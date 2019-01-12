Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary

The following are some of this week's reports from the MEMRI Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Project, which translates and analyzes content from sources monitored around the clock, among them the most important jihadi websites and blogs. (To view these reports in full, you must be a paying member of the JTTM; for membership information, send an email to [email protected] with "Membership" in the subject line.)annou

EXCLUSIVE: New Pro-ISIS French-Language Media Outlet Claims Battalions Of Muslims Ready To Strike All Over The World

On January 2, 2019, a new media group of French-speaking Islamic State (ISIS) supporters called released its first video on Telegram.

EXCLUSIVE: Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): From Facebook To Instagram, User Posts Photo Of Orlando Nightclub Attacker, Paris Attacks On Instagram Account; Mocks FBI, U.S. Military; Has Communicated With Jihadis In Syria

Platform: Instagram

Additional Information: He opened his Instagram account, which has 182 posts and 239 followers and follows 377 accounts, in November 2015. He has posted photos from New York City and Tampa, Florida.

EXCLUSIVE: ISIS Supporters Share Images From Open Security Cameras In Netherlands, UK, and US

On January 9, 2019, ISIS supporters who are members of the group calling itself "Caliphate Supporters Electronic Army – The Terrorism Squadron," released four screenshots taken from security cameras in the U.S., the Netherlands, and the UK.

EXCLUSIVE: Pro-ISIS Al-Muhajireen Media Foundation Warns Foreign Fighters Not To Mix With Civilians

On January 7, 2019, the Al-Muhajireen Foundation, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media outlet whose target audience is the organization's foreign fighters, published a warning urging operatives in Syria to avoid mixing with civilians.

EXCLUSIVE: French Jihadi Fighter In Idlib Pleads With Muslims In France To Fundraise For Weapons, Equipment, And Heating

On January 6, 2019, a group of French-speaking military trainers operating in the Idlib area in Syria, released a 20-minute audio sermon in French, replete with quotes from the Quran.

EXCLUSIVE: Jihadi Group Jamaatud Dawa Urges Pakistani Prime Minister To Lead Kashmir Protest At UN

Pakistani jihadi organization Jamaatud Dawa (JuD) called for anti-India protests at the United Nations in New York, according to an Urdu-language daily. Jamaatud Dawa is also known by its former name, which is Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

EXCLUSIVE: Urdu Daily Report: Iran And Taliban To Sign Pact, Secure Afghan Borders Jointly

According to a report in an Urdu-language Pakistani daily, the United States has begun moving its troops from Nuristan and Kunar provinces of eastern Afghanistan to the main U.S. airbase at Bagram, near Kabul, and aims to withdraw about 7,000 troops from the country by June 2019.

EXCLUSIVE: Politician In Pakistani Kashmir Rejects Religions Other Than Islam: 'There Is No Space For Promoting Judaic, Christian, And Hindu Culture In Pakistan'

Speaking to reporters in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistani Kashmir, local political leader Mushtaq Ahmed Rathore rejected the presence of faiths other than Islam in Pakistan, saying: "There is no space for promoting Judaic, Christian, and Hindu culture in Pakistan. [We] will make every such conspiracy unsuccessful."

EXCLUSIVE: AQAP Announces Launch Of Bot To Disseminate Its ‎Content On Telegram

On January 8, 2019, Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) announced that it had launched a Telegram bot to disseminate its content on that platform. The bot can be activated individually by a Telegram user or can be added to other Telegram groups to publish AQAP content there.

Pro-ISIS Media Group Releases Video Urging Jihadis To Kill Unbelievers With Explosives, Knives, And Vehicles

On January 4, 2019, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media group released a video accusing security forces of arresting and humiliating women and calling on jihadis worldwide to kill all the unbelievers indiscriminately whether they are soldiers or civilians using explosive devices, knives, and vehicles.

Pro-ISIS Media Group Al-Muhajireen Foundation Commemorates German ISIS Fighter, Says He Helped Thousands Europeans Join ISIS

On January 9, 2019 a media group supporting the Islamic State (ISIS) published a poster commemorating a German ISIS fighter and media man who was killed in an airstrike in Raqqa, Syria in 2017.

Pro-ISIS Media Group Shares Report Accusing Facebook Of Tracking Non-Users Via Android Applications

The January 4, 2019 issue of the Tech News Bulletin, a weekly publication released by pro-Islamic state (ISIS) media group Electronic Horizons Foundation (EHF), included a report accusing social media giant Facebook of tracking non-Facebook users via Android applications.

