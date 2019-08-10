Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary

The following are some of this week's reports from the MEMRI Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Project, which translates and analyzes content from sources monitored around the clock, among them the most important jihadi websites and blogs. (To view these reports in full, you must be a paying member of the JTTM; for membership information, send an email to [email protected] with "Membership" in the subject line.)

EXCLUSIVE: Al-Qaeda Media Operatives In Syria Share Picture Of Alleged Supporter In New York

On August 5, 2019, Al-Qaeda supporters on Telegram shared an image showing a man holding a sign.

EXCLUSIVE: Pro-ISIS Journal Shares Guide For Producing ISIS-Style Visual Media

An article titled, "Which Programs Does the State [ISIS] Use for Graphic Design?" was published a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) journal distributed monthly on Telegram.

EXCLUSIVE: ISIS Fighters Detained By Al-Qaeda In Yemen: Islamic State Does Not Care About Its Captured Soldiers; It Has Rejected Prisoner Swaps On Multiple Occasions; Our Blood Is Cheap

In a video uploaded to the Internet on July 31, 2019, a group of four ISIS fighters detained in Yemen by Al-Qaeda criticized the Islamic State for refusing the negotiate prisoner swaps with Al-Qaeda on multiple occasions.

EXCLUSIVE: Death Threats From ISIS Supporters To Dutch Politician

On August 6, 2019, Islamic State (ISIS) supporters published two posters on Telegram threatening the life of Dutch politician Geert Wilders.

EXCLUSIVE: Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) Leader ‎Al-Joulani Declares Rebel Victory In Campaign In Idlib; Insists Regime Will Be Defeated Through Armed Jihad, Not Negotiations

On August 3, 2019, Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) leader Abu Muhammad Al-Joulani held a press conference in the city of Idlib attended by about 50 journalists.

ISIS Claims More Than 40 Casualties In Multiple Baghdad IED Attacks

On August 7, 2019, via the Islamic State (ISIS) A'maq News Agency, ISIS claimed responsibility for more than 40 casualties in a series of Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attacks targeting Shi'ites in various locations in Baghdad on the previous day.

ISIS's Central Africa Province Claims Burning Houses Of 'Unbeliever' Christians In Mozambique's Cabo Delgado Province

On August 3, 2019, the Islamic State's (ISIS) Central Africa Province claimed responsibility for the burning of the houses of Christians in Mozambique's northern province of Cabo Delgado near the border with Tanzania.

Pro-ISIS Outlet Warns That HTS Is Recruiting Women To Persecute Female ISIS Members

On August 5, 2019, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media group Al-Muhajireen Foundation released a new poster on Telegram in English and Arabic, warning ISIS members that HTS has recruited eight women to its security forces to track down and arrest female members of ISIS in the Idlib area.

ISIS Supporter Labels Fellow Supporters Cowards, For Sharing Posters Rather Than Perpetrating Attacks

On August 4, 2019, an Islamic State (ISIS) supporter published an emotional diatribe in English on Telegram, accusing other supporters of cowardice for preferring activity on Telegram to being "real supporters with clean belief" and perpetrating acts of terror.

Pro-ISIS Posters Threaten West; Specifically Target The Pope

On August 7, 2019, pro-Islamic State (ISIS) Telegram channels distributed posters threatening the West.

Pro-ISIS Outlets Release Posters Promising The War Will Soon Reach America

On August 4, 2019, the pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media outlet Hutam Al-Maqdisi published a poster on Telegram featuring an ISIS fighter in front of a burning building flying an American flag.

Pro-ISIS Media Outlets Share Posters Threatening To Attack U.S., Downplaying 'Victory' Over ISIS

On July 31, 2019, the pro-Islamic State (ISIS) Ash-Shaff Foundation for Media Production shared a poster in English and Indonesian on its Telegram channel with threats to attack the United States by "burning the ground under the kuffar [unbelievers]."

Pro-ISIS Telegram Channel Publishes Posters, Photos With Threats Against White House, Netherlands, London

On August 2, 2019, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) Telegram channel, published posters with threats against the White House, the Netherlands, and a subway station in London. One poster shows flames coming out of the White House and has a hashtag: "No more White House" and text that reads: "It wont be easy but it will be worth it."

Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): Philadelphia-Based Self-Described 'Salafi' Posts Pictures Of Weapons, Disparages Non-Muslims, References International Travel

Platform: Facebook

Video By Al-Qaeda-Affiliated Faction In Syria Shows First Use Of Large Improvised Missile

On July 31, 2019, Ansar Al-Tawhid, a jihadi faction which is part of the Al-Qaeda-affiliated Incite the Believers operations room, released a 55-second video showing its fighters firing a large improvised missile at the village of Al-Hakourah, northwest of Hama, which is controlled by the Assad regime.

Al-Qaeda Supporter Claims Reports Of Hamza Bin Laden's Death Are U.S. Intelligence Ploy, Warns Mujahideen Not To Comment

On July 31, 2019, several American news agencies reported that according to unnamed U.S. officials, Hamza bin Laden, senior Al-Qaeda figure and son of Osama bin Laden, was dead.

Syria-Based Jihadi Group Kata'ib Al-Fath Launches Recruitment For 'Elite Forces' Camp, Provides WhatsApp, Telegram Number

On August 1, 2019, Syria-based jihadi group Kata'ib Al-Fath shared on its Telegram channel a poster announcing that it is recruiting fighters to "join the mujahideen in its Elite Forces camp."

Popular Resistance Brigades Request Donations, Assistance, To Fortify Idlib Frontlines, Provide Dutch WhatsApp Contact Number

On August 4, 2019, a statement was released on a new Telegram channel regarding a recently-launched campaign to fortify the frontlines in Idlib, Syria, which is a collaboration between the Popular Resistance Brigades and the "Al-Khandaq [Trench]" campaign. The Popular Resistance Brigades is a movement backed by the powerful rebel faction...

Syria-Based 'Wage Jihad With Your Money' Jihadi Campaign Says $300,000 Collected, Campaign To Continue

On August 4, 2019, an official Telegram channel of the "Wage Jihad With Your Money" fundraising campaign forwarded a short video posted on August 3, 2019...

Al-Qaeda Affiliate In Mali Claims Responsibility For Attack On French Army Base And Death Of Senior MSA Figure

On August 3, 2019, an official media outlet of the Al-Qaeda (AQ)-affiliated Group for Support of Islam and Muslims (GSIM), published a statement on Telegram claiming responsibility for the July 22, 2019 attack on a French military base in Gao, Mali.

Afghan Taliban Eulogize Taliban Governor Killed In U.S. Airstrike: 'Martyrdom In The Path Of Allah Is One Of The Greatest Aspirations'

On August 3, 2019, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization) eulogized Mullah Fazal Rahman aka Mullah Mashar Akhund, who was killed on the night of August 2, in an American airstrike in Afghanistan. Akhund was the Islamic Emirate's governor for Farah province of Afghanistan.

Afghan Taliban Behead Disabled Man In Sar-e-Pul Province

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization) shot and beheaded a disabled man in the country's Sar-e-Pul province.