Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary: Week Of April 25-May 2, 2020

EXCLUSIVE: Al-Qaeda-Affiliated Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) Launches Ramadan Campaign In Syria, Posts Video Featuring Istanbul-Based Charity

The Office of Advocacy and Guidance of the Al-Qaeda-affiliated Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) jihadi group in Syria announced the launch of a charity campaign.

EXCLUSIVE: In First Appearance Since Designated Terrorist By U.S., Leader Of Pro-Al-Qaeda Group In Syria Praises Foreign Fighters, Urges Them To Remain Steadfast

Sham Al-Ribat, the media arm of the Syria-based and Al-Qaeda-affiliated group Hurras Al-Din, released a video featuring its leader, a U.S. designated terrorist, stressing the importance of jihad during the month of Ramadan, praising foreign fighters, and urging them to remain steadfast.

EXCLUSIVE: Syrian Opposition Website: Iran-Backed Shi'ite Militia Has Reinforced Troops In Eastern Syria Ahead Of Planned Attack

In the recent days, Syrian opposition websites have reported that Iran has reinforced its presence in eastern Syria.

EXCLISIVE: ISIS Outlet Redistributes A Children's Program On Ramadan Under ISIS Rule

On April 24, 2020, on the occasion of Ramadan, a pro-ISIS media outlet, posted a written transcript of an old ISIS Radio program for children.

EXCLISIVE: ISIS Supporter On Facebook: The Pandemic Will Topple The U.S. And Europe, Enable ISIS To Conquer Rome

In a series of Facebook posts about the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic, an Algerian ISIS supporter wrote that the pandemic will lead to the collapse of the West and of capitalism, and to the rise of the Islamic State (ISIS), enabling it to gain a foothold in Europe and eventually to conquer Rome.

Jihadi Writer: Muslims' Inner Peace Will Help Them Face COVID-19, Not The Precautionary Measures Taken By Developed Countries

In its 11th issue, an Idlib-based jihadi monthly magazine published an article discussing the recent measures taken by different countries to address the COVID-19 pandemic, and arguing that despite all the efforts made to contain it, one must eventually realize that nothing can stop it except the will of Allah.

Afghan Taliban Holds U.S. Responsible For Spread Of COVID-19 Among Prisoners, Vows To Avenge Every Life Lost/a>

On April 29, 2020, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization) issued a statement expressing its "deep concern" regarding the spread of COVID-19 in prisons run by the Afghan government, claiming that dozens of cases have been identified in these prisons so far.

Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): Massachusetts-Based Devotee Of Dearborn, Michigan Jihadi Cleric Ahmed Musa Jibril Seeks ISIS Content

A Massachusetts resident is part of a pro-ISIS Facebook circle and has expressed interest in obtaining access to ISIS videos.

Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): On Facebook, Albanian With Ties To Infamous British And Dutch Fellow Jihadis - Denounces ISIS And Its Leaders, Shares Content For Military Preparations

An Albanian jihadi who is a former ISIS supporter, devotes many posts on his Facebook account to criticizing ISIS and its leaders. In one post, he wrote that he wishes he could have killed an ISIS religious advisor and his students with his bare hands. He interacts with other jihadis, including a British jihadi preacher.

Gaza-Based Jihadi Group Promotes 'Equip A Fighter' Campaign On Al-Qaeda's Rocket.Chat During Ramadan, Shares Bitcoin Address

The media arm of a Gaza-based jihadi group launched a channel on the Al-Qaeda Rocket.Chat urging Muslims around the world to donate to equip its fighters and support jihad in Palestine during the month of Ramadan.

Ansar Ghazwatul Hind (AGH) Eulogizes Deputy Killed Fighting Indian Soldiers In Kashmir

Ansar Ghazwatul Hind (AGH), an affiliate of Al-Qaeda in the Kashmir Valley, issued a statement sending its greetings to AGH followers, the leadership of the global jihad movement, and to the Muslim ummah on the "martyrdom" of its deputy.

Report: Senior Algerian Al-Qaeda In The Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) Commander Killed

On April 29, 2020, the Mauritanian news website Saharah Media reported that a senior commander for Al-Qaeda in the Sahel, had recently died.

