Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary

EXCLUSIVE: Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) Announces Openings For Fighters, Caterpillar Operators, Surveillance Drone Operators

On November 12, 2018, Hay'at Tahrir Al-sham (HTS) announced that it was looking for those interested in training to become fighters, operators of Caterpillar construction equipment, and operators of surveillance drones.

EXCLUSIVE: Jaish-e-Muhammad Says India Using 'Chemical Weapons' In Kashmir, Deputy Chief Of Its Sniper Squad Killed

Indian security forces recently killed Qari Hafiz Usman Ibrahim, deputy chief of the sniper squad of Pakistani jihadi group Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM), and a local militant named Shaukat Ahmad in Jammu & Kashmir, according to a report in an Urdu weekly.

EXCLUSIVE: Al-Qaeda In The Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) Spokesman Usama Mehmood's Message To Pakistani Religious-Political Parties: 'We Consider This Path [Of Democracy] A Threat To Our Religion'

On November 9, 2018, Ustad Usama Mehmood, spokesman of Al-Qaeda In The Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), released an audio message to the religious-political parties in Pakistan, saying that democracy is a threat to Islam but that religious scholars wrongly see it as a means to shari'a rule.

EXCLUSIVE: Head Of Malhama Tactical Military Contractor Interviewed About Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) Raid In Which Syrian Arab Army (SAA) And Russia Personnel Were Killed

Bilal Abdul Kareem: We are in one of the training camps here in northern Syria, but this is not your normal training camp.

EXCLUSIVE: Issue Two Of Pro-ISIS Magazine 'Youth Of The Caliphate' Highlights Role Of Online Jihadis In Supporting ISIS

On November 9, 2018, multiple pro-Islamic State (ISIS) Telegram channels released the second issue of the "Youth Of The Caliphate" magazine.

EXCLUSIVE: New Information Discovered About Prominent American ISIS Media Operative

On November 11, 2018, a Twitter account operated by a French-speaking Islamic State (ISIS) supporter responded to a tweet by another well-known Twitter user,

EXCLUSIVE: Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): Baltimore Security Guard Supports Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting, Shares Content From Michigan-Based Sheikh Ahmad Musa Jibril

Platform: Facebook

EXCLUSIVE: Report: New ISIS Sinai 'Governor' Appointed After Leadership Eliminated

On November 11, 2018, a jihadi media outlet affiliated with supporters of Al-Qaeda repeated its recent claims that the leadership of the Islamic State (ISIS) Sinai Province had been eliminated and added that ISIS had appointed an unnamed young man who previously headed its internal security apparatus as its new leader there.

EXCLUSIVE: Website Reveals Information About Reported New Commander Of ISIS Sinai

On November 11, 2018, a jihadi media outlet affiliated with supporters of Al-Qaeda repeated its recent claims that the leadership of the Islamic State (ISIS) Sinai Province had been eliminated and added that ISIS had appointed an unnamed young man who previously headed its internal security apparatus as its new leader there.

New Telegram Channel For French-Speaking Jihadi Military Trainers In Syria

On November 11, 2018, French-speaking jihadis associated with Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) in Syria created a new Telegram channel.

Pro-ISIS Media Group Eulogizes Slain French Fighter

On November 12, 2018, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media foundation published a eulogy for a French ISIS fighter killed in Syria.

ISIS Supporters Publish Posters Threatening NYC, Australia, Christians, And Celebrating California Fires



Over several days in mid-November 2018, Islamic State (ISIS) supporters created numerous posters threatening Western countries and Christians worldwide.

Pro-ISIS Media Outlets Celebrate Melbourne Terror Attack

Following the stabbing attack that occurred in Melbourne, Australia, on November 9, 2018, which the Islamic State (ISIS) claimed was perpetrated by an ISIS operative, several pro-ISIS media outlets released and distributed posters on Telegram celebrating the attack and threatening more to come.

ISIS Supporter Recommends Snapchat Map To Attack Biggest Crowds

An Islamic State (ISIS) supporter posted a message on a pro-ISIS chat group recommending that lone wolf operatives use Snapchat's Snap Map to find the most crowded places to perpetrate their attacks.

