Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary

The following are some of this week's reports from the MEMRI Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Project, which translates and analyzes content from sources monitored around the clock, among them the most important jihadi websites and blogs. (To view these reports in full, you must be a paying member of the JTTM; for membership information, send an email to [email protected] with "Membership" in the subject line.)

Note to media and government: For a full copy of these reports, send an email with the title of the report in the subject line to [email protected]. Please include your name, title, and organization in your email.

EXCLUSIVE: Schism Divides Islamic Revivalist Movement With Branch In UK

Tablighi Jamaat, a revivalist Islamic movement across South Asia, is caught in a crisis of leadership.

EXCLUSIVE: Editorial In Afghan Taliban's Urdu-Language Magazine: 'America Is Using... Deception; But, Praise Be To Allah, Our Sword Is Sharper Than Before'

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization) recently published the latest issue of its Urdu-language magazine Shariat, which is the only such magazine published by the Media and Cultural Commission of the Islamic Emirate.

EXCLUSIVE: Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) Releases Video Showing Senior Uyghur Fighters Condemning China, Vowing To Liberate East Turkestan

On January 24, 2019, Sawt Al-Jihadi, the media arm of the Syria-based pro-Al-Qaeda jihadi group Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP), released an Arabic version of a video featuring dozens of senior Uyghur fighters recounting their journey to Syria, condemning the Chinese government, which they accused of oppressing Muslims, and vowing to continue waging jihad to liberate East Turkestan.

ISIS Video Commemorates Dozens Of 'Martyred,' Fighters, Features Somali-Canadian Jihadi Urging Muslim Physicians To Join ISIS

On January 23, 2019, the Islamic State (ISIS) in Somalia released a video commemorating dozens of the group's "martyred" fighters and showing a Somali-Canadian physician urging Muslim physicians to join the Islamic State.

Following ISIS Claim Of Responsibility For Magnitogorsk Bombing, Its Supporters Release Video Threatening Russia With More Attacks

On January 23, 2019, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media outlet released a two-and-a-half minute video clip about the ISIS claim of responsibility for the bombing of a building in Magnitagorsk, Russia.

ISIS Supporters Distribute Posters Celebrating Recent Attacks On U.S. Forces In Syria

Following recent Islamic State (ISIS) attacks on U.S. forces ISIS supporters published posters on Telegram praising the actions and threatening and denigrating Americans.

ISIS Weekly Celebrates Success Of Manbij Suicide Attack

Issue 165 of the Islamic State (ISIS) weekly Al-Naba', released on January 17, 2019, focuses on the suicide attack that took place the previous day in Manbij, Syria, resulting in U.S. and Kurdish casualties, including the deaths of at least four Americans.

ISIS Claims Responsibility For Suicide Attack On American ‎Forces In Northeast Syria

On January 21, 2019, the Islamic State (ISIS) published a statement claiming responsibility for a suicide attack on a joint U.S. and Kurdish force in the city of Al-Shaddadi, Al-Hasaka, Syria. ISIS said the attack killed and wounded over 13 people, including "elements from the Crusader American forces."

ISIS Claims Killing, Wounding Of Four Christians In Bosaso, Somalia

On January 24, 2019, A'maq, the news agency of Islamic State (ISIS), reported that ISIS fighters had killed and wounded four Christians in the city of Bosaso in eastern Somalia.

Telegram Channel Names European ISIS Defectors, ‎Including Fighters From Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, ‎Austria, Portugal

A Telegram channel posts information about foreign fighters, many of whom are Westerners, who have allegedly left the Islamic State (ISIS) to join rival jihadi factions in Syria.

Telegram Channel Names French ISIS Defector In Syria

On January 13, 2019, a telegram channel, which publishes information about defecting Islamic State (ISIS) fighters, many of whom are Westerners, said that a French ISIS fighter named Abu 'Ali Al-Faransi had defected from ISIS to join Hurras Al-Din in Syria.

Pro-ISIS Media Outlet Publishes Poster Lauding French Fighter

On January 21, 2019, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media outlet published an Arabic poster on its Telegram channel praising the heroism of a French fighter. The poster is vague as to Al-Faransi's fate and may be read as either a eulogy or as motivational propaganda.

ISIS Claims Responsibility For Building Explosion In Magnitogorsk, Russia, Says Its Fighters Planted Explosives, Detonated Remotely

On January 17, 2019, the Islamic State (ISIS) claimed that its fighters in Caucasus Province had blown up a ten-story apartment building in the Russian city of Magnitogorsk, killing more than 39 people and wounding dozens more.

ISIS Claims Uyghur Fighter Carried Out 'Martyrdom' Operation Against Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) In Syria

On January 17, 2019, the Islamic State (ISIS) released a statement saying that one of its Uyghur fighters had carried out a "martyrdom" operation against the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in Syria.

Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) Commander Calls For A Comprehensive Revolution Against The Algerian Regime

On January 21, 2019, Al-Andalus, the official media outlet of Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM), released a 37-minute video message from Algerian AQIM commander Abu 'Ubaydah Yousuf Al-'Annabi.

Al-Qaeda-Affiliate In Mali Claims Responsibility For Attack On UN Forces, Vows To Prevent Western Infiltration Into Africa

On January 20, 2019, the official media outlet of the Al-Qaeda-affiliated organization released a communique on its Telegram channel in which it claimed responsibility for the attack on the same day on the MINUSMA base in Aguelhok (northern Mali), in which 10 UN peacekeepers were killed, and at least 25 others wounded, which it perpetrated while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was on an official state visit to Chad.

Al-Qaeda-Affiliated Media Group Solicits Donations To Purchase Equipment For Media Operatives In Syria

On January 24, 2019, the Al-Qaeda-affiliated Bayan Islamic Media Foundation released on Telegram a fundraising poster soliciting donations to help provide media operatives in Syria with electronic and technological equipment

Following Elimination Of Rival Factions, Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) Leader Calls For Unity Among Remaining Rebels; Vows Not To Oppose Turkish Operations Against Kurds

On January 14, 2019, an official Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) media outlet published a 23-minute video clip of an interview with HTS leader Abu Muhammad Al-Joulani.

Al-Muhajireen Foundation Warns ISIS Members Of Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) Intention To Hand Over Foreign Fighters To Turkey

On January 10, 2019, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media outlet issued a warning to foreign ISIS members about the intention of Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) to hand over captured foreign fighters to Turkey.

Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) Executes Alleged ISIS Operatives Following Suicide Attack In Idlib

On January 20, 2019 the official media outlet of Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) reported that the jihadi group had executed twelve members of an Islamic State (ISIS) cell who were accused of "making takfir on Muslims [i.e. declaring them apostates] and killing them."

Hamas Military Wing 'Izz Al-‎Din Al-Qassam Brigades ‎Establishes New WhatsApp Groups Following Second ‎Suspension

On January 17, 2019, Hamas military wing 'Izz Al-Din Al-Qassam Brigades announced on its Telegram channel the resumption of its WhatsApp activity following the suspension of some of its admins.

In Online Magazine, ISIS Kashmir Declares Pro-Pakistan Secessionist Leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani To Be An Apostate

Supporters of the Islamic State (ISIS) in Kashmir have released Issue 1 of Volume 2 of an online magazine.

Afghan Taliban Report: ISIS Caused 14 Percent Of Civilian Casualties In Afghanistan In 2018

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization) has released a report on civilian casualties in Afghanistan in 2018.