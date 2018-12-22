Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary

The following are some of this week's reports from the MEMRI Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Project, which translates and analyzes content from sources monitored around the clock, among them the most important jihadi websites and blogs. (To view these reports in full, you must be a paying member of the JTTM; for membership information, send an email to [email protected] with "Membership" in the subject line.)

EXCLUSIVE: Pakistani Cleric Tells Audiences In Karachi: 'Revolution Will Come By Chopping Off The Heads Of Unbelievers'

A radical Pakistani cleric delivered a series of 11 speeches on the importance of prayer and jihad on a nine-day tour of Karachi, according to a report in Haftroza Al-Qalam.

EXCLUSIVE: New Information On The Role Of French ISIS Ideologue In Propagating Extremist Stance, Planning Terror Attacks In The West

On December 2, 2018, new information emerged about an extremist French Islamic State (ISIS) cleric when a man published a biography about him in Arabic on his Telegram channel.

EXCLUSIVE: Al-Murabitun Organizes 'Ghazwa-e-Banu Qurayza' Debates In Pakistani Cities On The Killings Of Jewish Tribesmen

Al-Murabitun, an arm of the Pakistani jihadi group Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) that is dedicated to recruiting young people from Pakistani madrassas and universities to join the jihad, organized debates in three Pakistani cities, according to a report in Haftroza Al-Qalam.

EXCLUSIVE: Urdu Daily: Afghan Taliban Take Over Schools, Hospitals And Dams In Some Afghan Provinces

According to a report in an Urdu-language Pakistani daily, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization) has declared that it would open schools for girls throughout Afghanistan in 2019.

EXCLUSIVE: Telegram Channel Solicits Funds Via Bitcoin, Provides Bank ‎Account To Support Family Of Slain Kashmiri Militant, ‎Warns Against Using WhatsApp

A Telegram channel highlights the plight of Muslims, especially those in Syria, Palestine, Yemen, and Kashmir, as well as that of the Rohingya and Uyghur Muslims.

EXCLUSIVE: Video Shows Alleged Killers Of Two European Women In Morocco Pledging Allegiance To ISIS, Calling On Online Supporters To Carry Out Jihadi Operations

On December 20, 2018, a Twitter account posted videos showing four men said to be behind the killing of two European women in Morocco pledging allegiance to ISIS leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, threatening to target the king of Morocco and his intelligence agencies and soldiers, and calling on online jihadis to carry out jihadi operations.

Syria-Based Saudi Jihadi Cleric Al-Muhaysini Confirms Fatwa Deeming Online Video Game 'Impermissible'

On December 17, 2018, Syria-based Saudi jihadi cleric Abdallah Al-Muhaysini confirmed on Telegram the fatwa regarding playing an online shooting video game called PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG), which he deemed "impermissible."

ISIS Weekly Praises Strasbourg Attacker, Threatens 'Crusaders,' Atheists In France, Europe, U.S., Calls On Muslims To Target 'Unbelievers' During Holidays

On December 20, 2018, the Islamic State (ISIS) released Issue 161 of its weekly newspaper Al-Naba' via the ISIS-affiliated Nasher News outlets on Telegram.

Al-Qaeda In Mali Accuses Governments, Particularly The French Government, Of Impeding Negotiations For The Release Of Their Nationals

On December 18, 2018 Al-Qaeda's affiliate in Mali, the Group to Support Islam and the Muslims (GSIM), posted a new video concerning the five hostages it is holding: a Romanian national, an Australian national, a, Swiss national, a Colombian national, and a French national.

EXCLUSIVE: Pro-Al-Qaeda Foreign Fighter Magazine Asks Readers To Contribute Articles To Prove Jihad Is Global

On December 3, 2018, the editors of an English-language jihadi magazine produced by a group of foreign fighters affiliated with Al-Qaeda published a call to jihadi supporters and fighters requesting that they contribute articles to the forthcoming issue of the magazine.

ISIS Fighter Urges French ISIS Women Held In DP Camps To Remain Steadfast

A new group of Islamic State (ISIS) media operatives released a message on December 16, 2018, titled "My Sister of the Camps - Stay Strong" directed at French ISIS women currently being held in Displaced Persons (DP) camps in Iraq and Syria.

Pro-ISIS Poster Features Fighter Back From Front Who Explains Why He Now Plans To Attack In France

A new group of ISIS media operatives, publishing mainly in French, has released a poster in French and Arabic titled "Terrorist in the City – So the Unbelievers Know Why We Are Terrorizing Them."

