Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary

The following are some of this week's reports from the MEMRI Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Project, which translates and analyzes content from sources monitored around the clock, among them the most important jihadi websites and blogs. (To view these reports in full, you must be a paying member of the JTTM; for membership information, send an email to [email protected] with "Membership" in the subject line.)

Note to media and government: For a full copy of these reports, send an email with the title of the report in the subject line to [email protected]. Please include your name, title, and organization in your email.

EXCLUSIVE: ISIS Supporter Urges Followers In The UK To Assassinate British PM Johnson

On September 8, 2019, a supporter of the Islamic State (ISIS) who calls himself “Lion of Islam” urged followers of the organization residing in the UK to assassinate British PM Boris Johnson.

EXCLUSIVE: Islamic Scholars Call For Jihad In Kashmir, Say: 'Students Of Over 40,000 Madrassas... Will Stand Shoulder To Shoulder With Their Armed Forces [Of Pakistan Against India]'

According to an Urdu daily, various religious organizations in Pakistan and Pakistani Kashmir have appealed for jihad against India in Jammu & Kashmir state.

EXCLUSIVE: Report In Al-Arab Daily: Hizbullah Brigades Are Taking Control Of Baghdad International Airport

An article appearing on September 4, 2019, published in London reported that Hizbullah Brigades (Kata'ib Hezbollah), an Iranian-backed Iraqi Shi'ite militia which is a member of Al-Hashd Al-Sha'abi (Popular Mobilization Units, PMU), is seeking to take control of Baghdad International Airport.

EXCLUSIVE: Al-Qaeda's Urdu-Language Magazine Commemorates 9/11 Attacks, Quotes Bin Laden: 'If Our Message Could Reach You (The Americans) Through Words, Then We Would Not Need To Send It Through Planes'

The latest issue of the Urdu-language jihadi magazine Nawa-i-Afghan Jihad ("the Voice of Afghan Jihad"), now published by Al-Qaeda In The Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), marks the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks on American cities.

EXCLUSIVE: Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): Houston Man From Minneapolis Communicates With Known Jihadis, Complains Of Facebook Bans, Posts Content From Jihadi Clerics Including Sheikh Ahmad Musa Jibril

The following information is based on a general overview of a social media account demonstrating engagement with jihadi clerics and ideology.

EXCLUSIVE: Media Reports In Somalia, Saudi Arabia, And UAE Following Appointment Of Former Al-Jazeera Journalist Fahad Yasin To Head Of Somalia Security Apparatus: Qatar's Man In Somalia Has Connections To Al-Qaeda Affiliate Al-Shabab Al-Mujahideen

On August 22, 2019, the official Somali news agency reported on a leadership reshuffle in the upper echelons of the country's security apparatus, "at the instruction of the ministers of defense, internal security, and justice, and with the agreement of a vast majority [of government ministers]."

EXCLUSIVE: Pro-Al-Qaeda Writer Praises Taliban Following Cessation Of Negotiations With U.S.

On September 9, 2019, following the announcement by U.S. President Donald Trump that he had called off negotiations with the Taliban, an Al-Qaeda supporter published a post on Telegram praising the organization.

EXCLUSIVE: Pro-Al-Qaeda Media Outlet Solicits Donations Via Bitcoin, Western Union, And PayPal

On September 7, 2019, an English-language pro-Al-Qaeda outlet posted a request for donations on a pro-Al-Qaeda Telegram group.

EXCLUSIVE: On Telegram, Jihadis Celebrate 9/11 Anniversary, Vow To Strike America Again

On September 11, 2019, jihadi groups and supporters online marked the 18th anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attacks. As they have in previous years, they turned to social media, where they published celebratory and threatening posters, messages, and articles. Following is a review of some of the content shared by supporters of ISIS, Al-Qaeda, and HTS on Telegram.

ISIS Infographic On Its Operations Over The Last Year Claims 3,665 Attacks, 15,845 Enemies Killed And Wounded

Issue 198 of ISIS's Al-Naba' newsletter, released on September 5, 2019, features a full-page infographic titled "Harvest of the Soldiers," detailing the group's operations in the Hijri year 1440 (September 2018 - August 2019).

In New Video, ISIS Sinai Stresses Resilience, Threatens Egyptian Military And Collaborators

On September 8, 2019, the Islamic State (ISIS) Sinai Province released a new video, the third installment in the series "Commitment and Steadfastness – the Solid Edifice."

ISIS Claims Bomb Attack Targeting Christians In The Philippines

On September 7, 2019 the Islamic State (ISIS) East Asia Province claimed responsibility for the bombing of a public market in the Philippines, in the Kalawag area of the city of Isulan in the Sultan Kudarat province.

ISIS Claims Coordinated Baghdad Attacks Targeting Shi'ite Pilgrims

On September 7, 2019, ISIS claimed responsibility, via its A'maq news agency, for a series of bombings in Baghdad that targeted Shi'ites, including convoys of pilgrims headed for Karbala to observe Ashura rituals.

ISIS Claims Deadly Raids In Nigeria

On September 10, 2019, the Islamic State (ISIS) West Africa Province claimed responsibility for a deadly attack on the Nigerian army in Borno State, northern Nigeria.

