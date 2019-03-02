Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary

The following are some of this week's reports from the MEMRI Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Project, which translates and analyzes content from sources monitored around the clock, among them the most important jihadi websites and blogs. (To view these reports in full, you must be a paying member of the JTTM; for membership information, send an email to [email protected] with "Membership" in the subject line.)

EXCLUSIVE: Al-Qaeda In The Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) Video ‎Documents Attacks Against Enemies In Yemen

On February 22, 2019, Al-Qaeda In The Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) released a video titled "Dust Of The Battles" documenting various operations against the group's enemies in Yemen.

EXCLUSIVE: Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): Native English-Speaking Pro-Al-Qaeda Man, Possibly In Syria, Uses Q&A Social Network 'Curious Cat' To Answer Questions About Jihadi Groups, Traveling To Syria; Tweets About Jihad, Sheikhs Al-'Awlaki And Jibril

Platforms: Twitter, Curious Cat

Editorial In ISIS Weekly Al-Naba' Claims U.S. Acknowledged Its Inability To Defeat ISIS

On February 22, 2019, the Islamic State (ISIS) released Issue 170 of its weekly newspaper Al-Naba', which includes an editorial claiming that the U.S. has acknowledged that it is unable to defeat ISIS and that ISIS fighters may retake the territory they had lost.

Pro-ISIS Media Outlet Urges Fighters To Remain Steadfast, Muslims To Regroup For Jihad In Iraq

On February 19, 2019, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media outlet released on Telegram the second video in the series titled Holding Firm to the Pledge. The video was distributed in Arabic with English subtitles. The first video in the series was released on December 14, 2018.

Pro-ISIS Media Outlet Praises Foreign Fighters At Last ISIS Stronghold, Urges Continued Resistance

Following the extraction of the remaining Islamic State (ISIS) fighters from Baghouz, the organization's last territorial stronghold in Syria, a pro-ISIS media outlet released a poster encouraging operatives to continue the fight in the desert. In the poster, Al-Muhajireen, which focuses mostly on the foreign fighters who joined ISIS, also praised Moroccan and European operatives for their determined and steadfast fighting in the area. The poster was published in both Arabic and English versions.

Two Senior ISIS Commanders Killed In Eastern Syria

On February 24, 2019, the Syrian news website Deir Ezzour 24 released two news items, each reporting the death of a top Islamic State (ISIS) commander.

Pro-ISIS News Outlet Eulogizes Iraqi ISIS Media Operative And Fighter

On February 26, 2019, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media outlet released a eulogy on Telegram for an Iraqi ISIS media operative and fighter.

Pro-ISIS Media Outlet Translates ISIS Chant Into Spanish

On February 22, 2019, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) outlet released a new music video on Telegram featuring an Arabic nasheed (Islamic religious chant) subtitled in English and Spanish.

ISIS In West Africa Intensifies Attacks In Attempt To ‎Disrupt Nigerian General Election

In the days leading up to February 25, 2019, the Islamic State (ISIS) in West Africa claimed responsibility for several attacks in Nigeria, including the launch of several missiles at the airport in the city of Maiduguri, the capital of the state of Borno in northern Nigeria.

ISIS Supporters Publish Agreement Between ISIS And Coalition-Backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF)

On February 26, 2019, a pro-ISIS Telegram channel shared a list of the terms of an alleged agreement between ISIS and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) regarding the fate of the remaining civilians and ISIS members in Al-Baghouz, Syria.

ISIS-Affiliated Nasher News Shares Links To Its Channels ‎On Team ‎Collaboration Platform 'Rocket.Chat'‎





On February 27, 2019, the Islamic State (ISIS)-affiliated Nasher News shared links to its channels on Rocket.Chat.

Pro-Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) Sunni-Iranian Jihadi Group Publishes Images Of Its Sniper Unit

On February 26, 2019, a Syria-based jihadi group comprising Sunni Iranian fighters affiliated with Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), released a pictorial report showing its fighters carrying different kinds of sniper rifles in an unspecified location.

Al-Qaeda-Affiliated Group For Support Of Islam And Muslims (GSIM) Claims Responsibility For Attack On EU Military Training Base In Mali

On February 26, 2019, the Al-Qaeda-affiliated Group For Support Of Islam And Muslims (GSIM) claimed responsibility for the February 24, 2019 attack on the European Union Training Mission (EUTM) in Bamako, the capital of Mali, with "with two car bombs and six deep strike commandos."

Two Senior Al-Qaeda Leaders Killed In Mali

A prominent Al-Qaeda supporter reported that two senior Al-Qaeda leaders were recently killed in an airstrike in Mali.

Pro-Al-Qaeda Media Group Launches Two Telegram Channels, Announces Intention To Expand On Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, And WhatsApp

On February 22, 2019, a pro-Al-Qaeda media foundation announced that its activities on Telegram would be divided between two channels. The foundation also expressed its intention to begin using Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

Pro-ISIS Telegram Channels Publish Posts Urging Online Jihadis To Defend ISIS On Facebook, Share ISIS Statements On Instagram

On February 24, 2019, pro-Islamic State (ISIS) Telegram channels published posts urging online jihadis to defend ISIS on Facebook and disseminate jihadi materials on Instagram.



Hamas Military Wing 'Izz Al-‎Din Al-Qassam Brigades ‎Promotes Its New Facebook, ‎Twitter, WhatsApp, And ‎‎SoundCloud Accounts

On February 26, 2019, Hamas military wing 'Izz Al-Din Al-Qassam Brigades, or simply Al-Qassam Brigades, posted links on Telegram to the group's new accounts on social media networks including Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, and the audio-sharing platform SoundCloud.

Urdu Daily: At Doha Talks, Afghan Taliban Insist On Turkey's Role In Afghanistan

On February 25, 2019, the Pakistani Urdu-language daily Roznama Ummat reported that one of the key demands set by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization) at the three-day talks to be held in Qatar on February 25-28, 2019, is that only Turkey be allowed to train the Afghan security forces as part of any deal on the future of Afghanistan.