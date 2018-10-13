Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary

The following are some of this week's reports from the MEMRI Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Project, which translates and analyzes content from sources monitored around the clock, among them the most important jihadi websites and blogs. (To view these reports in full, you must be a paying member of the JTTM; for membership information, send an email to [email protected] with "Membership" in the subject line.)

EXCLUSIVE: Jihadi 'Charity' Group On Telegram Fundraises For Mujahideen And Foreign Fighters In Syria – Including Australians, Swedes, Other Europeans – And For Purchasing Drones And Other Equipment, Via Telegram And WhatsApp And Using Bitcoin Address

A jihadi "charity organization" maintains a Telegram channel that it uses primarily for raising funds for the mujahideen in Syria.

EXCLUSIVE: Profile Of French ISIS Media Operative And Preacher Abu Oussama

Since the declaration of the Islamic State (ISIS) Caliphate, the group has chosen a select few media operatives to deliver the group's official messages in various languages through its central radio station Al-Bayan. One of these ISIS radio voices was that of French operative Adrien Guihal aka Abu Oussama aka Hamza, a French citizen from the Paris area born in 1983. Guihal was arrested in Syria in May 2018 by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and is currently in their custody in Syria. The SDF communique reporting his arrest stated: "Abu Osama is considered one of the most dangerous terrorists in ISIS ranks and had a role in launching the terrorist attacks" in France.

EXCLUSIVE: Pro-ISIS Al-Muhajireen Foundation Commemorates Teenage Belgian Fighter Killed In Syria

The Al-Muhajireen Foundation, a media group that supports the Islamic State (ISIS), published a eulogy for Abu Ishaq Al-Beljiki, a Belgian youth who died while fighting with the organization in Syria.

EXCLUSIVE: Defector From Al-Shabab To ISIS: Al-Shabab Is An Apostate Movement

Somalia is an important hotspot in the ongoing rivalry between Al-Qaeda and its affiliate groups and the Islamic State (ISIS) and its branches.

EXCLUSIVE: Animated Biography Of Al-'Adnani Stirs Controversy Among ISIS Supporters

The Al-Abd Al-Faqir (AF) Foundation, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media outlet, caused a stir among the organization's supporters online following the September 2018, release of an animated video depicting the biography of Abu Muhammad Al-'Adnani, the slain ISIS spokesman.

EXCLUSIVE: Pakistani Cleric Samiul Haq: America Is Backing ISIS In Afghanistan; 'Only Solution To The Problem Is An American Exit [From Afghanistan]'

Maulana Samiul Haq, the leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-S) party in Pakistan, has offered to mediate peace negotiations with the Afghan Taliban, according to an Urdu daily. Haq is also the chairman of Difa-e-Pakistan Council, an alliance of radical religious and jihadi groups in Pakistan.

EXCLUSIVE: Pakistani Cleric Maulana Arif: 'The Mujahid Irrigates The Fields Of Islam With His Blood'

In the city of Bahawalpur, where Pakistani jihadi group Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) is headquartered, JeM charity arm Al-Rehmat Trust held a conference on jihad.

In Video, Al-Qaeda Leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri Lashes Out ‎At Islamic Political Parties, Muslim Brotherhood, For ‎Failing To Advocate For Shari'a Rule, Succumbing To ‎Democracy

On October 11, 2018, Al-Qaeda media wing Al-Sahab released a seven-minute video of the group's leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri in which he criticizes the various Islamic political parties for failing to advocate for the implementation of shari'a and for succumbing to secular democratic political processes.

ISIS Claims Killing Of Two Guards In IED Attack On USAID Building In Afghanistan

On October 5, 2018, the Islamic State (ISIS) in Khorasan released a statement saying the group had killed two guards in an IED attack on a USAID building in Khogyani district in Nangarhar province, Afghanistan. According to the statement, which was posted on ISIS's official Nasher News Telegram channel.

Pro-ISIS Media Group On Telegram Posts ISIS Fatwa Deeming Cross-Wearing Muslims 'Unbelievers'

On August 22, 2018, Al-Battar, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media group, posted a fatwa originally aired on ISIS radio station Al-Bayan deeming Muslims who wear clothing that bears a cross on it to be unbelievers.

ISIS Weekly Provides Tips On Arson

Issue 150 of Al-Naba, the weekly news bulleting of the Islamic State (ISIS),' features an infographic on arson attacks.

Pro-ISIS Telegram Channels Publish Posters Urging Muslims To Fight 'Enemies Of Allah' With Sticks And Stones, Threatening To 'Destroy' Australia

On October 3 and 4, 2018, pro-Islamic State (ISIS) Telegram accounts published two posters, one of which urges Muslims to "fight" the "enemies of Allah with sticks and stones," while the other threatens to destroy Australia.

ISIS Releases A Letter In French Urging Fighters To Remain Steadfast, Comparing Its Current Situation To Difficulties The Organization Faced In The Early Days Of The Syrian Revolution

On October 2, 2018, the Islamic State (ISIS) French-language media outlet An-Nur released a two-page document in French titled "This is How they Were," signed by an ISIS member who goes by the name Abu 'Umar Az-Zanji.

