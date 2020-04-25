Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary: Week Of April 18-25, 2020

The following are some of this week's reports from the MEMRI Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Project, which translates and analyzes content from sources monitored around the clock, among them the most important jihadi websites and blogs. (To view these reports in full, you must be a paying member of the JTTM; for membership information, send an email to [email protected] with "Membership" in the subject line.)

EXCLUSIVE: ISIS Al-Naba' Editorial Marks Beginning Of Ramadan By Recalling Early Days Of ISIS Caliphate

Issue 231 of the Islamic State (ISIS) weekly Al-Naba' released on April 23, 2020, included an editorial celebrating the approach of Ramadan, which, in 2020, began on April 24, reminding readers that the Islamic Caliphate had been re-established at the hands of late ISIS leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi during Ramadan six years before.

EXCLUSIVE: Afghan Website: ISIS And Other Jihadi Groups Creating New Stronghold In Badakhshan Province Along Border With China And Pakistan

According to an Afghan website, the Islamic State (ISIS) and a number of jihadi organizations are moving to establish a strong presence in Afghanistan's northern province of Badakhshan, which borders Tajikistan, China, and Pakistan.

EXCLUSIVE: In A Facebook Live Stream, Syria-Based Jihadi Commander Interacts With Followers, Highlights The Importance Of Recruiting Young Men In Displacement Camps

On April 22, 2020 a Syria-based jihadi commander and trainer used Facebook's live streaming function to interact with his followers, answered their questions regarding various topics related to the war in Syria, and highlighted the importance of recruiting young men who live in displacement camps.

EXCLUSIVE: ISIS Attacks In Iraq Surge Amid Coronavirus, Dysfunctional Government

Islamic State (ISIS) attacks in Iraq have sharply increased in the past two weeks, taking advantage of the absence of a fully functioning government and the authorities' preoccupation with dealing with the impact of COVID-19. The claims of operations in this report were taken from the messaging application Riot.

EXCLUSIVE: Pro-ISIS Media Group Active On Instagram

A pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media group, Katibat Al-Zarqawi – "Al-Zarqawi Brigade," named for ISIS founder Abu Mus’ab Al-Zarqawi – recently, on April 12, 2020, launched an Instagram account, @katibat_alzerkawii1, on which it disseminates ISIS news and propaganda, as it does on other platforms as well.

EXCLUSIVE: Taliban Spokesman Muhammad Suhail Shaheen: We Will Not Enter Inter-Afghan Talks Until the U.S. Releases Taliban Prisoners; We Are Committed to the Full Implementation of the Agreement

The following clip is now a complimentary offering from MEMRI's Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM). For JTTM subscription information, click here. Click here to view the clip on MEMRI TV.

Taliban spokesman Muhammad Suhail Shaheen said in an interview on OGN TV, a YouTube channel based in Syria, on April 15, 2020 that the Taliban will not enter inter-Afghan talks until the U.S. releases Taliban prisoners. He added that the Taliban is committed to the full implementation of the agreement, that the U.S. should also be fully committed, and that the U.S. should ensure that the Kabul administration is equally committed.

ISIS Al-Naba' Editorial Anticipates The Collapse of Multinational Joint Task Force Due To ISIS Escalating Attacks In West Africa And The Economic Implications Of COVID-19

On April 16, 2020, ISIS published an editorial suggesting that the recent military campaigns launched by the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) against ISIS were unsuccessful, and anticipating that the African coalition will soon be disbanded.

Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) Opens Registration For New Recruits To Join Its Ranks, Gives Phone Numbers, Telegram Channels As Contact Information

On April 16, 2020, Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) announced that registration was open for those in the rebel-controlled areas to join its ranks. The announcement, which was published on pro-HTS Telegram channels, includes the Telegram channel and phone numbers for potential recruits.

ISIS In East Asia Claims Killing Of Soldiers In Philippines

On April 17, 2020, the Islamic State (ISIS) in East Asia released a statement claiming its fighters had killed over 10 soldiers in clashes with the army in the Philippines.

ISIS Claims Killing Of Two High-Ranking Syrian Officers Near Dar'a

On April 18, 2020, ISIS claimed responsibility for a shooting carried out earlier that morning against a Syrian Army vehicle near Dar'a, Syria, in which two high-ranking officers were killed.

ISIS Releases Video Of Raid On Police Forces In Burkina Faso

On April 8, 2020 an ISIS news outlet released a video b the organization's West Africa province documenting an attack on a police station on a village in Burkina Faso.

ISIS Releases Video Alleging ISIS Fighters Downed Helicopter In Mozambique's Cabo Delgado

On April 20, 2020, an Islamic State (ISIS) media outlet released a short video alleging that ISIS fighters had shot down a helicopter during clashes with the Mozambican military in the Cabo Delgado province in northern Mozambique.

Controversy In Syria's Idlib Region After HTS-Backed Rebel Government Suspends Friday Prayers To Prevent Spread Of Coronavirus

On April 2, 2020, the government body that governs Syria's rebel-controlled Idlib region and which is reportedly linked to Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), issued an order calling on the area's preachers and imams to suspend communal Friday prayers in order to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): On Facebook, Jihadi Claims FBI Arrested Him For Being A Student Of Incarcerated Jamaican Pro-ISIS Figure Sheikh Faisal>

The following information is based on a general overview of a social media account demonstrating terror-related activity / sympathies.

A Facebook user claimed that he was arrested by FBI agents for being a student of Jamaican pro-ISIS cleric Sheikh Faisal. The user is Facebook friends with a large circle of jihadis, including detainees in the Al-Hol camp in Syria.

Afghan Taliban Seek Release Of Terror Mastermind 'Lailuddin' Involved In German Embassy Bombing

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization) seeks the release of 5,000 Taliban prisoners from Afghan government custody and has named a top commander among 15 whose freeing it prioritizes, according to an Afghan website.