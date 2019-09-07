Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary

The following are some of this week's reports from the MEMRI Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Project, which translates and analyzes content from sources monitored around the clock, among them the most important jihadi websites and blogs. (To view these reports in full, you must be a paying member of the JTTM; for membership information, send an email to [email protected] with "Membership" in the subject line.)

Note to media and government: For a full copy of these reports, send an email with the title of the report in the subject line to [email protected]. Please include your name, title, and organization in your email.

EXCLUSIVE: Pakistani Court Rejects Application For Declaration Of Jihad In Indian Kashmir, Establishment Of 'Jihadi Camps' In Pakistani Kashmir

In Pakistan, the High Court of Islamabad has dismissed an application filed by a lawyer, urging the court to declare jihad in Jammu & Kashmir, which has been in international news headlines after the Indian government increased federal control on the militancy-affected state.

EXCLUSIVE: Condemnation of U.S. And Vows Of Revenge In Eulogies For Members Of Syrian Al-Qaeda-Affiliate Killed In U.S. Missile Strike

On August 31, 2019, U.S. forces carried out a missile strike targeting an Ansar Al-Tawhid base near the Syrian city of Idlib, in which dozens of the group's mujahideen were reportedly killed.

EXCLUSIVE: Jordanian Salafi-Jihadi Cleric Abu Muhammad Al-Maqdisi: It Is Impermissible To Call Christians, Jews, Other Non-Muslims 'Brothers'

On August 29, 2019, Salafi-jihadi ideologue and prominent Jordanian cleric Abu Muhammad Al-Maqdisi appeared in a video saying it is impermissible to call non-Muslims "brothers," even if the concealed intent is to refer to them as "brothers in humanity."

EXCLUSIVE: Pro-ISIS Outlet Explicitly Threatens Spanish Official For Second Time

On August 30, 2019, the pro-Islamic State (ISIS) Muntasir Media outlet released a video threatening a Spanish magistrate by name.

EXCLUSIVE: Confession Of Former Senior ISIS Member About His Responsibilities, And Recent Organizational Changes In ISIS

Issue Number 46 of a monthly magazine published by the Iraqi government's High Judicial Council in August 2019 contains the confession of a former governor of the Southern Branch of the Islamic State (ISIS) in Iraq, and a former senior member of the organization, provided to his interrogators after being captured by Iraqi forces.

Pro-ISIS Outlet Threatens To Bring The War To America

On September 2, 2019, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media outlet released a new poster on Telegram titled, "You Will Shed Tears Of Blood In The Midst Of Your Lands," vowing that America will never defeat ISIS, which will bring the war to its enemies' lands.

In Video, ISIS Fighters In Iraq Renew Pledge Of Allegiance To Leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi

On September 2, 2019, the Islamic State (ISIS) released a video from the organization's Iraq province.

Pro-ISIS Media Outlet Reports Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) Leader Abu Muhammad Al-Joulani Killed In U.S. Airstrike In Syria's Idlib

On August 31, 2019, pro-Islamic State (ISIS) Moata News Agency shared a post saying that Abu Muhammad Al-Joulani, the leader of Turkish-backed Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), was reportedly killed in a U.S. airstrike in the outskirts of the Syrian city of Idlib.

ISIS Emir Accuses AQAP Of Receiving Weapons, Ammunition From Yemeni Army, Says It Failed To End ISIS Presence In Qaifa, Yemen

In an interview published in Issue 197 of ISIS's weekly newspaper Al-Naba', which was released on August 29, 2019 by the ISIS media wing Nasher News, the emir of Al-Baidaa area in the group's Yemen province accused Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) of receiving ammunition and weapons from the Yemeni government.

Pro-ISIS Outlet: Even If You Stop Bombing Us, We Will Continue To Hate You Until You Embrace Islam

On September 4, 2019, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) Telegram channel dedicated to spreading ISIS incitement in English, shared a post titled "Message to the Unbelievers... Why We Hate You And Why We Fight You."

ISIS Claims Of Kidnapping, Attacks Demonstrate Group's Continued Activity In Dar'a

On September 2, 2019, the Islamic State (ISIS) claimed the capturing and killing of Hasan Rudayman Al-'Alyan, a member of the Syrian regime's Military Security, on the road between Izra' and Al-Hirak, northeast of Dar'a.

Pro-ISIS Media Foundation Eulogizes Fighter From The Caucasus Killed In Sinai

On September 4, 2019, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media group published a eulogy for a fighter from Dagestan.

ISIS Claims Attack On Police Officers In Bangladesh

On August 31, 2019, the Islamic State (ISIS) claimed responsibility for an attack on two police officers in Bangladesh. According to a statement ISIS released on Telegram, a covert unit attacked two officers from the Traffic Police in the country’s capital, Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Pro-ISIS Media Outlet Threatens Spies And Collaborators

On August 31, 2019, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media outlet released a 1:29-minute video clip threatening spies and collaborators on its Telegram channel.

Al-Qaeda In The Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) Claims Bombing Of UAE-Backed Security ‎Belt Forces HQ

In an August 29, 2019 communique, Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) claimed responsibility for bombing the headquarters of the UAE-backed Security Belt Forces (SBF) in the Al-Wadi' area in Abyan, Yemen.

Al-Qaeda In Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) And ISIS In Yemen Engage In Media War In Wake Of Recent Clashes In Qaifa

In the days leading up to August 29, 2019, the Yemen-based Al-Qaeda In The Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) and the Islamic State (ISIS) in Yemen, along with their supporters on Telegram, have engaged in an intense media war by publishing videos, statements, and posts as well as jihadi nasheeds following recent clashes between the two groups in Qaifa, Yemen.

Tunisian Security Apparatuses: Commander Of Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb's (AQIM) 'Uqba Bin Nafi Brigade Eliminated

On September 2, 2019, the Tunisian security apparatuses reported that three senior Algerian commanders from the 'Uqba Bin Nafi Brigade, which is the Tunisian branch of Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM), were eliminated.

Al-Shabab Claims 635 Tribal Elders Repudiated Western-Backed Somali Government, Offers Ten-Day Extension For Others To Follow Suit

On September 3, 2019, Shahada News Agency, the media outlet of the Al-Qaeda-affiliated Al-Shabab jihadi group, published a report claiming that 635 tribal elders "repented" and "repudiated the Western-backed Somali government" and extending the 45-day time period by an additional ten days to allow others to follow suit.

Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): Philadelphia Facebook User Voices Support For Men Arrested On Terrorism Charges, Criticizes Democracy

The following information is based on a general overview of a social media account demonstrating engagement with jihadi clerics and ideology.

Platform(s): Facebook, Instagram

Jihadi Commander Syed Salahuddin Calls Upon UN And Pakistan To Send Troops Into Indian-Administered Jammu & Kashmir State

Syed Salahuddin, the Supreme Commander of the Pakistan-based jihadi group Hizbul Mujahideen, has called upon Pakistan to send its military into Indian-administered Jammu & Kashmir to liberate it, according to a news website.