In Video, ISIS Fighter Urges 'Caliphate Soldiers' To Remain Steadfast, Promises To Conquer Rome

On December 14, 2018, the Islamic State (ISIS) released a video documenting the group's operations, commemorating "martyred" fighters, and showing fighters promising to conquer Rome and urging the mujahideen in Syria and Iraq to remain steadfast.

Pro-ISIS Indonesian Media Outlet Releases Posters Threatening West, Encouraging Lone Wolf Attacks, Cyber Jihad

In the last few weeks (since November 29, 2018), an Indonesian pro-ISIS outlet that produces propaganda posters supporting the organization, released a large number of posters in English, Arabic and Indonesian, as well as one poster which also appeared in French and Russian versions.

ISIS Kills 14 Al-Shabab Fighters In Attack In Somalia

On December 16, 2018, Islamic State (ISIS) Somalia Province reported killing 14 Al-Shabab fighters and wounding others in an attack in the town of Qandala in eastern Somalia.

Pro-ISIS Media Group Announces Death Of Belgian Fighter

On Wednesday, December 19, 2018, the pro-ISIS Al-Muhajireen Foundation published a statement in Arabic and English announcing the death of an operative named Mohammad Jawad Kazim, known as Abu Islam Al-Baljiki.

ISIS-Affiliated Nasher News Announces New Channel On ‎Team Collaboration Platform 'Rocket.Chat'‎

On December 14, 2018, the Islamic State (ISIS)-affiliated Nasher News outlets on Telegram announced the opening of an account on Rocket.Chat, an open-source team collaboration platform.

Pro-ISIS Tech Group Publishes Guide To 'Rocket.Chat' ‎Team Collaboration Platform

On December 15, 2018, the Electronic Horizons Foundation (EHF), a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) tech group, published an article on PasteThis.

ISIS's Al-Hayat Media Releases Jihadi Nasheed In Uyghur Language

On December 15, 2018, Al-Hayat, one of leading media arms of the Islamic State (ISIS), released a jihadi nasheed in the Uyghur language.

Pro-ISIS Tech Group Recommends Using Zcash Over ‎Bitcoin For Sending Money Online

On December 11, 2018, the pro-Islamic State (ISIS) tech group Electronic Horizons Foundation (EHF) published a list of questions and answers on a variety of technical topics. EHF periodically posts on Telegram answers to questions it receives from users. The recent list includes some of the answers that EHF had posted in recent months.

Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): New Arabic-Language Facebook Group Publishes Official ISIS News

The following information is based on a general overview of a social media account demonstrating terror-related activity / sympathies

Platform: Facebook

Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): Pro-ISIS ‎WhatsApp Group Disseminates ISIS Content ‎

The following information is based on a general overview of a social media account demonstrating terror-related activity / sympathies

Platform: WhatsApp

Jihadi Social Media Account Review (JSM-AR): ISIS Media Operative Active On Facebook

Platform: Facebook

Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): Virginia Man Posts Content From Anwar Al-'Awlaki, Ali Al-Timimi, Anjem Choudary, Cites Natural Disasters As Divine Punishment, Says: 'I Am Of Al Shabaab Al Tawheed'

Platform: Facebook

Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) Video Features Senior Uyghur Fighters, Man Urging Mujahideen To Be Determined To Implement Allah's Rules

On December 14, 2018 Sawt Al-Jihadi released a video featuring dozens of senior Uyghur fighters carrying rifles and speaking in Uyghur and an Arabic-speaking man urging the mujahideen to be determined to implement Allah's rules.

Radical Clerics Deliver 61 Speeches In Karachi, Invite People To Join Jihad

A group of radical Islamic clerics have delivered a series of 61 speeches in the Pakistani city of Karachi, according to a report.

Peshawar Mosque Hosts Jihadi Group's Annual Debate On 'Longing For Martyrdom'

Al-Murabitun, dedicated to recruiting students from Pakistani madrassas, colleges, and universities to the cause of jihad, held its second annual debate competition.

Radical Cleric Maulana Abdul Aziz Isar: 'The Defense Of Islam And Pakistan Lies In Jihad'

A radical Islamic cleric told a religious congregation in Khuzdar, a city in Pakistan's Baluchistan province, that "Defense of Islam and Pakistan lies in jihad," according to a report in the Urdu weekly Haftroza Al-Qalam