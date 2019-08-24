Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary

The following are some of this week's reports from the MEMRI Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Project, which translates and analyzes content from sources monitored around the clock, among them the most important jihadi websites and blogs. (To view these reports in full, you must be a paying member of the JTTM; for membership information, send an email to [email protected] with "Membership" in the subject line.)

Note to media and government: For a full copy of these reports, send an email with the title of the report in the subject line to [email protected]. Please include your name, title, and organization in your email.

EXCLUSIVE: Al-Qaeda Decries 'Traitorous' Pakistan For Detaining Mujahideen's Families At Behest Of U.S., Names Al-Zawahiri's Wife, Children Among Detainees

On August 22, 2019, Al-Qaeda's central command released a statement via its media wing Al-Sahab condemning the Pakistani authorities for detaining the families of the foreign mujahideen for nearly a year at the behest of the U.S. intelligence services.

EXCLUSIVE: ISIS Calls On Muslims In Arabian Peninsula To Kill Hindu Officials, Businessmen, And Religious Figures, Take Their Property, And Destroy Their Temples

On August 22, 2019, the Islamic State (ISIS) called on Muslims living in the Arabian Peninsula to wage jihad against the Hindus there, kill Hindu officials, businessmen and religious figures, take their property, and destroy their temples.

EXCLUSIVE: Al-Qaeda Leader Sayf Al-'Adl Warns Of 'Turkish Program' In Syria, Calls For Change Of Military Theory To Counter 'Enemies' Conspiracies'

On August 14, 2019, a pro-Al-Qaeda Telegram channel shared a poster containing a statement attributed to Sayf Al-'Adl, one of the remaining prominent Al-Qaeda leaders from the pre-9/11 era and a former Egyptian military officer.

EXCLUSIVE: Al-Qaeda Pro-ISIS Magazine Publishes Guidelines For Online Recruitment Of Supporters

The eleventh issue of an online magazine, published by supporters of Islamic State (ISIS), includes an article providing guidelines for how to interact with, and win the hearts and minds of interlocutors online.

EXCLUSIVE: Pro-ISIS Channel Singles Out UK Police, NYPD As Targets

On August 19, 2019, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) Telegram channel, dedicated to distributing English-language material encouraging terror attacks in the West, released two posters threatening police, specifically the NYPD and UK police, as well as a short clip threatening to fight the UK police. The posters refer to the police as "pigs."

EXCLUSIVE: Gaza-Based Jaysh Al-Islam Accuses Hamas And Muslim Brotherhood Of Apostasy, Praises ISIS For Implementing Shari'a

On August 16, 2019, a media outlet of a Gaza-based jihadi group distributed a video on Telegram in which it attacks the Muslim Brotherhood and particularly the Hamas government in Gaza.

EXCLUSIVE: Al-Qaeda Supporters Urge Al-Qaeda Fighters In Syria To Reject Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) Authority, Leave Al-Qaeda Affiliate Hurras Al-Din

In late July 2019, several pro-Al-Qaeda media groups and clerics in Syria published essays sharply criticizing Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS).

EXCLUSIVE: Afghan Taliban Blow Up American Armored Vehicle In Kandahar Province

On August 19, 2019 the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization) claimed the destruction of an American armored vehicle with a landmine.

ISIS Weekly Dismisses Western Efforts To Defeat Organization, Vows ISIS Will Remain And Increase Operations

On August 15, 2019, the Islamic State (ISIS) Al-Naba' weekly newsletter published an editorial in both Arabic and English titled, "It Had Not Disappeared That [One Can Say] It Has Returned," belying the claims of the West that ISIS has been defeated, and vowing that ISIS is here to stay and will increase its operations.

ISIS Claims Deadly Suicide Attack Targeting Shi'ites At A Wedding In Kabul

On August 18, 2019, the Islamic State (ISIS) Khurasan province claimed responsibility for a suicide attack that occurred on August 17 at the Dubai City Hotel in Kabul, Afghanistan, where a wedding of members of the Shia Hazara minority was being held. Official reports indicated at least 63 people were killed and 182 wounded.

ISIS Claims 203 SDF Fighters, Eight Coalition Forces, 12 Christians Killed Or Wounded In 66 Attacks In Syria's Al-Hasakah Over 100 Days

On August 19, 2019, the Islamic State (ISIS) published an infographic on its Nashir News Telegram channel listing the attacks the group perpetrated against the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the international coalition in Al-Hasakah province over the 100 days from May 11 to August 19.

Pro-ISIS Posters Threaten World Leaders, Rome, New York

Between August 16 and August 21, 2019, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media foundation released a series of posters in English on Telegram, threatening the West, including Rome and New York City, as well as President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and President Vladimir Putin, and inciting supporters to carry out terror attacks.

