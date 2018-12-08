Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary

The following are some of this week's reports from the MEMRI Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Project, which translates and analyzes content from sources monitored around the clock, among them the most important jihadi websites and blogs. (To view these reports in full, you must be a paying member of the JTTM; for membership information, send an email to [email protected] with "Membership" in the subject line.)

EXCLUSIVE: Al-Shabab Al-Mujahideen In Somalia Reports Its Fighters Repelled A U.S. Special Forces Attack

On December 5, 2018, Al-Shabab Al-Mujahideen, an Al-Qaeda affiliate active in Somalia, reported that its fighters had thwarted an attempted landing by U.S. Special Forces and government militias in Awdheegle District, west of the capital, Mogadishu.

EXCLUSIVE: Al-Qaeda In The Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) Denies Its Members Were Killed In U.S. Strike In Libya, Urges Tuareg People To Fight America And Its Allies

On December 5, 2018, Al-Qaeda In the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) released a statement denying the claim made by U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) that the 11 men killed in a drone strike on November 29, 2018, near Al Uwaynat, Libya, were members of Al-Qaeda.

EXCLUSIVE: In 12 Lectures, Pakistani Cleric Mumtaz Qadri Says: 'Answer To The Aggression Of The World Of Unbelief Lies In Jihad'

An Islamic cleric associated with Pakistani jihadi organization Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) recently delivered a series of 12 lectures organized by Al-Rehmat Trust, the charity arm of JeM.

EXCLUSIVE: Poster In Pro-ISIS Magazine Al-Anfal Threatens Biological Attack, Encourages ISIS Supporters To Use NordVPN Application

On December 3, 2018, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media outlet released Issue 26 of Al-Anfal magazine, which includes, in addition to materials previously published by ISIS, a poster threatening a biological attack and an article encouraging ISIS supporters to use the NordVPN application for secure online communication and to avoid tracking.

Pro-ISIS Magazine Presents Wildfires In California And ‎Australia As Divine Punishment Against Anti-ISIS Coalition

On December 2, 2018, the second issue of Liwa' Al-Ansar, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) weekly magazine, was issued online.

Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): Plant City, Florida Man With Jihadi Facebook Friends Says U.S. Military Should Be Punished For Killing Osama Bin Laden, Posts Pro-Taliban Content, Calls For Jihad To Liberate Palestine, Raises Money Using GoFundMe

Platform: Facebook

Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): Long Beach, California Convert Friends With Jihad Supporters On Facebook, Previously Reported To Law Enforcement, Wants To Leave U.S., Writes: 'Dying Sounds Easy Compared To Living With Shaytan'; 'Converts Should Not Give Info To Masjid In The US'

Platform: Facebook

Pro-ISIS Media Outlet Threatens Attacks On New Year's Celebrations In New York City

On December 2, 2018, a group of Islamic State (ISIS) supporters released a new poster featuring a fighter overlooking an explosion in New York City. The poster, titled "New York, 1\1\2019," includes a quote from the late ISIS spokesman calling on supporters to carry out terror attacks in the West by any means.

Pro-ISIS Media Outlets Step Up Calls For Attacks On France

In an attempt to exploit the current unrest in France caused by the violent social protests of the "Gilets Jaunes" (Yellow Jackets), over the past few days pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media outlets have intensified their calls for individual sympathizers to carry out attacks there.

Pro-ISIS Al-Muhajireen Foundation Relaunches Its Multilanguage Website After Suspension

On November 29, 2018, pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media group Al-Muhajireen Foundation released a statement announcing the relaunching of its suspended multilanguage website.

ISIS Claims Its Fighters Attacked Tunisian Policemen With Automatic Weapons

On November 30, 2018, A'maq, the news agency of the Islamic State (ISIS), reported that ISIS fighters had attacked Tunisian policemen on patrol using automatic weapons.

Pro-ISIS Al-Muhajireen Foundation Warns Local And Foreign Fighters In Syria To Beware Of Smugglers

On December 4, 2018, the pro-Islamic State (ISIS) Al-Muhajireen Foundation media outlet published a warning on Telegram in English and Arabic cautioning ISIS fighters in Syria's Deir Al-Zour region to beware of smugglers.

ISIS Supporters Warn Against Fraudulent Fundraisers Online

As the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS continues its non-stop bombardment of the Islamic State (ISIS)-controlled town of Hajin, causing severe civilian casualties, Internet appeals for donations for the people of Hajin have begun to appear.

