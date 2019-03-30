Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary

The following are some of this week's reports from the MEMRI Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Project, which translates and analyzes content from sources monitored around the clock, among them the most important jihadi websites and blogs. (To view these reports in full, you must be a paying member of the JTTM; for membership information, send an email to [email protected] with "Membership" in the subject line.)

Note to media and government: For a full copy of these reports, send an email with the title of the report in the subject line to [email protected]. Please include your name, title, and organization in your email.

EXCLUSIVE: Pro-ISIS Group Hacks Two New Zealander Websites, Threatens 'Cross Worshipers' With 'More Grievous And Bitter' Attacks

On March 27, 2019, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) hacking group, announced that it had hacked two New Zealander websites and threatened the "Cross worshipers" with "more grievous and bitter" attacks in the future.

EXCLUSIVE: Hurras Al-Din: New Zealand Attack Is Manifestation Of The ‎Eternal War Between Muslims And Unbelievers

The statement lashes out at the enemies of Islam for failing to abide by the ethics of war of not targeting women, children, the elderly, and houses of worship.

EXCLUSIVE: Al-Qaeda Threatens Vengeance For New Zealand Attack, ‎Calls On Muslims To Attack Americans, 'Zionists'

On March 23, 2019, Al-Qaeda General Command issued a statement threatening retaliation for the March 15 terror attack at the two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.

EXCLUSIVE: Hamas Military Wing Al-Qassam Brigades Releases Video Of How To Send Secure Donations Via Bitcoin

On March 24, 2019, the Hamas military wing 'Iz Al-Din Al-Qassam Brigades released a short video clip describing secure methods for sending donations to the organization using Bitcoin.

EXCLUSIVE: ISIS Releases Two Common Access Cards Of U.S. Soldiers, ID Of Canadian Geologist It Claims It Killed In Niger, Burkina Faso

On March 28, 2019, the latest issue of Islamic State (ISIS) weekly newspaper Al-Naba' published three identification cards: two Common Access Cards of U.S. soldiers and one ID of a Canadian national it claimed it had killed in Niger and Burkina Faso.

ISIS In West Africa Declares Its Presence In Burkina Faso

On March 22, 2019, the Islamic State's (ISIS) West Africa Province published a photo declaring its presence in Burkina Faso.

ISIS In Sinai Releases Video Urging ISIS Fighters In Syria To Remain Steadfast, Documenting Attacks On Egyptian Army Vehicles And Posts

On March 25, 2019, the Islamic State (ISIS) in Sinai, Egypt released a video that featured fighters urging ISIS fighters in Syria to remain steadfast and documented multiple attacks against Egyptian army vehicles and locations.

ISIS In Yemen Claims Attack On Al-Qaeda In The Arabian ‎Peninsula (AQAP) Headquarters, Killing Of Several ‎Commanders

On March 25, 2019, the Islamic State (ISIS) in Al-Baydaa' province, Yemen, claimed responsibility for an attack against the headquarters of Al-Qaeda In The Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) in the province.

Fatwa By Pro-ISIS Scholar Encourages Killing Of American Soldiers

On March 27, 2019, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) Telegram channel devoted to releasing fatwas, published a ruling encouraging Muslim soldiers capable of killing U.S. forces to do so.

Pro-ISIS Media Outlet Eulogizes British Media Operative Killed In Syria

On March 28, 2019, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media outlet released a eulogy on Telegram for a British ISIS media operative, Abu Harun Al-Baritani, killed in Raqqa by sniper fire from U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

Pro-ISIS Media Outlet Eulogizes German Convert Killed In Syria

On March 27, 2019, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media outlet published a eulogy for a slain German fighter named as Abu Humam Al-Almani, who was killed in Syria.

Poster In ISIS Weekly Highlights Importance Of Funding ‎Jihad

Issue 175 of the Islamic State (ISIS) weekly Al-Naba', released on March 28, 2019, featured a poster highlighting the role of funding in jihad.

