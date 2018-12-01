Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary

The following are some of this week's reports from the MEMRI Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Project, which translates and analyzes content from sources monitored around the clock, among them the most important jihadi websites and blogs. (To view these reports in full, you must be a paying member of the JTTM; for membership information, send an email to [email protected] with "Membership" in the subject line.)

EXCLUSIVE: Internal ISIS Document Sheds Light On Aid Hamas Gave To ISIS In Sinai

A recently-revealed document concerned with religious doctrine penned by an eminent ISIS cleric provides further evidence that the military wing of Hamas has provided significant aid to the ISIS branch in Sinai, Sinai Province. The short document also sheds light on the relationship between the two organizations and on the internal dispute among ISIS members with respect to that relationship. The document augments the knowledge that Hamas supplied weapons, money and logistic support to ISIS in Sinai, and that this was done with the knowledge of the ISIS leadership. At the same time it reveals another aspect of the opposition that the acceptance of assistance aroused among members of ISIS, both those in Sinai and those in leadership roles across the organization. The 11-page document is a religious opinion penned by the cleric Abu Maram Al-Jazairi, one of the most prominent of ISIS clerics, known for his extremist positions. The date when the document titled "A Response to the Correspondence between the Brothers in Sinai and the Apostate Hamas" was composed is unknown, but it is likely that it was written at the height of relations between Hamas and ISIS in Sinai, perhaps sometime during 2015, prior to the crisis between the two organizations in late 2016.

EXCLUSIVE: Americans, Canadians, and Australians Visit the Mleeta Museum At A Former Hizbullah Military Base

In 2010, the Mleeta Resistance Tourist Landmark museum was opened in Lebanon at a former Hizbullah military base, in an attempt to glorify the organization’s activity against Israel. Various weapons used by Hizbullah during the Second Lebanon War (July 2006) are exhibited at the museum, as well as remnants of Israel Defense Forces ammunition.

EXCLUSIVE: Arab Media Report Capture Of Second Most-Senior ISIS Official By Kurdish Forces

According to reports in the Arabic-language media, the second most-senior member of the Islamic State (ISIS) was arrested by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

EXCLUSIVE: Pro-ISIS Al-Muhajireen Foundation Responds To Media ‎Reports Saying That Al-Baghdadi, Other ISIS Leaders Are ‎In Hajin, Syria‎

On November 25, 2018, pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media outlet Al-Muhajireen Foundation released a statement in response to media reports that ISIS leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi and other senior ISIS members are in the area of Hajin, along the Euphrates River in eastern Syria.

EXCLUSIVE: ISIS Media Operatives Urge Supporters In France To Exploit Social Unrest

On November 26, 2018, an Islamic State (ISIS) media operative shared a message on a pro-ISIS Telegram channel urging supporters in France to exploit the current social unrest in the country.

Mother Of Belgian Child Held In Syria Accuses French-Speaking Jihadi Group Of Extortion

On November 21, 2018, a French-speaking source on Telegram believed to be close to the Turkish-backed Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) organization, posted several new messages concerning the custody of four-year-old Belgian national, Yasmine Atid.

Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS)-Hurras Al-Din Joint Committee Rules Belgian Child Held By French Jihadi Fighters Be Returned To Her Mother

On November 24, 2018, the special Shari'a committee created when Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and Tandhim Hurras Al-Din (THD) agreed to collaborate to decide the case of the custody of Belgian four-year-old Yasmine Atid, released its decision.

EXCLUSIVE: Article In Pro-Al-Qaeda 'Al-Falah' ‎Magazine Discusses Al-Qaeda's Future, Stresses Need To 'Purify The Ranks'

The second issue of the pro-Al-Qaeda Al-Falah magazine, which was released online on November 26, 2018, contains the second installment of an article by Naji Abu Marwan, titled "Al-Qaeda: The Fifth Generation."

Article In Pro-Al-Qaeda In The Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) ‎Weekly Newspaper Highlights Role Of San ‎Francisco-Based Internet Archive In Maintaining Online ‎Jihadi Archive, Urges Jihadis To Continue Using It

On November 28, 2018, Issue 58 of the pro-Al-Qaeda In The Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) newspaper Al-Masra was released online.

In Eulogy For Slain Albanian ISIS Media Operative Al-Muhajireen Foundation Hints Sheikh Almir Daci May Still Be Alive

On November 28, 2018, the pro-Islamic State (ISIS) Al-Muhajireen Foundation media outlet published a eulogy for a slain Albanian fighter, Abu Jabir Al-Albani, who had worked in the ISIS Media Diwan.