Article In 'Youth Of The Caliphate' Magazine Warns That Enemies Of ISIS May Acquire Information About Its Supporters From Telegram And Propose Developing A Secure App

An article appeared in Issue 12 of the Islamic State (ISIS) Youth of the Caliphate magazine, published on Telegram.

Pro-ISIS Media Outlets Promise A New 9/11; Urge Muslims In The West To Strike

Along with the customary celebrations of the anniversary of 9/11 by jihadi supporters online, Islamic State (ISIS) media outlets and media operatives have issued new threats to the West, calling on Muslims to perpetrate terror attacks, and promising that ISIS will soon strike Western targets.

Al-Qaeda Releases Video Featuring Its Leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri Urging Mujahideen To Target Israeli, American, European, And Russian Interests Worldwide

The following report is now a complimentary offering from MEMRI's Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM). For JTTM subscription information, click here.

On September 11, 2019, Al-Sahab, the media arm of Al-Qaeda, released a video featuring the group's leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri urging the mujahideen in Palestine and across the Muslim ummah to target Israeli, U.S., European, and Russian interests worldwide.

Al-Qaeda-Affiliated Group For Support Of Islam And Muslims (GSIM) Apologizes For Killing Civilians In IED Attack, Promises To Pay Blood Money To Victims' Families

On September 11, 2019, Al-Zallaqah, the media arm of the Mali-based and Al-Qaeda-affiliated Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims (GSIM) released a statement expressing its remorse for the death of a group of people by an IED that had been initially planted to target French patrol units and their agents.

Al-Qaeda In The Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) Takes Over Urdu Magazine Focused Until Now On Taliban-Related Developments In Afghanistan

In an unusual development, Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) has taken over the Urdu-language magazine Nawa-i-Afghan Jihad ("The Voice Of Afghan Jihad"). According to a press statement issued by the Media Commission of AQIS on August 25, 2019, a "new editorial team" took over the magazine after one of its editors was arrested by Pakistan's secret intelligence agencies.

Al-Qaeda Publishes Urdu-Language Jihadi Magazine On U.S. Version Of Amazon Cloud, Available For Free Download Via Link

Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), a branch of Al-Qaeda focused on South Asian countries, has published the latest issue of the Urdu-language jihadi magazine Nawa-i-Afghan Jihad ("The Voice Of Afghan Jihad") and posted it to the U.S. version of Amazon Cloud.

Sahel-Based Al-Qaeda Affiliate Claims Capturing 2 Officers In Attack On Joint Malian-UN Patrol

On September 6, 2019, Jama'at Nusrat Al-Islam Wal-Muslimeen (The Group to Support Islam and Muslims – GSIM), Al-Qaeda's affiliate in the Sahel region of West Africa, claimed an attack on a joint patrol of Malian and United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali.

French HTS Fighter In Interview: We Are Resistance Fighters; Russians, Iranians And The Syrian Regime Are The Real Terrorists

On September 9, 2019, a French media activist, who is affiliated with the rebels and reports from rebel-held areas in Syria, released a video interview with a French fighter who describes himself as a combat soldier and trainer for Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), likely as part of its Abu Bakr Al-Siddiq Army.

Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) Calls On Fighters With Military Experience To Join Its Liwa Al-Shamal Division, Provides WhatsApp Number

On September 8, 2019, Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) published an announcement calling on fighters with: experience in operating anti-tank and anti-aircraft machine guns; with knowledge in conducting air surveillance; building fortifications; making explosives; firing mortar shells; and sniping, to join its Liwa Al-Shamal division.

Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) Commemorates Uyghur Fighter Killed In Syria In 'Lovers Of Paradise' Video Series

On September 10, 2019, Sawt Al-Islam, the media center of the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP), a Uyghur jihadi group active in Syria, released Part 30 in its "Lovers Of Paradise" video series.

Afghan Taliban React To President Trump's Cancellation Of U.S.-Taliban Talks, Warn: 'This Will Harm America More Than Anyone Else'; 'We Shall Continue Our Jihad'

The following report is now a complimentary offering from MEMRI's Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM). For JTTM subscription information,click here.

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization) issued a statement after U.S. President Donald Trump cancelled the U.S.-Taliban negotiations and a secret meeting that he was to hold at Camp David on September 9, 2019, with the Taliban leaders and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

Taliban Claim Responsibility For Three Suicide Attacks On American Targets In Afghanistan

The Taliban has claimed responsibility for several suicide attacks in Afghanistan against U.S. forces over the last few days. On September 5, 2019, the Taliban's official Telegram channel posted a claim of responsibility for two car bomb suicide attacks targeting U.S. forces, one in Kabul, the other in Logar province.

Afghan Website: The Taliban Have Expanded Their War To 'Relatively Stable Provinces Of Kunduz, Takhar, Badakhshan, Balkh, Farah, And Herat'

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization) has expanded its attacks on the Afghan security forces in at least six provinces of the country in the past few days, even as it has been engaged in peace talks with the U.S., an Afghan news website reported on September 2, 2019.

Afghan Taliban Remember Former Mujahideen Commander: 'Sheikh Jalaluddin Haqqani Showed Us How To Never Be Deterred By Anything In The Path Of Jihad'

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization) has issued a statement paying tribute to the former mujahideen leader Sheikh Jalaluddin Haqqani, whose faction within the Taliban organization came to be referred to by the U.S. as the Haqqani Network. However, the Taliban always denied that there was any entity that could be called Haqqani Network.