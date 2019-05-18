Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary

The following are some of this week's reports from the MEMRI Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Project, which translates and analyzes content from sources monitored around the clock, among them the most important jihadi websites and blogs. (To view these reports in full, you must be a paying member of the JTTM; for membership information, send an email to [email protected] with "Membership" in the subject line.)

Note to media and government: For a full copy of these reports, send an email with the title of the report in the subject line to [email protected]. Please include your name, title, and organization in your email.

Pro-ISIS Groups Release Posters Threatening The U.S. And Christians

The following report is now a complimentary offering from MEMRI's Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM). For JTTM subscription information, click here.

On May 9 and 11, 2019, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media group released two posters in English threatening the U.S. and its military. The first poster, titled Listen Americans and Know, reads: "Listen well Americans and comprehend my words. We shall not forget the blood of our brothers in Iraq. We shall not forget the blood of our brothers in Syria. We shall not forget your infidel alliances against all the Islamic states and the blood shed of Muslims. Beware of my vengeance at the heart of your home land."

EXCLUSIVE: Jihadi Ideologue Abu Muhammad Al-Maqdisi Condemns ISIS And Syrian Jihadi Factions, Praises Al-Qaeda In The Arabia Peninsula (AQAP), Following ISIS Leader Al-Baghdadi's Recent Video Appearance

On May 13, 2019, a media outlet of Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), published a seven-page article by jihadi ideologue Abu Muhammad Al-Maqdisi titled O Allah, I Declare to You my Innocence from Error, condemning the recent video appearance of Islamic State (ISIS) leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi.

EXCLUSIVE: In Video Interview, Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) Leader ‎Abu Muhammad Al-Joulani Calls Syrians To Join Jihad ‎Against Russia, Syrian Regime

On May 12, 2019, Syrian rebel journalist Tahir Al-'Umar published a video interview with Abu Muhammad Al-Joulani, the leader of the jihadi group Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS).

EXCLUSIVE: Article On Jihad In Pakistani Daily Marks Anniversary Of Eighth Century Invasion Of India On 10th Of Ramadan: 'The First Shoots Of Islam Grew Also... Due To The Blessings Of Jihad When Muhammad Bin Qasim' Invaded Sindh In 712 CE

The Urdu-language Pakistani daily Roznama Ummat published a two-part article, titled "Jihad," to mark the 10th of Ramadan, which corresponded in 2019 with May 16 in South Asian countries. On the 10th of Ramadan, 712 CE, Islamic military general Muhammad bin Qasim invaded Sindh, then in India but now in Pakistan.

EXCLUSIVE: Pakistani Jihadi Group Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) Changes Name Of Its Weekly Magazine After UNSC Lists JeM Leader Masood Azhar As A Terrorist

On May 1, 2019, the ISIL (Da'esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee of the United Nations Security Council listed Maulana Masood Azhar, the emir of Pakistani jihadi organization Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM), as a designated terrorist. Soon after the listing, JeM changed the name of its Urdu-language weekly magazine Haftroza Al-Qalam to Khabarnama Rang-o-Noor and continued with its weekly publication. Maulana Masood Azhar is also known as Mohammed Masood Azhar Alvi.

EXCLUSIVE: Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) Video Promises Imminent Victory Against Russia In Syria

On May 13, 2019, the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP), an Uyghur jihadi group active in Syria, released a 20-minute video titled The Reasons for Victory.

Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) Video Shows Group's Shelling Of Syrian Army Positions, Features Fighter Vowing To 'Repel Unbelievers'

On May 16, 2019, the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP), an Uyghur jihadi group active in Syria, released a five-minute video showing the group's shelling of Syrian army positions in the Kurd Mountains with missiles and featuring a fighter stressing the mujahideen's ability to remain steadfast and repel the "unbelievers."

Islamic State Weekly Provides Tips For How To Employ ISIS Guerilla Warfare Tactics

Issue 181 of Al-Naba', the official Islamic State (ISIS) weekly newspaper, published on May 9, 2019, contains the third installment in a series titled The Temporary Capture of Cities as a Modus Operandi of the Mujahideen, which discusses several guerilla warfare tactics commonly employed by ISIS and other jihadi groups.

In Claiming Two Attacks In Quetta City, ISIS Announces Its ‎‎'Pakistan Province'‎

On May 15, 2019, the Islamic State (ISIS) posted two statements claiming responsibility for two separate attacks in Balochistan, Pakistan's largest province, under the name Wilayat Pakistan ("Pakistan Province").