Austrian ISIS Operative Muhammad Mahmoud Reportedly Killed In Coalition Airstrike On ISIS Prison

Supporters of the Islamic State (ISIS) on pro-ISIS Telegram channels report that Austrian ISIS operative Muhammad Mahmoud, aka Abu Osama Al-Gharib, has been killed in a coalition bombing on a prison operated by the organization's internal security apparatus.

In New Video ISIS Issues Warning To Families Of Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) Fighters From Eastern Syria

On November 24, 2018, the Islamic State (ISIS) Al-Barakah Province released a video in Arabic on ISIS Telegram channels titled "A Message to the Families of the PKK Prisoners," in which it chastises members of Arab tribes in eastern Syria who joined an alliance with the Kurdish-dominated, U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

Poster On First Issue Of Pro-ISIS Weekly Newspaper Calls On Muslims To Support ISIS, Urges 'Monotheists' To Carry Out Lone Wolf Attacks Against 'Unbelievers'

On November 27, 2018, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) group released the first issue of a weekly newspaper called Liwa Al-Ansar, which included calls for Muslims to support ISIS on the internet and by providing weapons and funds.

ISIS Claims Killing, Abduction Of Dozens Of General Haftar's Loyalists In Tazirbu, Libya Including Senior Officials, Threatens To Burn Down Houses Of 'Apostates'

On November 29, 2018, the Islamic State (ISIS) released an issue of its weekly newspaper, Al-Naba', which included a report claiming that the group's fighters in Barqah had killed, wounded, and abducted dozens of General Khalifa Haftar's loyalists.

Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): ‎WhatsApp Group Shares Jihadi Tutorials On Making ‎Explosive Devices

The following information is based on a general overview of a social media account demonstrating terror-related activity / sympathies

Platform: WhatsApp

Pro-ISIS Media Outlet Recirculates Guides For Lone Wolves In The West On Creating Explosives, Carrying Out Sniper Attacks

In the days leading up to November 27, 2018, pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media outlet Al-Saqri Foundation for Military Sciences published three guides for creating and using explosives and weapons intended for lone wolf attackers living in the West.

Pro-ISIS Telegram Channels Publish Posters Threatening To Attack New York City, Behead 'Crusaders' In Their Homelands

In the days leading up to November 20, 2018, several pro-Islamic State (ISIS) published posters threatening to attack New York City and behead the "Crusaders" in their homelands.

Pro-ISIS Media Outlet Warns Deserters Who Fled To Kurdish-Held Territories That They Will Be Executed For Treachery

On November 21, 2018, the pro-Islamic State (ISIS) Al-Muhajireen Foundation media outlet published a notice on Telegram in Arabic and in English claiming that ISIS fighters who fled the organization's territory and are now imprisoned by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), will be returned to ISIS-controlled territory where they will "meet the fate that Allah bestows on cowards and traitors."

ISIS In Kashmir Questions Hizbul Mujahideen, Says: 'Pakistan Army Is A Kafir Army'

On November 19, 2018, the Jundul Khilafa Kashmir released the fourth issue of its e-magazine.

Pro-ISIS Al-Muhajireen Foundation Says That Hurras Al-Din Is Trying To Arrest ISIS Fighters In The Syrian Desert

On November 27, 2018, the pro-Islamic State (ISIS) Al-Muhajireen Foundation released a warning in Arabic and English saying that members of the Al-Qaeda affiliate Hurras Al-Din are trying to arrest ISIS fighters in Syria.

ISIS Releases Poster Commemorating Uyghur Fighter Abu Assad Al-Turkestani

On November 28, 2018, the Islamic State (ISIS) released a poster commemorating an Uyghur fighter identified as Abu Assad Al-Turkestani.

Article In Second Issue Of Pro-Al-Qaeda 'Al-Falah' ‎Magazine Highlights Encryption For Secure ‎Communication, File Exchange

On November 26, 2018, a second issue of the pro-Al-Qaeda magazine was released online.

Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) Recruitment Posters Provide ‎WhatsApp Numbers

On November 26, 2018, the pro-Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) Telegram channel of Al-Kurdi Tahrir posted two HTS recruitment posters that gave WhatsApp contact numbers.

Tablighi Jamaat Pakistan Emir Haji Abdul Wahab (1922-2018) Worked For Revival Of Islam, Converted 'Thousands Of Non-Muslims'



On November 18, 2018, Haji Abdul Wahab, the emir of the Tablighi Jamaat Pakistan, passed away in Lahore, Pakistan.