Pro-ISIS Media Outlet Releases Poster Urging ‎Hackers To Target Social Media Accounts

On January 5, 2019, an Indonesian pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media foundation released on Telegram a poster urging ISIS supporters to hack Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Poster By Pro-ISIS Media Outlet Encourages Arson Using ‎Molotov Cocktails In The West

On January 4, 2019, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) outlet released a poster calling for arson attacks using Molotov cocktails.

Pro-ISIS Posters Threaten U.S. Capitol, Infrastructure‎

On January 4 and 5, 2019, the pro-Islamic State (ISIS) Indonesian media outlet Ash-Shaff Media released two posters.

Pro-ISIS Media Operative Describes Communication And Propaganda Activities

The fourth issue of the Youth of The Caliphate unofficial, pro-Islamic State (ISIS) online publication, published on January 8, 2019, contained an interview with a spokesman for one of the pro-ISIS media groups involved in production of the magazine.

Data Protection Guidelines In ISIS Weekly Encourage Readers To Use Encryption, Avoid Use Of Cellphones, Internet

On January 3, 2019, the Islamic State (ISIS) released Issue 163 of its weekly newspaper Al-Naba', which includes an infographic listing the use of encryption and avoiding the use of cellphones and the Internet as guidelines for data protection.

ISIS-Affiliated Nasher News Continues To Operate On Team ‎Collaboration Platform 'Rocket.Chat'‎

On December 14, 2018, the Islamic State (ISIS)-affiliated Nasher News publicly announced its presence on the open-source collaboration platform Rocket.Chat.

Two Americans, One Irish National Among Five ISIS Fighters Captured By SDF

On January 7, 2019, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) released a communique stating that five ISIS fighters who were members of the same cell were captured in Syria following an intelligence operation.

Syrian Rebel Media Reports Assad Is Prepared To Accept ISIS Members Of Foreign Nationalities Captured By SDF

On January 6, 2019, Euphrates Post, a media group affiliated with the Syrian opposition, reported on its Facebook page that according to "private sources," the Assad regime has told the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) active in northeast Syria that it is prepared to accept Islamic State (ISIS) fighters of foreign nationalities currently being held in SDF prisons.

Global Islamic Media Front (GIMF) Announces Death Of Planner And Perpetrator Of USS Cole Bombing

On January 5, 2019, the Al-Qaeda-affiliated Global Islamic Media Front (GIMF) published a statement announcing the death of a leader of Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), Jamal Al-Badawi of Yemen, who was allegedly killed in "a Crusader [i.e. U.S.] drone strike in the city of Ma’rib in the east of Yemen."

French Al-Qaeda Fighters Protest Detention Of Commander By HTS

On January 4, 2019, 19HH, the media wing a group of French fighters in Syria loyal to Al-Qaeda released a communique lamenting that their emir, Omar Diaby, is still being held by Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), and expressing the concern that HTS may hand him over to Turkey.

Ex-Al-Qaeda Mufti Discusses Iran-Qatar Relationship With Islamic Extremist Groups

On January 8, 2019, the Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya TV channel broadcast an interview with Mahfouz Ould al-Walid, also known as Abu Hafs Al-Mauritani, a former mufti of Al-Qaeda.

Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): Activity ‎Of Pro-ISIS WhatsApp Group 'Shumoukh Al-Islam'‎

The following information is based on a general overview of a social media account demonstrating terror-related activity / sympathies

Platform: WhatsApp

Hamas Military Wing 'Izz Al-‎Din Al-Qassam Brigades ‎Announces Return To WhatsApp Following Suspension

On January 8, 2019, Hamas military wing 'Izz Al-Din Al-Qassam Brigades announced its return to WhatsApp following "weeks of absence" after the platform suspended several of its WhatsApp groups.

Turkistan Islamic Party Releases Video Glorifying Jihad In Syria

On January 8, 2019, the Turkistan Islamic Party (TIP) released the third installment in the video series titled The Land of Ribat [referring to Syria].

Taliban Release Google Map Showing Areas Of Afghanistan Under Their Control

On December 31, 2018, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization) released a report and a Google map showing which areas of Afghanistan are and are not under their control.

Afghan Taliban Confirm Tehran Talks With Iran On Post-Occupation Afghanistan

In a January 1, 2019 statement, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesman of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization), confirmed that a Taliban delegation held talks in Tehran with the Iranian government on December 31, 2018.

Taliban Deny Talks With Afghan Government Officials In Saudi Arabia

