committees faction.

EXCLUSIVE: Citing Attacks On Saudi Oil Facilities, Iran's Downing Of U.S. Drone, Hamas' Rocket Attack On Israel, Syria-Based Jihadi Cleric Calls For 'Costly Deterrent' Act Against Russian, Syrian Leaders

On December 18, 2019, Syria-based Saudi jihadi cleric Abdallah Al-Muhaysini shared a post on his Telegram channel (24,733 members) calling for "costly deterrent" acts against Russian President Vladimir Putin and Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad, citing the September 2019 attack on Saudi oil facilities, which Al-Muhaysini attributed to Yemen's Houthis; Iran's downing of a U.S. drone; and Hamas' rocket attacks on Israel as examples to follow.

Jihadi Social Media - Account Review: ISIS Supporter On Twitter Writing In English

The following information is based on a general overview of a social media account demonstrating jihadi terror-related activity / sympathies.

Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): On Facebook, Miami Man Arrested For Attempting To Assist ISIS Posted Fantasies Of Carrying Out Violent Acts, Shared Jihadi Content

Platform: Facebook

In New Video, ISIS Claims Zero Casualties in Massive Island Bombing

On December 14, 2019, the Islamic State (ISIS) released a new video from its Dijlah Province in Iraq, in response to the massive aerial bombing of its base on the island of Qanus on the Euphrates, in September 2019.

ISIS Claims Attacks Against 'International Coalition Spy', Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) Patrol

On December 12, 2019, the Islamic State (ISIS) released a statement via its official news agency saying that its fighters wounded a "spy" who they say had been working for the international coalition forces.

ISIS In West Africa Claims Responsibility For Attack On Nigerian Military Base Near Border With Mali

On December 12, 2019, the Islamic State (ISIS) in West Africa released a statement on Riot via its official news agency saying that its fighters carried out an attack on a Nigerian military base near the town of "Inates," which is near the border with Mali.

ISIS Supporters Circulate Poster From Pro-ISIS Media Foundation Urging Attacks Against Mecca, Medina, Jerusalem, Calls For Attacks Against 'Crusaders'

On December 18, 2019, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media foundation released a poster urging ISIS fighters and supporters to "rise against the infidels," and carry out attacks in Mecca, Medina, and Jerusalem.

Al-Shabab Releases Video Featuring Locals Receiving Livestock As Charity, Asking Allah To Grant Victory To The Mujahideen

On December 16, 2019, the media arm of the Somalia-based Al-Qaeda affiliate Harakat Al-Shabab Al-Mujahideen (Al-Shabab) released a video that shows locals, who had received livestock as part of the group's zakat ("almsgiving") program, praising the mujahideen and praying to Allah to grant them victory over their enemies.

GSIM Claims Responsibility For Four Attacks In Mali Against French And Malian Forces

On December 17, 2019, the Group to Support Islam and Muslims (GSIM), the Al-Qaeda affiliate active in Mali, published statement no. 145 in which the organization takes responsibility for four terrorist attacks in the country against a French Army force and the Malian Armed Forces, as part of its activity against the French presence in Mali.