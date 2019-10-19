Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary: October 12-19, 2019

The following are some of this week's reports from the MEMRI Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Project, which translates and analyzes content from sources monitored around the clock, among them the most important jihadi websites and blogs. (To view these reports in full, you must be a paying member of the JTTM; for membership information, send an email to [email protected] with "Membership" in the subject line.)

EXCLUSIVE: Disputes Surrounding Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) Among Foreign Fighters In Syria

By: N. Mozes*

In recent weeks, the disputes have increased among the rebels in the Idlib region of Syria, which is under Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) control, about HTS itself and about its leader, Abu Muhammad Al-Joulani. The disputes reached their peak with the harsh public criticism expressed by one of the senior members of the organization, Abu Al-Abd Ashda'a, which led to his arrest, and with demonstrations for and against the organization.

EXCLUSIVE: Al-Qaeda In The Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) Urges Attacks On Indian Interests Worldwide, Says: 'Today If It Is Encamped In The... Deserts Of Khorasan, Then Its Second Camp Is Kashmir And Delhi, And Finally It Would Be In Jerusalem'

In a 23-minute video released by Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), its spokesman, Ustad Usama Mahmood, called for attacks on Indian interests worldwide.

EXCLUSIVE: Telegram Account Urges ISIS Women To Escape Kurdish Camps, Provides WhatsApp Contact Details

On October 13, 2019, a Telegram channel reported that a group of Muslim women had managed to escape from the Kurdish-run 'Ayn 'Issa camp in northern Syria.

EXCLUSIVE: ISIS Claims Killing Of Six Kaka'i Adherents In Iraq's Diyala Province

The Islamic State (ISIS), in a statement released by A'maq News Agency and posted on its official Nashir News Agency Telegram channel on October 16, 2019, claimed that on October 14 its fighters shot dead six followers of the Kaka'i faith (also known as Yarsanism) in the village of Mikhas, north of Khaniqin district in Diyala province.

EXCLUSIVE: Pro-ISIS Blog Urges Muslims To Join ISIS, Encourages And Justifies Murder Of Non-Believers

On October 13, 2019, an Islamic State (ISIS) media operative who runs a Telegram account mainly for the distribution of pro-ISIS material in English, posted a link on several Telegram channels to a blog featuring Salafi-jihadi content.

EXCLUSIVE: Pakistan's Jamaat-e-Islami Chief Senator Sirajul Haq: 'There Is No Path Other Than Jihad Fi Sabeelillah' To Resolve Kashmir Issue

On October 7, 2019, the Urdu-language daily Roznama Ummat reported that Sirajul Haq, the senator and emir of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan, said: "There is no resolution of the Kashmir problem except through jihad," adding that: "The entire [Pakistani] nation is ready to fight against India [on the issue of Kashmir]."

EXCLUSIVE: Slain Al-Qaeda In The Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) Emir Asim Umar Was An Indian And 'Went To The Dar-ul-Uloom Seminary At Deoband To Complete His Studies To Become A Maulvi' Cleric

On October 8, 2019, the National Directorate of Security (NDS), the main intelligence agency of Afghanistan, tweeted two pictures of Maulana Asim Umar, the chief of Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), revealing that he was killed in a joint U.S.-Afghan raid on a Taliban compound in Musa Qala district of Helmand province on September 23.

ISIS Claims Attack On Military Base Housing U.S. Soldiers In Syria's Al-Hasakah Province

On October 13, 2019, the Islamic State (ISIS) released a statement claiming responsibility for attacking a military base housing U.S. soldiers in Al-Shaddadi city in southern Al-Hasakah province using five rockets.

ISIS Claims Attacks On Russian, Regime Forces In Southern Syria

On October 12, 2019, the Islamic State (ISIS) claimed responsibility for an attack on a convoy of Russian and Syrian military forces in the northern Dar'a countryside, in southern Syria. According to the statement published by the group, the attack, carried out with two IEDs, took place on the road from Inkhil to Jasim and led to "the destruction [of an unspecified number of vehicles], and to the death and injury of those who were in them, crusaders [Russian soldiers] and apostates [Syrian army soldiers], among them officers."

ISIS In Central Africa Reports Victory In Clashes In North-East Mozambique With The Armies Of Russia And Mozambique

ISIS Warns Syrian Tribal Leaders Not To Hand Over Women Who Escaped From Kurdish Prison Camps

On October 14, 2019, the Islamic State (ISIS) Syria Province issued a statement addressed to the tribes and tribal leaders in eastern Syria, urging them to protect the women who fled the Kurdish-run prison camps.

Al-Qaeda Affiliate Al-Shabab Claims Mortar Attack On UN, AMISOM Headquarters At Halane Military Base In Somalia's Mogadishu That Killed Six People, Wounded Five Including Western, African Foreigners

On October 14, 2019, Shahada News Agency, the official news agency of the Somalia-based Al-Qaeda affiliate Harakat Al-Shabab Al-Mujahideen (HSM), reported on Telegram and its website that on October 13, the group's fighters carried out mortar attacks on the UN and the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) headquarters inside the Halane military base in Mogadishu.

Al-Qaeda Praises Al-Shabab's Attack On Baledogle Airbase In Somalia, Calls On 'Sons Of Peninsula' To Continue Targeting All Zino-Crusader Interests

On October 16, 2019, the official media arm of Al-Qaeda released a statement issued by the group's central command praising the recent attack carried out by Somalia-based Al-Qaeda affiliate Al-Shabab on the U.S. military at Baledogle airbase.

Taliban Mark Anniversary Of U.S. Invasion Of Afghanistan, Say U.S. Officials 'Immediately Began Threatening The Islamic Emirate Of Afghanistan With War' After 9/11

To mark the 18th anniversary of the U.S. invasion of Afghanistan, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization that ruled the country from 1996 to 2001) published a statement accusing the U.S. military-business establishment of foiling the U.S.-Taliban negotiations in Doha.

Pakistani PM Denies He Met With Taliban Delegation In Islamabad; Taliban Refuse To Agree To Ceasefire Or Allow U.S. Base In Afghanistan

The office of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has dismissed reports in Pakistani newspapers that Khan, along with Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Bajwa and Pakistan's intelligence heads, met with a delegation of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization) led by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund.