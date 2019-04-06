Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary

The following are some of this week's reports from the MEMRI Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Project, which translates and analyzes content from sources monitored around the clock, among them the most important jihadi websites and blogs. (To view these reports in full, you must be a paying member of the JTTM; for membership information, send an email to [email protected] with "Membership" in the subject line.)

EXCLUSIVE: Pro-Al-Qaeda Ideologue Urges Individuals In The West To Carry Out Attacks, Lists Suggested Targets

A pro-Al-Qaeda ideologue published a post on Telegram on April 4, 2019, encouraging jihadis living in the West to carry out attacks, individually if necessary, against the economic interests of Western countries.

EXCLUSIVE: ISIS Supporter Urges Killing Of Unbelievers, Assassination Of Al-Qaeda Scholar In Canada Who Calls For Killing Of ISIS Women

On March 31, 2019, an ISIS supporter posted a message on Telegram urging supporters in Canada to kill unbelievers, and to specifically target pro-Al-Qaeda cleric Tariq Abdul Haleem, who resides there.

EXCLUSIVE: Jhadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR) – Muslim Convert From San Francisco, California Tweets About Jihad, Beheading, Shares Content From Jihadi Sheikh Jibril

EXCLUSIVE: Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR) – Infamous UK Jihadi Connected To London Bridge Attacker Active On Facebook, Paranoid About Surveillance, Has Been Compared To Sheikhs Al-'Awlaki And Jibril, Calls Theresa May 'Taghoot [Tyrant] Witch'

EXCLUSIVE: ISIS Article About New Branch In The Sahel Tells Of Attack On U.S. ‎Special Forces In Niger, Killing Canadian Geologist In Burkina Faso, ‎Targeting French Forces In Mali

Issue 175 of Al-Naba', a weekly newspaper released by the Islamic State (ISIS), contained a two-page article describing the activities of a group of the jihadi organization's operatives active in Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso.

EXCLUSIVE: Albanian Jihadi Fighters In Syria Document Rocket Attack ‎Against Syrian Military Position

On March 28, 2019, a group of Albanian militants fighting in Syria released a one-minute video on their Telegram channel documenting a rocket attack against a Syrian military position.

Islamic Cleric Muhammad Basharat Muawiya To Audience In Pakistani Kashmir: 'Jihad Is Obligatory; Anyone Rejecting It Is An Unbeliever'

Speaking at an event in Pakistani Kashmir, radical Islamic cleric Maulana Muhammad Basharat Muawiya said that anyone who rejects jihad is a kafir ("unbeliever"), according to an Urdu-language weekly.

Pro-ISIS Media Group Relaunches Its ‎Multilanguage Website, Hosted In Texas, For Third Time

A pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media group recently began promoting a new domain for its website.

EXCLUSIVE: ISIS Video Calls On Muslims To Either Migrate To 'Abode Of Islam' Or Carry Out Attacks In 'Abode Of Unbelief'

On April 1, 2019, the Islamic State (ISIS) in Al-Bayda', Yemen released a video featuring fighters urging Muslims to either migrate to the areas under its control or carry out attacks against the unbelievers.

English, French-Speaking ISIS Media Operatives Stress Importance Of Security Measures On Telegram

On April 1, 2019, a new group of pro-ISIS activists on Telegram who post in French, distributed a message warning supporters that there is currently no official French-language ISIS media outlet.

Al-Qaeda In The Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) Denies Claims By Algerian Government That It Dismantled A Cell Planning Attacks On Election Rallies

On March 30, 2019, Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) released a statement translated into English, Spanish, and French, vehemently denying the claim by the Algerian Defense Ministry that it had exposed and dismantled a terrorist cell in Oran Province, northwest Algeria.

Anonymous Jihadi Faction Claims Attack On Turkish Base In Syria

On April 1, 2019, a statement posted on several pro-Al-Qaeda Telegram channels reported that an independent jihadi faction opposed to the Turkish presence in Syria had attacked a Turkish base in northwestern Syria that morning.

Pro-ISIS Outlet Releases Old Footage Of Child Performing Execution

On March 29, 2019, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media outlet released a 1:30 minute video clip titled A Short Message.

Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): ISIS ‎Supporters Operate WhatsApp Groups Named After ‎‎'Shumoukh Al-Islam' Forum ‎

The following information is based on a general overview of a WhatsApp account demonstrating terror-related activity / sympathies.

Fundraising Group In Syria Publishes Monthly Poster: ‎Mujahideen Are Largest Group Of Aid Recipients

On April 1, 2019, a group running a fundraising campaign in Syria on behalf of the mujahideen and the families of "martyrs" posted its monthly poster for March.

ISIS Posts Images Of Clashes With Philippine Soldiers

On March 31, 2019, the official Islamic State (ISIS) Telegram channel, Nashir News, released several photographs depicting clashes between ISIS fighters and Philippine soldiers in the Lanao del Sur Province in the Philippines.

ISIS West Africa Video Features Execution Of Nigerian ‎Soldiers, Urges 'Unbelievers' Worldwide To Repent Before ‎They Face Similar Fate

On April 1, 2019, the Islamic State's (ISIS) A'maq News Agency released a one-minute video showing the execution of five Nigerian soldiers in Borno State, Nigeria.

ISIS Claims Video Shows Group's Fighters Attacking French Convoy Near Mali-Niger Border

On April 3, 2019, A'maq, the media agency of the Islamic State (ISIS), published a video which it claimed shows the group's fighters firing at a French convoy near the Niger-Mali border.

Syria-Based Saudi Jihadi Cleric Abdallah Al-Muhaysini Accuses China Of 'Occupying' East Turkestan, Committing Grave Crimes Against Uyghurs, Urges Muslims To Defend Them

On March 29, 2019, Syria-based Saudi jihadi cleric Abdallah Al-Muhaysini published the transcript of a Friday sermon that accused China of occupying East Turkestan and committing grave crimes against Muslims there and called on Muslims to defend them and promote their plight.

Uyghur Fighters In Syria Ask Whether They Should Return To China In Response To Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) Leader's Plea For Help

In recent days, Abd Al-Haqq Turkestani, the leader of the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) – a Uyghur jihadi group fighting the Chinese in East Turkestan, as well as the Assad regime in Syria – released a video message in which he urges Islamic clerics and preachers to encourage their adherents to assist the Uyghur Muslims in their struggle against China.

Al-Shabab Spokesman Discusses War Against Somali Government, Lashes Out At U.S. And Western

On March 31, 2019, Al-Shabab Al-Mujahideen Movement's official media outlet, Al-Shahada news, published transcripts of an exclusive interview—broadcasted by the Movement's radio station, Al-Andalus—with the movement's spokesman, Ali Deri, concerning recent developments in Somalia.

Radical Cleric Tells Audience In Pakistani Town: 'Freedom From Unbelievers Comes Through Jihad'

Speaking in the town of Charsadda in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, radical Islamic cleric Maulana Ilyas Qasmi said: "Freedom from kafirs [unbelievers] comes through jihad."