Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary

EXCLUSIVE: ISIS Supporters Threaten Terror Attacks During The Holiday Season

As Christmas and the New Year approach, Islamic State (ISIS) supporters have begun to produce posters threatening terror attacks against Christians and inhabitants of Western countries during the holiday season.

EXCLUSIVE: Pro-ISIS Jihadi Writer Urges 'Monotheists' Living In 'Land Of Crusaders' To Attack Unbelievers In Shopping Centers, Poison Their Food, Kill Saudi Pro-Government Scholars

On December 13, 2018, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) writer published an article urging "monotheists" who live in the "land of the Crusaders" to stab "unbelievers" in shopping centers and at gatherings and parties. In the article, the writer called on the monotheists to poison the food of the unbelievers and kill them wherever they are found and to also kill pro-government Saudi scholars.

EXCLUSIVE: New Issue Of Pro-ISIS Magazine Republishes Posters Encouraging Jihadis To Carry Out Attacks In Washington, London, Paris, Rome, And Sydney

On December 11, 2018, Telegram channels supporting the Islamic State (ISIS) released the third issue of the pro-ISIS magazine "Youth of the Caliphate," which includes several previously released posters encouraging jihadis to carry out operations in the U.S., Europe, Australia, and other locations.

EXCLUSIVE: French Jihadi Media Operative In Syria Faked His Own Death To Avoid ISIS Assassins

On December 11, 2018, a newly-created, French-language jihadi media outlet published an interview with the prominent French jihadi media operative believed dead since November 2017.

EXCLUSIVE: Facing Imminent Loss Of Hajin Stronghold, ISIS Launches Online Campaign To Boost Supporters' Morale

In light of the imminent expulsion of the Islamic State (ISIS) from the town of Hajin, one of its last strongholds in Syria, the organization's central media apparatus has launched an online campaign to boost its supporters' morale.

ISIS Claims Strasbourg, France, Attack

On December 13, 2018, the Islamic State (ISIS), via its A'maq news agency, claimed responsibility for the December 11 Christmas market attack in Strasbourg, France.

Pro-ISIS Media Outlet Publishes Tips To Avoid Deletion Of Telegram Accounts

On December 2, 2018, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media foundation published a poster threatening attacks against the West.

EXCLUSIVE: Leader Of Al-Qaeda In The Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) Claims Root Of Yellow Vest Crisis In French Military Operations Abroad

On December 11, 2018, the media arm of Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) released a new audio recording by the group's commander Abdelmalek Droukdel aka Abu Mus'ab Abd Al-Wadoud.

Attacks On Spain Threatened In New Video From Pro-ISIS Media Outlet

On December 10, 2018, a previously unknown pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media outlet released a new video titled "A Heavy Price Paid in Barcelona," threatening attacks on Spain. The six-minute video, narrated in Spanish with Arabic subtitles, was released on Telegram channels identified with ISIS.

Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): Ohio Student And Security Guard Posts Content From Anwar Al-'Awlaki, Ahmad Musa Jibril; Photos Of Jihadi Flags, Knives – Part I

Platform: Facebook

Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): Progression Of Ohio Security Guard From Pot-Smoking College Student To Pro-ISIS Jihadi; Facebook And Instagram Posts Include Anwar Al-'Awlaki Quotes, Jihadi Graphics, Antisemitism, And Photos Of Mass Shooters; Online Jihadis React To His Arrest; Fiance's Instagram, Facebook Accounts – Part II

Platform: Facebook

Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): New Jersey Software Engineer Posts Anwar Al-'Awlaki, Ahmad Musa Jibril, And Abdullah Al-Faisal Content, Professional Skills Include Hacking Computers

Platform: Facebook

Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): Houston Man Posts Photos Of U.S. Presidents With Targets Over Their Faces, Images Of Hitler, Antisemitic Content On Facebook

Platform: Facebook

Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): ‎WhatsApp Group Disseminates ‎ISIS Content

The following information is based on a general overview of a social media account demonstrating terror-related activity / sympathies

Platform: WhatsApp

‎

ISIS Video Portrays Organization's Battles In Eastern Syria

On December 10, 2018, the Islamic State (ISIS) released a 28-minute video from its Al-Barakah Province titled "Raids of the Monotheists 3."