Syrian Islamist Rebel Group Announces Its Dissolution

On March 25, 2019, a Syrian Islamist rebel group, published a statement from the group's General Command announcing that the group was dissolving itself and merging with the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army.

Al-Shabab Claims Attacks On Somalia Ministries, Vows Continued Military Action Against Government Targets

On March 24, 2019, the Somali jihadi group Al-Shabab Al-Mujahideen Movement published a two-page statement claiming responsibility for the attacks on the Ministry of Employment and the Ministry of Public Works in Mogadishu's Shangani district, in which 15 government officials were killed and another 26 injured.

Leader Of Al-Qaeda Affiliate In Syria Urges Muslims To Wage Jihad To Liberate East Turkestan From China

On March 19, 2019, Dr. Sami Al-'Uraydi, the leader of Al-Qaeda's Syrian affiliate Hurras Al-Din, wrote a post on Telegram in which he stated that fighting jihad to liberate East Turkestan from Chinese control is obligatory for all Muslims.

Media Group Affiliated With Al-Qaeda In The Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) Publishes Article Urging Algerians To Continue Anti-Government Protests

On March 17, 2019, one of the media arms of Al-Qaeda In The Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) published an article praising the anti-government demonstrators in Algeria and urging people to continue protesting until all their demands are met.

Turkestan Islamic Party Video Reassures Fighters In Syria That 'Victory Is Near'

On March 23, 2019, a the media outlet of the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP), an Uyghur jihadi group active in Syria, released a visual nasheed (Islamic religious chant) titled Victory is Near.

Syrian Outreach And Humanitarian Group Holds Lecture ‎On 'Beneficial' Mobile Apps, Provides WhatsApp Number

On March 24, 2019, a da'wa ("invitation, preaching") and humanitarian group active in rebel-controlled areas in Syria,announced a forthcoming lecture on best practices in using mobile apps.

Jihadi Cleric In Syria Launches Social Media Campaign In Solidarity With Uyghur Muslims

On March 23, 2019, Saudi-born jihadi cleric Abdallah Al-Muhaysini, who is currently based in Syria, announced on his Telegram channel that he was launching a social media campaign expressing solidarity with the plight of Uyghur Muslims in East Turkestan, which is controlled by China.

Saudi Fighter In Syria Posts Video On Snapchat Condemning Christchurch Mosque Attack, Urging Muslims To Adhere To Al-Wala' Wal-Bara', Understand Danger Of Crusaders

On March 16, 2019, a Saudi fighter who is based in Syrian and active on Snapchat, published a video condemning the Christchurch, New Zealand mosque attack and calling on Muslims to adhere to the concept of al-wala' wal-bara' ("loyalty to Muslims and enmity to non-Muslims") and understanding the danger of the Crusaders.

Syria-Based Jihadi Preacher Urges Support For Hamas Military Wing Via Bitcoin Donations

On March 26, 2019, Syria-based jihadi preacher 'Abdallah Al-Muhaysini released a two-part video on his Telegram channel in which he passionately calls upon Muslims to support the "Islamic Resistance in Palestine" (i.e. Hamas) by donating funds using Bitcoin.

Radical Pakistani Preachers Interpret 'Jihadi Verses' Of The Koran In Jihadi Group's Annual Lecture Series

Pakistani jihadi group Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) has launched a countrywide program of "Tours For The Interpretation Of Jihadi Verses," under which radical Islamic clerics visit different towns and villages in Pakistan and Pakistani Kashmir to give lectures on interpreting Koran verses that concern jihad.

Afghan Taliban Urge 'Human Rights Organizations To Launch A Special Inquiry Regarding Prisoner Rights In Afghanistan, To Weigh Treatment Of Prisoners By Both Sides'

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization) issued a statement urging international human rights organizations to probe treatment of prisoners taken by the warring sides in Afghanistan.