In Video, ISIS In Syria Expresses Determination To Overcome Defeat, Vows To Avenge Female Relatives In Al-Hawl Camp

On August 20, 2019, the Islamic State (ISIS) released a video denying that its fighters have been defeated in Syria, expressing its determination to reemerge, and vowing to avenge their female relatives currently residing at the Al-Hawl refugee camp.

Popular Resistance Brigades In Syria Requests Donations Via WhatsApp For Military Equipment

On August 18, 2019, the Popular Resistance Brigades released a poster on its Telegram channel announcing a new fundraising campaign called...

Pro-Al-Qaeda Group Publishes Article Urging Fighters To Practice Camouflage To Avoid Russian Airstrikes

On August 21, 2019, a pro-Al-Qaeda jihadi media group, published an article encouraging the mujahideen in Syria to practice camouflage to avoid being targeted by Russian airstrikes.

Veteran Al-Qaeda Commander Killed In Idlib

On August 22, 2019, several rebel sources reported that a veteran Al-Qaeda member and a commander of the group's Syrian affiliate, Hurras Al-Din, had been killed in Idlib in an IED attack which targeted his vehicle.

New Al-Qaeda Media Project In French

On August 19, 2019, an Al-Qaeda affiliated French language media outlet created a new project on Telegram dedicated to translating and distributing online global Al-Qaeda news in French.

Jihadi Cleric In Syria Directs Potential Donors To Syrian Rebel Group To WhatsApp Contact

On August 17, 2019, a Syria-based jihadi cleric wrote a post on his Telegram channel, praising a commander for his humility, bravery, and fatherly concern for his fighters.

Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) Encourages Its Fighters, Warns Russia Of Impending Defeat

On August 21, 2019, the military wing of Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) released a two-page statement in Arabic on its Telegram channel, lauding the efforts of the group's fighters who are waging jihad against the regime and Russian forces.

Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): On Facebook, Ohio Woman Shares Content Featuring Ahmad Musa Jibril, Other Pro-Al-Qaeda Clerics, Says: 'Democracy Is A Taghut... The People Of Democracy Are Kuffar'

The following information is based on a general overview of a social media account demonstrating engagement with jihadi clerics and ideology.

Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) And Ansar Al-Tawhid Document Military Cooperation In Syria

In recent days, the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP), a Uyghur jihadi group active in Syria, and Al-Qaeda affiliate Ansar Al-Tawhid, published new reports and photographs on their Telegram channels, documenting their military cooperation against the Syrian regime and its allies.

Former Warlord Gulbuddin Hekmatyar: Incumbent Afghan Government Will 'Collapse' When U.S. Forces Leave Afghanistan

According to an Afghan news website, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, former mujahideen leader, candidate in the Afghan presidential elections scheduled for September 28, 2019, and chief of Hizb-e-Islami party has said that the incumbent Afghan government is "weak" and will "collapse" when U.S. forces leave Afghanistan.

Photos And Video Show Afghan Taliban Suicide Unit Training In Afghanistan

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization) released a video that shows Taliban militants training to become suicide bombers at the Salahuddin Ayyubi Training Camp situated somewhere in a mountainous region of Afghanistan.

Photos: Afghan Taliban Using Mosques And Residential Houses To Launch Attacks

Photos released by an Afghan news website on August 16, 2019, show Afghan Taliban fighters using mosques and houses as fighting positions, facilities for making IEDs, and command and control centers.

Taliban Mark 100th Anniversary Of Afghan Victory Day Against British Rule, Say: 'Gaining Independence Today – Like Yesterday – Requires Jihad In The Path Of Allah'

The following report is now a complimentary offering from MEMRI's Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM). For JTTM subscription information, click here.

On August 17, 2019,the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization) issued a statement to mark the centennial of the Anglo-Afghan Treaty of 1919, signed on August 19, 1919, by which Afghanistan gained independence from British colonial rule.

Afghan Taliban: 'With The Blessing Of This Jihad, The Day Approaches Closer When These [American] Invaders Shall Completely Leave'

In a statement marking the 100th anniversary of Afghanistan's independence from British rule (August 19, 1919), the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization) conveyed a message stressing the importance of jihad and religious guidance and saying that the current 18-year jihad against the Americans is about to succeed.

Brother Of Afghan Taliban Emir Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada Killed In Bomb Blast During Friday Prayers In Pakistan's Quetta City

During Friday prayers on August 16, 2019, a bombing at a mosque in Kuchlak, which is on the outskirts of Quetta City, killed four people, including Maulvi Hamdullah, brother of Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada, emir of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Afghan Taliban), according to an Urdu daily.