ISIS Releases Statements Claiming Two Uyghurs, One Algerian Carried Out 'Martyrdom' Operations Against PKK Forces In Hajin, Syria

On December 12, 2018, the Islamic State (ISIS) in Al-Barakah province, Syria released two statements claiming that two Uyghur fighters and one from Algeria had carried out "martyrdom" operations against PKK forces in the city of Hajin, Syria.

Pro-ISIS Media Outlet Publishes Tips To Avoid Deletion Of Telegram Accounts

On December 12, 2018, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media outlet published a list of tips advising ISIS supporters who use the Telegram messaging service on how to avoid having their channels and groups deleted by the platform's management.

Facing Account Suspensions On Telegram, ISIS Media Outlet Tries Viber

Following a wave of account suspensions on Telegram, in an attempt to maintain the flow of Islamic State (ISIS) information to its consumers, the ISIS Nashir News Agency has opened an account on the Viber application.

Pro-ISIS Telegram Channel Provides Dozens Of Email Addresses For ISIS Supporters To Hack Twitter, Facebook Accounts

On December 9, 2018, a pro-Islamic State Telegram channel provided a list of dozens of email addresses for ISIS supporters to use to hack Facebook and Twitter accounts.

Pro-Al-Qaeda Ansar Al-Furqan Claims Responsibility For Suicide Attack On Police Headquarters In Chabahar, Iran

On December 6, 2018 a pro-Al-Qaeda jihadi group released a statement claiming that one of its fighters had carried out a suicide attack targeting a police headquarters in the city of Chabahar, Iran.

In Issue Six Of Al-Risala, ISIS In Kashmir Urges Jihadis: 'Be The Lions Of Tawheed'

On December 5, 2018, a media outlet identified with the Islamic State (ISIS) in Kashmir released Issue Six of its newsletter Al-Risala on Telegram.

ISIS In Kashmir Releases Issue Five Of Al-Risala, Unveils 10-Point Methodology

On November 29, 2018, Aa media outlet identified with the Islamic State in Kashmir, or ISIS, released on Telegram the fifth issue of its newsletter Al-Risala.

Afghan Taliban Describe Mullah Manan's Killing As 'Big Loss' For Ummah

On December 2, 2018, the Urdu-language website of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization) issued a statement admitting that a December 1 airstrike by U.S. forces had killed the Taliban's shadow governor for Helmand province, Mullah Abdul Manan Akhund. Four others were also killed, including Taliban spokesmen Hafiz Rashid and Mullah Javed.

Urdu Daily: Afghan Taliban, U.S. Agree To Swap Of 10,000 Taliban Prisoners

According to a report in the Urdu-language daily Roznama Ummat, the United States and the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization) have tentatively agreed to swap thousands of prisoners as part of confidence-building measures.

Taliban Release List Of 1,106 Afghan Officials Who Joined Taliban In November 2018

On December 6, 2018, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization in the country) released a list of 1,106 Afghan government officials who joined the jihadi group in November 2018 due to the efforts of the Islamic Emirate's Preaching, Guidance, and Recruitment Commission.

Afghan Taliban Reject U.S. Allegations That Iran Supplies Them Weapons

On November 30, 2018, Qari Muhammad Yousuf Ahmadi, the spokesman of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization), rejected U.S. Representative for Iran Brian Hook's charge that the government of Iran is supplying the Taliban with weapons.

1,500 Women Attend Al-Murabitun Conferences In Pakistani Towns

At least 1,500 women were among more than 4,000 people who attended an Al-Murabitun conference in Karachi and a martyr's conference in Tando Muhammad Khan, both towns in Pakistan's Sindh province.