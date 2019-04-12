Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary

The following are some of this week's reports from the MEMRI Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Project, which translates and analyzes content from sources monitored around the clock, among them the most important jihadi websites and blogs. (To view these reports in full, you must be a paying member of the JTTM; for membership information, send an email to [email protected] with "Membership" in the subject line.)

Note to media and government: For a full copy of these reports, send an email with the title of the report in the subject line to [email protected]. Please include your name, title, and organization in your email.

EXCLUSIVE: Al-Qaeda Publishes First Issue Of Magazine Featuring Introduction By Group Leader Ayman Al-‎Zawahiri

On April 5, 2019, Al-Qaeda released the first issue of its Arabic-language magazine on its Telegram channel.

EXCLUSIVE: Article In Al-Qaeda Magazine 'One Ummah' Urges Supporters To Continue Damage That Bin Laden Did To U.S. Economy On 9/11

An article in the first issue of an Al-Qaeda Arabic-language magazine published on Telegram on April 5, 2019, claims that the September 11 attacks caused severe long-term damage to the U.S. economy, and encourages Muslims to study its weak spots to continue Osama bin Laden's work to destroy it.

EXCLUSIVE: Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) Camp Opens Registration For Children To Receive Military Training, Islamic Knowledge Education, Provides WhatsApp Contact

On April 8, 2019, a pro-Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) Telegram channel published a poster announcing that registration was open for children.

EXCLUSIVE: Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) Video Displays Unity And Brotherhood Among Uyghur Mujahideen And Syrians

On April 9, 2019, the Al-Qaeda media outlet the Global Islamic Media Front (GIMF), released an Arabic-language version of a video from the Uyghur jihadi group the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP), titled Allah Called them the Ansar [Supporters].

EXCLUSIVE: Ansar Ghazwatul Hind (AGH) Emir Zakir Musa Rejects Pakistan's Offer Of Dialogue With India, Says: 'Kashmir Issue Will Be Resolved Only Through Jihad'

On April 8, 2019, an audio speech of Zakir Musa, the emir of Ansar Ghazwatul Hind (AGH), was released on Telegram.

EXCLUSIVE: Pro-ISIS Media Group Eulogizes Canadian ISIS Media ‎Operative

On April 10, 2019, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media group published a eulogy of Abu Abd Al-Aziz Al-Kanadi, a Canadian ISIS media operative.

Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): New York City Man Posts Jihadi Nasheed, Content Featuring Sheikhs Abdullah Al-Faisal, Ahmad Musa Jibril, Suleiman Anwar

Platform: Facebook

EXCLUSIVE: Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): Man With Multiple Facebook Accounts Posts Content Featuring Sheikhs Anwar Al-'Awlaki, Ahmad Musa Jibril, Suleiman Anwar; Shares Video With Prayer For Mujahideen

Platform: Facebook

English-Speaking Jihadis In Syria Propose Consolidated Media Effort

On April 6, 2019, a group of English-speaking jihadis in Syria who are active on Telegram announced the launch of a project to consolidate their media efforts.

Pro-ISIS Media Group Urges Muslims Living In The West To Target 'Unbelievers' In Demonstrations, Calls For Attacks Against Christians In Egypt, Tunisia

On April 5, 2019, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media group, released a video calling on Muslims living in the West to take advantage of the various demonstrations in different Western countries to carry out attacks against the "unbelievers."

ISIS Claims Responsibility For Attack On International Coalition Forces In Syria, Says It Is Part Of 'Avenging Syria Raids' Campaign

On April 9, 2019, the Islamic State (ISIS) released a statement claiming that one of its fighters had carried out a martyrdom operation against a joint military convoy of SDF and international coalition forces as part of the recently launched campaign "Avenging Syria Raids."

ISIS Claims Attacks In Libya, Egypt, Niger, Iraq, And Somalia To Avenge Its Recent Defeat In Syria

On April 9, 2019, the Islamic State (ISIS) claimed that its fighters carried out attacks in Libya, Egypt, and Niger in support of its Syria Province. According to ISIS, these attacks are part of the "Avenging Syria Raids," which is likely the group's response to its recent defeat in the town of Baghouz, Syria.

ISIS Claims Attack On Border Control Building In Niger And Assassination Of Village Chief, Publishes Photos Of Four Attackers

On April 10, 2019, the Islamic State (ISIS) in West Africa released a statement claiming responsibility for an attack on a border control building in the city of Diffa, Niger saying that four fighters had carried out a deep-strike operation using light and medium weapons as well as grenades.

Al-Qaeda Affiliate In Mali Claims Killing Of French Military Doctor

On April 7, 2019, the Al-Qaeda-affiliated Jama'at Nusrat Al-Islam Wal-Muslimin (The Group for Support of Islam and Muslims – GSIM) claimed responsibility, through its official media outlet, for an April 2, 2019, attack on a vehicle belonging to French forces in Mali.

Al-Qaeda In The Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) Declares Its Support For Uprising In Algeria, Calls Algerians To Continue Revolting, Demand Implementation Of Shari'a

On April 4, 2019, Al-Andalus, the media arm of Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM), released an audio statement featuring Abu 'Ubaydah Yousuf Al-'Annabi, the head of the organization's Council of Notables, declaring the group's support for the uprising in Algeria and urging Algerians to continue protesting until the entire regime is ousted and shari'a is implemented.

Al-Qaeda Supporters Promote Al-Qaeda Repository Website, Hosted In The Netherlands, ‎Claiming To Be Resource For Arabic-Speaking Researchers, ‎Journalists

On March 28, 2019, several pro-Al-Qaeda Telegram channels promoted a recently created website, which provides a repository of Al-Qaeda and pro-Al-Qaeda content.

An Overview Of Issue One Of Al-Qaeda's Arabic-Language ‎Online Magazine

On April 5, 2019, Al-Qaeda published the first issue of its new Arabic-language online magazine One Ummah.

Taliban To Hold Talks With Afghan Leaders In Mid-April 2019

On April 7, 2019, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan – the Taliban organization currently engaged in talks with the United States – issued a statement clarifying that its meeting with a delegation of Afghan leaders in mid-April is not to be taken as an engagement with the Afghan government.

Taliban Urge Boycott Of Afghan Government's Move To Organize Loya Jirga, Say Such Assemblies Were Traditionally Held To Declare 'Jihad Against Foreign Invaders'

On April 9-10, 2019, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization) issued two statements rejecting a move by the Afghan government to call a loya jirga, a grand assembly of Afghan elders and tribal chieftains, to discuss the future of Afghanistan.