Al-Shabab Spokesman Says Unbelievers Intentionally Spread Coronavirus In Somalia, Calls For Expulsion Of Foreign Forces

On April 28, 2020, Shahada, the news agency of the Somalia-based Al-Qaeda-affiliate Harakat Al-Shabab Al-Mujahideen, or Al-Shabab, published an exclusive Arabic-language report on a Somali-language speech by Al-Shabab spokesman Shaykh Ali Mahmud Raji, aka Ali Dheere, on the coronavirus.

In Video, Syria-Based Pro-Al-Qaeda Turkestan Islamic Party Says Coronavirus Is Divine Punishment For China's Imprisonment Of Uyghurs

Sawt Al-Islam, the media arm of the Syria-based and Al-Qaeda-affiliated jihadi group Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) released a video on its official website saying that the coronavirus pandemic is divine punishment from Allah for China's imprisonment of its Uyghurs minority.

Al-Qaeda Leaders In Syria Condemn Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) For Its Alleged Provocations Against AQ Affiliate Hurras Al-Din

In recent days, tensions have flared up again between Al-Qaeda's Syrian affiliate Hurras Al-Din and Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), the most powerful jihadi faction in rebel-controlled northwestern Syria.

Somalia-Based Al-Qaeda Affiliate Claims Attacks On Ugandan, Kenyan AMISOM Forces

The news agency of the Somalia-based Al-Qaeda-affiliate Harakat Al-Shabab Al-Mujahideen, or Al-Shabab, reported on its website that Al-Shabab fighters "begin the month of Ramadan" by carrying out two "martyrdom [i.e., suicide]" attacks on a base housing Ugandan AMISOM forces.

ISIS Weekly Publishes Report Detailing Ramadan Operations In Iraq, Including Deadly Suicide Attack On Iraqi Intelligence Headquarters

An ISIS weekly included a report detailing the group's operations in an Iraqi city, including a suicide attack on the Iraqi intelligence headquarters.

ISIS Releases Video Accusing Al-Qaeda Of Deviating From Path Of Jihad After Arab Spring, Calling On Al-Qaeda Fighters To Repent And Join ISIS

On April 29, 2020, ISIS in Yemen released a video condemning Al-Qaeda and its branches around the world, accusing them of deviating from the path of jihad following the Arab Spring, and calling on Al-Qaeda fighters to repent and join ISIS.

Pro-ISIS Al-Ansar Media Foundation Releases Video Documenting Attacks, Executions In Iraq - WARNING: GRAPHIC

The pro-Islamic State (ISIS) Al-Ansar Media Foundation released a video which included three clips documenting the recent activities of ISIS fighters in Iraq.

Pro-ISIS Jihadi Online Reports Two Operations By East Indonesia Mujahideen

A user of Islamic State (ISIS)-operated Rocket.Chat shared posts reporting two operations by ISIS affiliate East Indonesia Mujahideen aka Mujahideen Indonesia Timur (MIT).

>In Video Showing Execution Of Chadian Soldier, ISIS Threatens Chadian President And Army

A video released by an ISIS outlet shows the execution of a captured Chadian soldier. The soldier states his name and says a few sentences on his own behalf to the president of Chad, Idris Deby. Subsequently he reads out a message to Deby from his captors.

Pro-ISIS Rocket.Chat Channel Publishes Message Allegedly From ISIS Commander In Mali Condemning Fighting With Pro-Al-Qaeda Group, Offers Reconciliation Deal

A user on the Islamic State (ISIS)-operated Rocket.Chat, shared an audio recording allegedly from an ISIS commander in Mali. In the recording, the commander condemns the fighting with an Al-Qaeda-affiliate Group.

Issue Three Of ISIS Magazine Recommends Five Methods For Indian Muslims To Use To Kill Non-Muslims, Ex-Muslims

The latest issue of a magazine that ISIS supporters in India published online incites Indian Muslims to kill non-Muslims and apostates, i.e., Muslims who have left Islam, and suggests five methods for doing so.

Issue Three Of ISIS Magazine Discusses India's Citizenship Amendment Act, Urges Indian Muslims To Join ISIS

The lead article in the latest issue of a magazine published by Islamic State (ISIS) supporters in India and uploaded to the Internet Archive, calls on Indian Muslims to join ISIS to avenge attacks by Hindus against Muslims in India.