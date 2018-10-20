Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary

The following are some of this week's reports from the MEMRI Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Project, which translates and analyzes content from sources monitored around the clock, among them the most important jihadi websites and blogs. (To view these reports in full, you must be a paying member of the JTTM; for membership information, send an email to [email protected] with "Membership" in the subject line.)

EXCLUSIVE: Malhama Tactical – A Jihadi Private Military Contractor Operating In Syria, Comprising Former Russian Soldiers – Trains Fighters From Al-Qaeda Affiliated HTS, TIP, Fundraises Using Bitcoin And Selling Merchandise Online, Is Active On Social Media

The jihadi private military contractor Malhama Tactical (MT), which operates in Syria, has worked with Jabhat Fath Al-Sham (formerly Jabhat Al-Nusra, the Al-Qaeda affiliate in Syria), as well as Ahrar Al-Sham.

EXCLUSIVE: Pro-ISIS Media Group Eulogizes American Who Worked As 'A Doctor And A Surgeon' For ISIS

On October 18, 2018, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media group published a eulogy for a slain American fighter named as Abu Al-Bara' Al-Amriki.

EXCLUSIVE: Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR) – Texas Man Moving To New York Says He Is On Watchlist And Has Been Incarcerated, Posts Photos Of Knives And Violent Messages On Facebook: 'I Want To Chop Someone's Head Off'

He has posted on Facebook comments such as: "I want to chop someone's head off that deserves it," "You guys have no idea how much blood I want to spill of the GUILTY PEOPLES blood.." "Time to start a fight against the non believers.. Who's with me ???" and "I happen to think I am 1 of the most violent MUSLIMS on BOOKFACE."

EXCLUSIVE: Pro-Al-Qaeda Telegram Channel Criticizes Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), Other Rebel Factions And Their Online Supporters Who Are Allegedly Writing From The 'Heart Of Europe' In The Netherlands

On October 5, 2018, an English-language pro-Al-Qaeda Telegram channel posted a long message criticizing other rebel factions including Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), and in the process sharing alleged personal information about the online supporters of those groups.

EXCLUSIVE: In Q&A Session Using WhatsApp And YouTube, Syria-Based Saudi Cleric Abdallah Al-Muhaisni Warns Fighters Not To Surrender Weapons, Approves Joining Any Jihadi Faction

On October 10, 2018, a jihadi WhatsApp group hosted a Q&A session with Syria-based Saudi cleric Abdallah Al-Muhaisni in which he warned fighters not to surrender their weapons and said that it does not matter which jihadi faction a fighter joins as long as they do not fight against other Muslim groups.

EXCLUSIVE: Pro-ISIS Telegram Channel Releases First Issue Of 'Youth of The Caliphate' Magazine, Features Story Of 'Martyred' Austrian Fighter

On October 10, 2018, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media group released the first issue of a magazine called "Youth Of The Caliphate," featuring jihadi poems, articles, posters, and stories including one about an Austrian fighter who travelled from his country and was "martyred" in Syria.

EXCLUSIVE: ISIS French Language Media Outlet Issues Call To Fighters Demanding Absolute Loyalty and Obedience

On October 15, 2018, the official Islamic State (ISIS) French-language media outlet released an unsigned document titled "O Mujahid, Listen and Obey."

EXCLUSIVE: Recruiting And Fundraising For Jihad In Syria On English-Language Telegram Channel

The following report reviews an English-language Telegram channel operated by a jihadi fighter and media operative likely based in the Idlib area in Syria, which recruits and fundraises for the jihad there.

Pro-ISIS Media Group On Telegram Posts Fatwa Ruling That Leaving 'Abode Of Islam' For 'Abode Of Unbelief' Is Impermissible

On August 22, 2018, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media group posted a fatwa, which was originally aired on ISIS radio station Al-Bayan, ruling that it is "impermissible" and a "major sin" for Muslims to move from the "abode of Islam" (i.e., Muslim countries) to the "abode of unbelief" (i.e., non-Muslim countries).

Report: Belgian ISIS Commander Killed In Syria

On October 13, 2018, Syrian websites reported the death of a senior commander in the Islamic State (ISIS) organization, identified as Abu Hajar Al-Beljiki.

Pro-ISIS Groups On Telegram Offer To Teach ISIS Supporters How To Hack Facebook, Twitter Accounts

On October 17, 2018, two pro-Islamic State (ISIS) Telegram groups offered to teach ISIS supporters how to hack and take over Facebook and Twitter accounts.

Pro-ISIS Group Shares Safety Guide For Handling And Preparing Homemade Explosives

On October 12, 2018, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media outlet published and distributed on its Telegram channel a "Safety Instructions" guide for the handling and preparation of homemade explosives.

Hijab-Promoting Organization Linked To Jihadi Group In Syria Provides WhatsApp Number, Telegram Channel For Donors To Contact

On October 16, 2018, a hijab-promoting organization linked to the Syria-based jihadi group Jabhat Ansar Al-Din published an infographic poster celebrating its fourth anniversary and asked those interested in supporting its efforts to contact it on WhatsApp and on its Telegram channel.

Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): Facebook Account Shares 'Exclusive' Video From Syria Of Celebrating ISIS Fighters

The following information is based on a general overview of a social media account demonstrating terror-related activity / sympathies. The owner of the account appears to is either an ISIS supporter from Gaza in touch with members of ISIS on the ground in Syria, or perhaps is present there himself.

Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): ISIS Fighter Shares Photos From Syria

The following information is based on a general overview of a social media account demonstrating terror-related activity / sympathies.

Platform: Facebook

Type of Account: Personal account of ISIS fighter

Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS)-Affiliated 'Al-Bunyan' Radio ‎Announces Launch Of New Website, Uses NYC-Based Web ‎Company ‎

On October 13, 2018, Idlib, Syria-based Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS)-affiliated radio station Al-Bunyan Radio announced the launch of a website to broadcast its content.

Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) Statement On Sochi Talks Affirms The Group's Commitment To Jihad And Its Refusal To Surrender Weapons

On October 14, 2018, Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) released an official statement expressing the jihadi organization's stance vis-à-vis the talks Russia and Turkey held in Sochi, Russia on September 17, 2018, to discuss the fate of the Idlib region, the last bastion of resistance to the Syrian regime.

Al-Qaeda Supporters Criticize HTS Response to Sochi Talks As Deliberately Vague, An Abandonment Of Its Religious Principles

On October 14, 2018, Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) released an official statement titled "The Syrian Revolution Shall Not Die." The statement ostensibly aims to present the jihadi organization's position vis-à-vis the talks held between Russia and Turkey at Sochi in September 2018, to discuss the future of the Idlib region, the last significant piece of Syria that remains under rebel control.

Al-Qaeda Supporters Publish Fourth Issue Of Pro-Al-Qaeda English-Language Magazine 'Al-Haqiqa'

On October 15, 2018, the fourth issue of the pro-Al-Qaeda English-language magazine, Al-Haqiqa, ("The Truth") was published on a new official Al-Haqiqa Telegram channel.

Pro-Al-Qaeda English-Language Magazine 'Al-Haqiqa' Urges Readers To 'Finance Jihad' With Bitcoin

On October 15, 2018, the Al-Haqiqa Telegram channel published the fourth issue of pro-Al-Qaeda English-language magazine Al-Haqiqa ("The Truth"), which includes a poster urging readers to donate money to "finance jihad" using Bitcoin.

Article In Issue Four Of Pro-Al-Qaeda English-Language ‎Magazine 'Al-Haqiqa' Highlights Secure Password ‎Management

On October 15, 2018, Issue Four of the pro-Al-Qaeda English-language magazine Al-Haqiqa was released on Telegram. The issue featured an article, titled "Protecting Your Passwords," on secure password management and practices.

Poster On Pro-Al-Qaeda Magazine Shows Drones Attacking Warships

On October 15, 2018, the Al-Haqiqa Telegram channel published the fourth issue of pro-Al-Qaeda English-language magazine Al-Haqiqa ("The Truth"), which includes a poster showing dozens of drones attacking warships.

Fourth Issue Of 'Al-Haqiqa' Magazine Pays Tribute To Former TTP Emir: 'He Broadcast Sermons... Using A Clever System Of Mobile Transmitters On Motorcycles'

On October 15, 2018, the fourth issue of the pro-Al-Qaeda magazine Al-Haqiqa was released on Telegram.

Pakistani Cleric: 'The Flowers Of Islam's Dominance Bloom From The Martyrs' Blood'

Maulana Ilyas Qasmi, a radical Islamic cleric associated with Pakistani charity Al-Rehmat Trust, said: "The flowers of Islam's dominance bloom from the martyrs' blood." Al-Rehmat Trust is a charity arm of Pakistani jihadi group Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM).

Pakistani Cleric: 'To Get Cut And Die For The Prophet's Dignity Is A Requirement Of Belief'

Addressing several events in Pakistani Kashmir, including a Friday sermon, Islamic cleric Maulana Abdul Aziz Isar has said: "To get cut and die for the Prophet's dignity is a requirement of belief [in Islam]."

On Telegram, Hizbul Ahrar Claims Killing Of Two Intelligence Officials In Karachi

In an October 17, 2018 post on its Telegram channel, Hizbul Ahrar, a terror group that emerged out of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in 2016 or 2017, claimed to have killed two members of a Pakistani intelligence agency.

Afghan Taliban Held Two Days Of Talks In Qatar With Red Cross

It has emerged that the officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization) have held talks in Qatar with the Red Cross. On October 11, 2018, the Islamic Emirate issued a statement that a security agreement between the Afghan Taliban and the Red Cross has been reinstated, allowing the Red Cross to work in the Taliban-controlled regions of Afghanistan.

Text Of The Afghan Taliban Statement On Talks Held With U.S. In Qatar

On October 13, 2018, Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesman of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization), released a statement on peace talks held on October 12 between the Qatar-based Taliban representatives and U.S. officials.