ISIS's India Province Claims Fight With Indian Soldiers In Kashmir, Says It Killed, Wounded Several Soldiers

On May 10, 2019, the Islamic State's (ISIS) India Province released a statement claiming that its fighters clashed with Indian soldiers using automatic weapons in the Shopian district of Kashmir, India. According to the statement, which ISIS media arm Nasher News posted on Telegram, several soldiers were killed and wounded in the attack.

ISIS Publishes Photos Of Its Fighters' Daily Lives In Fezzan ‎Province, Libya

On May 13, 2019, the Islamic State (ISIS)-affiliated Nasher News published several photos documenting the daily life of fighters in Fezzan province, Libya.

ISIS Justifies Its Attacks In Qaifa, Yemen, Against Al-Qaeda In The Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) Members, Supporters, Yemeni Military Personnel

On May 9, 2019, the Islamic State (ISIS) released Issue 181 of its weekly newspaper Al-Naba', which included an "exclusive" report justifying the group's attacks in Qaifa, Yemen, saying that it targeted members and supporters of Al-Qaeda In The Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) as well as Yemeni army personnel.

Al-Qaeda Leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri Mourns Death Of ‎Veteran Jihadi Leader Jalaluddin Haqqani

On May 10, 2019, Al-Qaeda released, via its media wing Al-Sahab, a video featuring archival footage of veteran jihadi figure Jalaluddin Haqqani and audio of Al-Qaeda leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri mourning the death of Haqqani, who died in September 2018.

Al-Shabab Cleric Calls For Jihad Against Somali ‎Government And Its Western Allies

On May 12, 2019, Al-Shabab Al-Mujahideen released a 19-minute video clip, titled "The Sanctity of Muslim Blood," featuring Al-Shabab cleric Sheikh Abu 'Abdurahman Mahad Warsame addressing Muslims throughout the world and specifically those in East and Central Africa.

Al-Shabab Claims Killing Of Turkish National

On May 12, 2019, Al-Shabab Al-Mujahideen claimed responsibility for killing a Turkish national whom it described as "an officer of the Turkish forces" by blowing up his car in the Hodan area of the Somali capital Mogadishu.

Saudi Fighter Khattab Al-Otaibi Shares Video On Instagram Showing Ahrar Al-Sham Fighter With Severed Head Of Syrian Soldier

On May 12, 2019, Syria-based Saudi fighter Khattab Al-Otaibi shared a short video on his Instagram account showing a fighter carrying the severed head of a Syrian soldier.

ISIS Supporters On Telegram Praise Stabbing Of Jewish ‎Woman In Sweden‎

On May 15, 2019, Islamic State (ISIS) supporter Al-Basha'ir wrote on his Telegram channel the following news report: "A stabbing attack targets a Jewish woman in the Swedish city of Helsingborg, leading to her sustaining severe injuries."

Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): American Woman On Facebook Posts Content Featuring Islamist, Jihadi Sheikhs; Writes: 'For Every Action There Is A Reaction And You Reap What You Sew Mr. President'; Mentions Going Gun Shopping

Platform: Facebook

Gaza-Based Jihadi Group Extends Its Fundraising Campaign To Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Calls On Followers To Promote It

On May 14, 2019, the media arm of the Gaza-based Salafi group Jaish Al-Ummah extended its fundraising campaign to other social media platforms including Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn and urged its followers to promote the campaign using the hashtags "Equip Us" and "Equip A Fighter."

Official Facebook Page Of Hamas Military Wing Al-Qassam Brigades Quotes Hamas Officials, Shares Videos Raising Money For Terrorist Organizations

The official Facebook page of Hamas military wing and designated terrorist organization 'Izz Al-Din Al-Qassam Brigades updates followers on the perspective of Hamas leadership and recent military activity around Gaza.

Pro-ISIS Cyber Group Launches New Website

On May 16, 2019, the pro-Islamic State (ISIS) Electronic Horizons Foundation (EHF), the most prominent pro-ISIS disseminator of cyber security information, announced the launch on the clear web of a new website, which is identical to the website which the group is already operating on the "dark web."

Report: 720 Afghan Government Officials Defected To Taliban In April 2019

In a May 9, 2019 statement, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization) claimed that 720 officials of the Afghan government joined the Taliban in April 2019.