German Jihadi Survives Assassination Attempt In Northern Syria

On October 7, 2018, German-speaking jihadi operatives in Syria fighting with Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) reported on their Telegram channel that an unnamed German fighter had survived unscathed what appears to have been an assassination attempt, after a sticky bomb was placed under a seat in his pickup truck.

Editorial In Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) Magazine Claims Chinese Regime Conceals Plight Of Uyghurs From Outside World

On October 6, 2018, the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) released the Issue 24 of its Arabic-language online magazine.

Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) Deputy Leader Encourages Jihad To Liberate East Turkestan, Discusses Organization's Accomplishments In Syria, In Interview In The Organization's Magazine

Issue 24 of the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) Arabic-language online magazine, Turkestan Al-Islamiyyah, released on October 6, 2018, features a detailed interview with the organization's deputy emir.

Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) Releases Part 28 In Its Video ‎‎Series 'Lovers Of Paradise'‎ ‎

On October 10, 2018, the Uyghur jihadi organization Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) released Part 28 in its video series "Lovers Of Paradise," which commemorates the group's fallen fighters.

Al-Shabab Executes Five Men Accused Of Spying For U.S., British, Or Somali Intelligence

On October 9, 2018, the Shahada News Agency, which belongs to Harakat Al-Shabab Al-Mujahideen (Al-Shabab), reported that the jihadi organization had executed five young men accused of spying for either U.S., British, or Somali intelligence agencies.

Al-Shabab's Shahada News Agency Documents Group's Zakat Distribution Of USD To Needy Families In Mogadishu, Somalia

On October 8, 2018, Shahada, the news agency of the Somalia-based pro-Al-Qaeda jihadi group Al-Shabab, published a report documenting a zakat ("alms") distribution event in which the group handed out U.S. dollars to needy families in Mogadishu, Somalia.

Hurras Al-Din Clerics Urge Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham To Continue Jihad, Not Implement Sochi Agreement

On October 7, 2018, a letter by prominent Hurras Al-Din clerics was published on pro-Hurras Al-Din Telegram channels calling for Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) to cooperate with the organization in its jihadi efforts in northern Syria.

Letter By Pro-Al-Qaeda Media Group Lashes Out At Sochi ‎Agreement, Suggests Ways To Thwart It, Including ‎Attacking Turkish Tourism Industry, Russian Bases in Syria‎

On September 26, 2018, the pro-Al-Qaeda Bayan Foundation for Islamic Media published a letter by Al-Qaeda supporter Adnan Hadid titled "Sochi – The Conspiracy in Its Decisive Moments," which issues a dire warning to rebels and residents alike in Idlib against accepting the recently signed Sochi agreement.

Al-Qaeda In The Islamic Maghrib (AQIM)-Affiliate In ‎Tunisia Claims Killing, Injuring Of Tunisian Soldiers In Double IED Attack

On October 5, 2018, Al-Andalus, the media arm of Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM), released a statement in which AQIM's affiliate in Tunisia, the 'Uqba Bin Nafi' Brigade, claimed a double IED attack on an armored vehicle carrying Tunisian soldiers.

Pro-Al-Qaeda Media Group Announces Launch Of Website

On October 9, 2018, the pro-Al-Qaeda Bayan Foundation for Islamic Media announced on Telegram that it had launched an official website.

Pro-ISIS Tech Group Posts On Telegram About WhatsApp Security Tutorial; Discusses Usage Of Two-Step Verification

A pro-Islamic State (ISIS) group is a top disseminator of cyber security information and has several active technical channels on Telegram.

ISIS's Nasher News Telegram Channel Urges Supporters To Rely On Group's 'Known Sources,' Denies Any Presence On Twitter, Instagram, WhatsApp

On October 4, 2018, the Islamic State's (ISIS) official Telegram channel Nasher News released a statement urging supporters to be "cautious" and only trust news published on "known sources."

Afghan Taliban Caution Islamic Scholars Against Taking Part In U.S.-Sponsored Conferences

On September 29, 2018, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization) issued a statement urging Islamic scholars to not take part in U.S.-sponsored conferences that are to be held in Kabul and Islamabad.

Pakistani Cleric Maulana Qasmi: 'The Kuffar [Unbelievers] Are The Enemies Of Allah'

Addressing several religious congregations in Karachi, Pakistan, radical Pakistani cleric Maulana Muhammad Ilyas Qasmi criticized Muslims for befriending "the enemies of Islam."

Afghan Taliban Vow To Thwart Parliamentary Elections, Urge Afghans To Boycott Them

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization) has called upon the people of Afghanistan to boycott the parliamentary elections in Afghanistan to be held on October 20, 2018. The elections were originally scheduled to be held October 15, 2016 In a statement, the Islamic Emirate also instructed "all its mujahideen to halt this American-led process throughout the country by creating severe obstacles for it."