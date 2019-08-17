Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary

The following are some of this week's reports from the MEMRI Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Project, which translates and analyzes content from sources monitored around the clock, among them the most important jihadi websites and blogs. (To view these reports in full, you must be a paying member of the JTTM; for membership information, send an email to [email protected] with "Membership" in the subject line.)

EXCLUSIVE: In Eid Al-Adha Video, Al-Shabab Describes Its Role In Global Jihad As Fighting 'Apostate Leaders' And 'Crusaders,' Justifies Attacks On Hotels

On August 12, 2019, a media wing of the Somali Al-Qaeda affiliate Harakat Al-Shabab Al-Mujahideen released a one-hour video titled "Then Fight the Leaders of Disbelief 3 – Part 1," which is the third video in the series.

EXCLUSIVE: Al-Shabab Spokesman Threatens To Continue Jihad Against Somali Government, Foreign Countries Vying For Influence In Somalia In Eid Al-Adha Speech

On August 12, 2019, official Al-Shabab media outlet Shahada News Agency published transcripts of a speech, which was broadcast by Al-Shabab radio station Al-Andalus in the Somali language and delivered by Al-Shabab spokesman Ali Mahmud Rage, aka Ali Dheere, on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha.

EXCLUSIVE: Senior AQIM Official In Eid Al-Adha Message To Algerians: Continue To Oppose Regime Until It Is Overthrown

Senior Al-Qaeda In The Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) Official In Eid Al-Adha Message To Algerians: Continue To Oppose Regime Until It Is Overthrown

EXCLUSIVE: Al-Shabab Releases Photos Of Crowds At Eid Al-Adha Prayers, Including Children Carrying Mock Weapons

On August 11, 2019, the Shahada News Agency, the official media outlet of Somalia-based Al-Qaeda affiliate Harakat Al-Shabab Al-Mujahideen, published a photo series showing large crowds attending open-air prayers for the Eid Al-Adha holiday organized by Al-Shabab's Islamic Provinces.

EXCLUSIVE: Jihadis On Facebook In U.S., Australia Complain About Man 'Arrested By The Kufar In America'

A jihadi on Facebook posted on August 6, 2019, that a Facebook user had been "arrested by the KUFAR in America."

EXCLUSIVE: For The Second Time, ISIS's Central Africa Province Attacks Christian Village, Burns Houses In Mozambique's Cabo Delgado Province

On August 12, 2019, the Islamic State's (ISIS) Central Africa Province claimed responsibility for attacking a Christian village and burning the houses of Christians in Mozambique's northern province of Cabo Delgado near the border with Tanzania.

EXCLUSIVE: ISIS Says Clashes With Joint Patrol Killed U.S. Sergeant, Wounded American Soldier, Caused Casualties Among Iraqi Soldiers In Al-Shirqat Area

On August 14, 2019, the Islamic State (ISIS) released a statement saying that a U.S. sergeant was killed, another U.S. soldier was seriously wounded, and several Iraqi soldiers killed or wounded in clashes with the group's fighters in the Kan'us area of Al-Shirqat in Salah Al-Din province, Iraq.

EXCLUSIVE: Al-Qaeda In The Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) Accuses Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Of Killing Jihadi Commander Maulana Abdul Jabbar In Baluchistan

On August 6, 2019, Al-Qaeda In The Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) published on Telegram an Urdu-language statement on the topic of "The Martyrdom Of The Leading Jihadi Commander Maulana Abdul Jabbar At The Hand Of Pakistani Intelligence Agencies."

EXCLUSIVE: Al-Qaeda-Linked Media Group Accuses ISIS Of Producing 'Fake' Videos, Shows Unedited Footage Of ISIS Fighters Reshooting Scenes

On August 11, 2019, a media group, which is affiliated with Al-Qaeda In The Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), released a video that accused ISIS of producing "fake" videos and showed unedited footage of ISIS fighters reshooting scenes for ISIS videos and getting multiple takes of their presentations.

Addressing Muslim Women, Al-Qaeda Leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri Deems Western Battle Against Hijab To Be Part Of War On Islamic Ummah

On August 7, 2019, Al-Qaeda's Al-Sahab media wing released a video featuring a speech by Al-Qaeda leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri titled "The Battle of the Hijab." In the video, Al-Zawahiri addresses Muslim women and warns them of the war raging against the Islamic nation that seeks to force them to abandon their religion and hijab ("head covering").

Al-Qaeda Affiliate In Syria Continues Fundraising Campaign Via ‎Telegram, Whatsapp, And Bitcoin

On August 7, 2019, a fundraising effort for the confederation of Al-Qaeda-affiliated jihadi factions in Syria was active on Telegram.