Syrian Media Operatives Urge Jihadi Factions In Idlib To Unite 'Under One Man And One Banner'

On November 29, 2018, a group of media operatives in rebel-controlled areas of northern Syria issued a strongly worded statement urging the jihadi groups in the region to put aside their disagreements and unite to fight the Assad regime as a single organization, and calling on the locals to organize demonstrations demanding the unification of all factions.

Hurras Al-Din Releases Photo Report Of Fighters' Weapons Training In Syria

On December 2, 2018, Sham Al-Ribat Media, the official media outlet of Al-Qaeda's affiliate in Syria, Hurras Al-Din, published a series of photographs depicting Hurras Al-Din fighters training in Syria.

Telegram Channel Launches Fundraising Campaign To ‎Support Mujahideen And Needy In Syria

A Telegram channel soliciting funds for "the mujahideen and the poor" in Syria was opened on January 16, 2018, but content only began appearing on the channel on September 18.

Ansar Ghazwatul Hind (AGH) Releases Security Guidelines For Mujahideen In Kashmir Valley

On December 1, 2018, Ansar Ghazwatul Hind (AGH), a jihadi group thought to be affiliated with Al-Qaeda, issued on Telegram security guidelines for the mujahideen active in Jammu & Kashmir.

Ansar Ghazwatul Hind (AGH) Video Marks Anniversary Of Hindu Extremists' 1992 Demolition Of Babri Mosque

On December 4, 2018, jihadi group Ansar Ghazwatul Hind (AGH), which is thought to be affiliated with Al-Qaeda, released a video message from one of its Indian militants based somewhere in the Pakistan-Afghanistan region. The video was released ahead of the anniversary of Hindu extremists' December 6, 1992 demolition of the 16th century Babri mosque in the northern Indian town of Ayodhya.

Hizbul Mujahideen Commander Riyaz Naikoo In Recent Interview: 'Indian Rule In Kashmir Will... Collapse Sooner Or Later'

The commander of Pakistan-backed jihadi organization Hizbul Mujahideen, which is fighting against Indian security forces in Jammu & Kashmir, was recently interviewed by Al-Jazeera by phone. Hizbul Mujahideen is led by Syed Salahuddin, who lives in Pakistan.

Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): ‎WhatsApp Group Publishes Photos Of Al-Qaeda And ISIS ‎Affiliate Militants In Kashmir‎

The following information is based on a general overview of a social media account demonstrating terror-related activity / sympathies

Platform: WhatsApp

Al-Qaeda In The Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) Pays Tribute To 19th Century Indian Jihadis

On November 26, 2018, Al-Qaeda In The Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) released an audio recording in which a narrator pays tribute to Indian jihadi leaders who fought against Sikh rule in Punjab in the early 19th century.

Ansar Ghazwatul Hind (AGH) Eulogizes Deputy Chief Killed In Kashmir

On November 30, 2018, jihadi group Ansar Ghazwatul Hind (AGH) eulogized on Telegram Shakir Ahmad Dar, a young Kashmiri who joined the militancy in Kashmir and eventually became its deputy chief.

Afghan Taliban On Geneva Conference: '[We Are] Fighting And Negotiating With The American Invaders For The Success Of Jihad'

On November 27-28, 2018, 61 countries and a number of international organizations attended a two-day conference on Afghanistan held in Geneva and co-hosted by the UN and the Afghan government. The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization) issued a statement on the conference.

Jihadi Leader Addresses Al-Murabitun Conference In Pakistani City

Addressing the participants of a debate competition organized by Al-Murabitun in Bahawalpur city, Pakistani jihadi leader Mufti Abdur Rauf Asghar said recently: "It is the most important need of the time to prepare experts of jihadi da'wa [preaching, invitation]."

Thirty-Six People Attend Six-Day Course In Pakistani City On Interpretation Of 'Jihadi Verses'

Addressing the participants of a debate competition, a Pakistani jihadi leader said recently: "It is the most important need of the time to prepare experts of jihadi da'wa [preaching, invitation]."

Pakistani Clerics Visit Home Of Jihadi Commander Killed In Kashmir Valley

Indian forces recently killed jihadi commander Muhammad Aqeel in the Hindwara region of Jammu & Kashmir, following which a group of Pakistani jihadi leaders visited his home in an area of the town of Abbaspur in Pakistani Kashmir to pay their respects, according to a report in the Urdu weekly Haftroza Al-Qalam.