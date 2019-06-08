Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary

The following are some of this week's reports from the MEMRI Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Project, which translates and analyzes content from sources monitored around the clock, among them the most important jihadi websites and blogs. (To view these reports in full, you must be a paying member of the JTTM; for membership information, send an email to [email protected] with "Membership" in the subject line.)

Note to media and government: For a full copy of these reports, send an email with the title of the report in the subject line to [email protected]. Please include your name, title, and organization in your email.

EXCLUSIVE: In Eid Message, Afghan Taliban Leader Haibatullah Akhundzada Promises A 'Sound Islamic Government,' Says: 'Your Rightful Jihad... Against The Occupation Is Nearing The Stage Of Success'

In his annual message on Eid-ul-Fitr, Haibatullah Akhundzada, leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization), promised Afghans a "sound Islamic government" after the end of the U.S.-led occupation of the country.

In the statement, Akhundzada is described not only as the leader of the Islamic Emirate but as Emir-ul-Momineen ("leader of the faithful"). The message makes clear that the Islamic Emirate is in dialogue with Americans "alongside armed jihad" so that an Islamic system of government can be established in Afghanistan.

His message is also notable because the Afghan Taliban view the U.S.-Taliban talks as a kind of American surrender before their "jihadi brilliance." Akhundzada does not reveal any hint that the Taliban will agree to a ceasefire, a key demand made in the U.S.-Taliban talks being held in Doha, Qatar.

EXCLUSIVE: Video Allegedly Shows ISIS Member's Final Statement Before Attacking In Tripoli, Lebanon

Media sources report that on the evening of June 3, 2019, a gunman fired at a bank, a police station and a military vehicle in the northern Lebanese city of Tripoli, killing two Internal Security Forces (ISF) members and two soldiers, until security forces cornered him in an apartment building, at which point he killed himself by detonating his explosive vest.

EXCLUSIVE: Al-Qaeda In The Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) ‎Warns Muslims Not To Approach UAE-Backed ‎Forces in Yemen's Shabwa, Deems Them ‎‎'Legitimate Targets'‎

On June 4, 2019, Al-Qaeda In The Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) released a statement on Telegram warning Muslims not to approach what it called "legitimate" military targets, especially the UAE-backed "American agents" of the Shabwani Elite forces.

EXCLUSIVE: Senior Official Of Al-Qaeda In The Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) Abu Obeida Al-'Anabi Expresses Support To Uprising In Algeria, Vows To Continue Targeting France, Its Allies

On May 30, 2019, Al-Andalus, the media arm of Al-Qaeda In The Islamic Maghreb (AQIM), released an audio recording interview in which Abu Obeida Yussuf Al-'Anabi, the chief of the council of notables, expressed support for the ongoing uprising in Algeria, condemned France and vowed to continue targeting it, its allies, and its interests.

EXCLUSIVE: English-Language Video from Gaza-Based Salafi Jaysh Al-Ummah Calls on Viewers to Support the Jihad, Restore Shari'a Law, Reestablish Caliphate

Gaza-based militant group, Salafi Jaysh Al-Ummah in Jerusalem, released an English-language video with Arabic subtitles through Telegram on May 31, 2019.

Pro-Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) Telegram User ‎Posts Audio Plea For Donations To Support ‎Mujahideen In Syria's Rebel-Controlled Areas, ‎Gives WhatsApp Number

On June 5, 2019, a pro-Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) Telegram user posted an audio message pleading for donations to support "the mujahideen who are currently fighting the fiercest battles with the criminal murderers" on the battlefields in the rebel-controlled areas in Syria.

Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) Announces Summer Program ‎Including Military Training For Teenage Boys, Gives ‎WhatsApp Number

On June 1, 2019, a poster promoting a summer program run by Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) for teenage boys in the Idlib area of Syria appeared on Telegram.

Al-Shabab Video Shows Raid On Somali Military Base

On June 1, 2019, the Somali jihad group Harakat Al-Shabab Al-Mujahideen released via its media outlet, Al-Kataib Media, the sixth part of its video series "And Be Harsh Against Them."

Al-Shabab Releases Photos Of Crowds At Eid-Al-Fitr Prayers, Children In Mock Military Gear

On June 4, 2019, Al-Shabab Al-Mujahideen's Shahada News Agency published photos showing large crowds of Al-Shabab fighters, men, women, and children, many of whom posed in mock military gear and bearing toy guns, attending open-air Eid Al-Fitr prayers.

ISIS Claims Attack In Mozambique For First Time

On June 4, 2019, the Islamic State's (ISIS) Central Africa Province released a statement claiming an attack the day before on Mozambican forces in the village of Mitobi in the district of Mocímboa da Praia in Mozambique's northern province of Cabo Delgado.

In Weekly Al-Naba', ISIS Claims November 2018 Killing Of ‎UN Peacekeepers In DRC ‎

In an "exclusive" article published in Issue 184 of Al-Naba', the weekly newspaper of the Islamic State (ISIS), which was released on May 31, 2019, ISIS claimed responsibility for the November 2018 killing of UN peacekeepers and Congolese soldiers in the northeastern part of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

In Its Weekly Al-Naba' Magazine, ISIS Vows To Continue ‎‎Arson Attacks On 'Apostates' In Iraq, Syria‎

Issue 184 of the Islamic State (ISIS) weekly ­Al-Naba' magazine, released May 30, 2019, featured a report on the second week of ISIS's use of its recently adopted tactic of carrying out a series of arson attacks against farmlands belonging to "apostates" in Iraq and Syria.

ISIS's Fallujah 'Province' Releases Video Documenting ‎Attacks, Threatening Iraqi Forces With More Attacks

On June 2, 2019, the Islamic State (ISIS), released an 11-minute video produced by ISIS's Fallujah Province, titled "Then They Will Be Vanquished," lauding the greatness of Fallujah as being the "citadel of fortitude" for jihadi fighters.

ISIS Supporters In Kashmir Pose With Jihadi Flags To Celebrate The Establishment Of ISIS's India Province

On June 4, 2019, pro-Islamic State (ISIS) Kashmiri group Media Team Wilayah Al-Hind ("India Province") called on ISIS supporters in Kashmir to carry jihadi flags marked with Wilayah Al-Hind in the streets during Eid Ul-Fitr, which began in Kashmir on June 5, 2019.

ISIS Releases Photos Of Fighters Celebrating Eid Al-Fitr In Iraq And Sinai

On June 6, 2019, the Islamic State (ISIS) released photos of its fighters celebrating Eid Al-Fitr in two locations, in Salah Al-Din province in Iraq and in Sinai.

Poster Released By Pro-ISIS Outlet Includes Threats Against French Police Force

On June 4, 2019 a pro-ISIS outlet released a new poster threatening France and in particular its police force.

Telegram Channel Announces Jihadi Fundraising ‎Campaign To Defend Rebel-Controlled Areas In ‎Syria, Gives WhatsApp Numbers

On June 2, 2019, a Telegram channel announced the launch of a fundraising campaign to support "the mujahideen" and defend the rebel-controlled areas in Syria.

Pro-Jihadi Facebook Network Praises Florida News Story About Neo-Nazi Muslim Convert Murdering Roommates For Criticizing Islam

On May 30, 2019, Facebook users with histories of posting pro-jihadi content began sharing a news story from 2017.

In Video, Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) Claims ‎To Have Repelled Syrian Military's Advance In ‎Latakia Province, Praises Mujahideen's ‎‎'Steadfastness'‎

On June 4, 2019, the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP), an Uyghur jihadi group operating in Syria, released a video on Telegram saying that its fighters repelled the Syrian military's advance in Syria's Latakia province.