Al-Qaeda Mourns Tehrik-e-Nifaz-e-Shariat-e-Muhammadi (TNSM) Founder Sufi Muhammad, Lauds Jihadi Cleric's Support For Implementation Of Islamic Shari'a In Pakistan, Call For Jihad In Afghanistan

On August 6, 2019, Al-Qaeda media arm Al-Sahab released on Telegram a statement, dated July 2019, eulogizing "scholar and mujahid" Sufi Muhammad Al-Swati, the founder of the Malakand-based militant movement Tehrik-e-Nifaz-e-Shariat-e-Muhammadi (TNSM, or Movement For Implementation Of The Shari'a Of Muhammad) and applauded his tenacity in advocating for the implementation of the shari'a in Pakistan and supporting jihad against U.S. troops in Afghanistan.



Al-Qaeda Releases Second Issue Of Magazine, Reiterates Calls For Muslims To Wage Jihad Against 'Tyrants' Or Migrate To Join Jihadi Groups

On August 10, 2019, Al-Qaeda media arm Al-Sahab released the second issue of an Arabic-language magazine.

Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) Downs Syrian Fighter-Bomber, Captures Pilot

On August 14, 2019, the Ebaa News Agency, an official media outlet of Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), quoted a "military source" in the Al-Fath Al-Mubin operations room, which is comprised of various rebel factions fighting against the Syrian regime south of Idlib as follows…

ISIS Fighters In Bangladesh Threaten To Attack Government Buildings, Hindu Gatherings, Urge Muslims To Join ISIS In Video Renewing Allegiance To Al-Baghdadi

On August 9, 2019, the Islamic State (ISIS) released a video featuring armed fighters in Bangladesh taking an oath of allegiance to ISIS leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, listing Bangladeshi targets, deeming fighting local Bangladeshi enemies on the same level as fighting Americans and Hindus, and urging Sunni Muslims in India and Bangladesh to join the group and support and shelter its fighters.

Pro-ISIS Media Outlet Releases Posters Threatening Western Countries As Part Of Ongoing Global Campaign

On August 9, 2019 a new pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media outlet, released a series of posters in support of the ongoing ISIS military campaign, referred to by ISIS media as "Raid of Attrition."

Pro-ISIS Posters Threaten West; Specifically Target The Pope

On August 7, 2019, pro-Islamic State (ISIS) Telegram channels distributed posters threatening the West.

Video From ISIS In Syria: U.S. Reports That ISIS Was Defeated Are False; ISIS Is Extremely Active East Of The Euphrates

On August 11, 2019, official Islamic State (ISIS) Telegram channels released a 15-minute video from ISIS Al-Khayr Province titled, "Bloody Battle of Attrition."

Pro-ISIS Outlet Celebrates Sydney Stabbing

On August 13, 2019, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) outlet distributed a poster on Telegram captioned, "Sydney In Terror – 1 Dead 1 Injured We are Standing," featuring an image of the stabbing attack which occurred in Sydney’s central business district on the same day.

Afghan Taliban Leader Haibatullah Akhundzada In Eid Al-Adha Greetings: 'Whether We Perform Armed Jihad... Or Engage In Dialogue... Both Are A Means For Ending The [U.S.] Occupation'

In a message issued ahead of Eid Al-Adha, Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada, the leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization), stressed the message of jihad against the U.S.-led occupation of Afghanistan. The Islamic Emirate is currently in direct talks with the U.S. in Doha, Qatar.

'Islamic Emirate' Expresses Regret That Some Countries View It As 'Terrorist Organization,' Says Leaders' Visit To Indonesia Was For 'Broadening Political Relations'

In an August 5, 2019 statement, titled "Broadening Political Relations of Islamic Emirate," the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization) said that it wants better relations with different countries.

Urdu Daily: If U.S.-Taliban Talks Result In Agreement, Afghan Taliban Leader Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada May Sacrifice 100 Camels On Eid Al-Adha

Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada, emir of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization), may sacrifice 100 camels if the U.S.-Taliban talks end with a signed agreement between the two parties, according to an Urdu daily.

Urdu Daily: Afghan Taliban Has 'Plan B' For Interim Government If U.S.-Taliban Talks Fail; China, Russia, Iran Would Recognize Six-Member Ministerial Council

According to an Urdu-language daily, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization) has developed a "Plan B" in case the U.S.-Taliban talks, currently underway in the Qatari capital of Doha, fail.

Afghan Taliban Spokesman Urges Peace In Kashmir: 'Linking The Issue Of Kashmir With That Of Afghanistan By Some Parties Will Not Aid In Improving The Crisis'

After the Indian government removed Article 370, which gave a special status to Jammu & Kashmir, and turned the conflict-ridden state into a federally-ruled territory, Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesman of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization), issued a statement.

Photos: Taliban Delegation Led By Mullah Baradar Akhund Meets With Uzbek Officials In Tashkent, Visits Tomb Of Ninth Century Islamic Jurist Imam Bukhari

A delegation of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization) led by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund visited Uzbekistan, according to a statement issued by Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid.