Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary

EXCLUSIVE: Pro-ISIS Media Group Releases Video With 'Leaked' Audio And Video Footage Accusing Al-Qaeda In The Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) Of Taking Advantage Of Muslims' Disputes

EXCLUSIVE: Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Faction Claims Terror Attacks, Woman Suicide Bomber Reportedly Waited Outside Trauma Center To Detonate Explosives

A July 25, 2019 editorial in a Pakistani newspaper examined the implications of two recent terror attacks and stressed the need for a counter-radicalization policy.

EXCLUSIVE: In Handwritten Letter, ISIS Woman Urges Group's Fighters To 'Save' Women In Syria's Al-Hawl Camp, Complains About Return Of Children To Home Countries

EXCLUSIVE: Pro-ISIS Poster Threatens Lives Of Spanish Official And Family By Name

On July 26, 2019, the pro-Islamic State (ISIS) outlet, Muntasir Media, released a wanted poster in Spanish titled, "A Reward is Offered – Search and Eliminate," calling on ISIS supporters in Madrid to target a magistrate whose responsibilities include heading investigations into ISIS operations in Spain.

EXCLUSIVE: ISIS Beheads Taliban Prisoner In Front Of A Crowd Of Children

On August 1, 2019, the Islamic State (ISIS) Wilayat Khurasan (Khurasan Province) shared images on Telegram of the execution of a member of the Taliban in the Kunar Province of Afghanistan.

ISIS Publishes Infographic Poster Summarizing Its Global Activity For The First Half Of 2019

On July 24, 2019, the Islamic State (ISIS) published an infographic on its Telegram channel, Nashir News, in the form of a poster, listing the attacks it perpetrated and their consequences during the first half of 2019.

ISIS In Yemen Renews Its Oath Of Allegiance To Leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi

On July 27, 2019, the Islamic State (ISIS) posted a video showing operatives in its Yemen Province swearing allegiance to ISIS leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi and vowing to continue to fight.

Pro-ISIS Media Outlet Posts Video Highlighting ISIS Operations Against Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) In Retribution For Imprisonment Of ISIS Women

On July 26, 2019, Al-Battar Media Foundation, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) outlet, released a six-minute video, highlighting recent ISIS attacks on the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

ISIS Claims Attack In Rafah City In North Sinai, Says Ten Egyptian Soldiers Killed And Wounded

On July 30, 2019, the Islamic State (ISIS) claimed responsibility for an IED attack on a vehicle carrying Egyptian soldiers in Rafah city in the restive province of North Sinai.

ISIS Claims Responsibility For Two Bombs In Dhaka, Bangladesh

On July 25, 2019, the Islamic State (ISIS) reported that the previous day it had detonated two bombs at security checkpoints set up by local police in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

More Than 40 Nigerian Soldiers Killed Or Wounded In Two ISIS Attacks

On July 31, 2019, the Islamic State's (ISIS) A'maq News Agency reported that more than 40 Nigerian soldiers were killed or wounded in two separate ISIS attacks on Nigerian military positions in Borno, eastern Nigeria, on the previous day.

ISIS's Al-Naba' Weekly Claims 'West Africa Province' Abducted Six Aid Workers In Nigeria

In Issue 192 of its weekly newsletter Al-Naba', published on July 25, 2019, by the Telegram channel of Nashir News Agency, the Islamic State (ISIS) claimed responsibility for abducting six aid workers in Damasak village, Nigeria.

Pro-ISIS Media Outlets Continue To Release Threatening Material Inciting Supporters to Perpetrate Attacks, Specifically In New York City And On Capitol Hill

On July 26 and 27, 2019, respectively, the pro-Islamic State (ISIS) Al-'Adiyat Media Foundation released two new posters on Telegram threatening the U.S.

Posters From Pro-ISIS Media Threaten San Francisco, New York, And London

On July 29, 2019, the pro-Islamic State (ISIS) Ash-Shaff Media Foundation shared five posters on Telegram which threaten and encourage terror attacks in the West.

Pro-ISIS Al-Murhafat Media Institute Marks Year Of Activity And Advertises For Recruits

On July 31, 2019, on the first anniversary of its establishment, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media institute published two infographics on the Junud Allah Telegram group.

Arabic- And Russian-Language Video Shows Russian-Speaking Foreign Fighters In Syria

On July 24, 2019, the Balagh Telegram channel released a video showing an HTS commander preaching to a group of foreign fighters, one of whom translated his words into Russian.

Al-Qaeda-Linked Media Outlet Releases Video Of Detained ISIS Fighters Decrying Group For Rejecting Al-Qaeda's Prisoner Swap Offer

On July 31, 2019, a media outlet affiliated with Al-Qaeda In the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), released an eight-minute video featuring four detained Islamic State (ISIS) fighters accusing ISIS of disregarding its "soldiers" by rejecting Al-Qaeda's offer for exchanging prisoners.

Al-Qaeda Of The Islamic Maghreb Rejoices At Tunisian President's Death; Urges Tunisian Muslims To Support Jihad

On July 27, 2019 the media arm of Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) released a four-page statement in response to the death of 92-year-old Tunisian president, Mohammad Beji Caid Essebsi.

Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): Mexico-Based Pro-ISIS Translator And Amateur Islamic Jurist Praises Jihad And Mujahideen On Facebook, Raises Money Using Western Union, Travels To Texas And Tennessee, Claims To Be In Touch With Tarek Mahenna, Who Is In Prison In The U.S. On Terrorism Charges

Platform: Facebook, YouTube, Blog

Profile Of Munna Lahori, Leader Of Jaish-e-Muhammad's (JeM) IED Strategy In Kashmir Valley

Munna Lahori, a top militant commander and bomb-making expert of Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM), was killed by Indian security forces in Kashmir on the morning of July 27, 2019, according to Indian news sites.

Taliban IED Expert Arrested In Mazar-e-Sharif, Afghanistan

On July 27, 2019, an Afghan news website reported that Habibullah, a bomb-making expert of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization), was arrested while trying to plant IEDs in Mazar-e-Sharif city, the provincial capital of Afghanistan's northern Balkh province.

Afghan Taliban Kill Two U.S. Officers In Ghazni Province, Attack CIA Convoy In Kabul – Reportedly Aggrieved By Trump's Statement On Afghanistan

In a July 22 statement posted on the organization's website, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization) claimed to have killed two U.S. officers in an attack in Ghazni province. "a Mujahideen fighter fought off the joint enemy's operation thwarting them in their attempts to raid defenseless civilians in Qarabagh district of southern Ghazni province," it said in a report.

Photos: Afghan Taliban Delegation Led By Mullah Baradar Akhund Meets With Indonesian Leaders

A delegation of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization), led by Mullah Baradar Akhund, met with Indonesian leaders about the peace process in Afghanistan.

Taliban Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid: Afghan Government Will Attend The Next Round Of Talks As A Political Movement, Not As Government

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization) has reacted to Afghan media reports that talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government will be held in Germany sometime in the next two weeks.