Pro-ISIS Media Group Recruits Volunteers To 'Raid' Facebook

On November 12, 2018, a group of pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media operatives, announced on Telegram that it was recruiting members to its "Raiding Battalion" on Facebook.

Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): Hay'at ‎Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS)-Affiliated Radio Active On Facebook, ‎WhatsApp

The following information is based on a general overview of a social media account demonstrating terror-related activity / sympathies

Platform: Facebook, WhatsApp

Account Name(s): Al-Bunyan Radio

Jihadi Factions Offer Condolences To Jaysh Al-'Izzah For Losses Incurred Fighting Regime Forces, Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) Launches Retaliatory Attack

On November 8, 2018, Jaysh Al-'Izzah, a rebel faction affiliated with the Free Syrian Army (FSA), repelled an attack by Syrian regime forces at Al-Zalaqiyat and Lataminah villages, northwest of Hama, killing a number of Syrian soldiers. Eighteen Jaysh Al-'Izzah fighters fell in the operation.

Al-Qaeda In The Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) Releases Video Featuring Former ISIS Fighters Recounting Mistreatment In ISIS Prisons

On November 14, 2018, Al-Qaeda In The Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) released the first part of a video featuring two former ISIS fighters recounting mistreatment they had experienced in an ISIS prison for asking for permission to visit their families.

Al-Qaeda In Mali Claims Responsibility For Car Bomb Targeting Canadian, British, German Forces

On November 12, 2018, an Al-Qaeda affiliate claimed responsibility for a suicide attack at the headquarters of the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) in the city of Gao, Mali.

Al-Qaeda Affiliate In Mali Holds France Responsible For Deteriorating Health Of French Hostage

On November 11, 2018, the Al-Qaeda affiliate operating from northern Mali released a video message titled "Declaration on the Deteriorating Health of the Hostage 'Sophie Pétronin'."

Al-Muhajireen Foundation Urges ISIS Supporters To Disregard Reports Of Setbacks

On November 12, 2018, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media outlet published a short notice in English and Arabic urging fellow ISIS supporters not to believe any reports of ISIS defeats in the Hajin area, the last major pocket of ISIS resistance in Syria, near the Iraqi border.

Al-Muhajireen Foundation Announces That Despite Website Suspension 'No One Will Stop Us From Our Media Jihad'

On November 13, 2018, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media outlet issued a statement on its Telegram channel announcing that its website, had been taken down.

Jihadi Commander Masood Azhar Addresses Large Congregation In Pakistani City

Pakistani jihadi organization Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) organized a large event, billed as "Congregation In The Path Of Allah," at the Jama Masjid Subhanullah in the Pakistani city of Bahawalpur.

Afghan Taliban: Moscow Conference Is About 'Ending The American Occupation'

On November 6 and 8, 2018, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization) issued two statements to clarify its stance on the multilateral Moscow conference being held on Friday, November 9, 2018. The Taliban and several countries – the U.S., Russia, China, Pakistan, Iran, India, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, and Turkmenistan – will attend the conference. The Islamic Emirate views the conference as a platform offering it international diplomatic legitimacy. Its statements refer to the Afghan government as the "Kabul administration," meaning that the rest of the country outside Kabul is controlled by the Islamic Emirate.

Taliban Delegation Tells Moscow Conference: 'The Withdrawal Of Foreign Soldiers Is Necessary For Peace In Afghanistan'

On November 9, 2018, soon after the same-day multilateral conference in Moscow, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization) published the text of the speech delivered by its delegation. The Taliban and several countries – the U.S., Russia, China, Pakistan, Iran, India, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, and Turkmenistan – attended the day-long conference aimed at resolving the Afghan problem. The Islamic Emirate was led by officials from its Doha-based Political Office. The five-member Taliban delegation comprised of Al-Haj Muhammad Abbas Stanekzai, Mawlawi Salam Hanafi, Sheikh-ul-Hadith Mawlawi Shahabuddin Delawar, Mawlawi Zia-ur-Rahman Madani, and Al-Haj Muhammad Sohail Shaheen.