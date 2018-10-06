Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary

The following are some of this week's reports from the MEMRI Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Project, which translates and analyzes content from sources monitored around the clock, among them the most important jihadi websites and blogs. (To view these reports in full, you must be a paying member of the JTTM; for membership information, send an email to [email protected] with "Membership" in the subject line.)

EXCLUSIVE: Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Strategy Document Lays Out Group's Rules On Targets, Spies, Captives, Loot, And Other Subjects

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan ("Movement of the Pakistani Taliban," TTP) has released a strategy document written in September 2018. The 13-page Urdu-language document was published on the website of the TTP and has an introduction and nine chapters.

EXCLUSIVE: Syria-Based Saudi Jihadi Clerics Launch 'Journey To Eternity' Lecture Series, Offer Cash, Gold Rings, Rifles In Contest Using WhatsApp

On August 30, 2018, Syria-based Saudi jihadi clerics launched a lecture series posted on social media offering awards, including rifles for fighters, gold rings for ladies, cell phones and U.S. dollars, to winners chosen at random.

EXCLUSIVE: Pakistani Cleric On Blasphemous Cartoons In Europe: 'Fighting The Kuffar With The Sword Is Possible'

Addressing a religious congregation in the town of Malakand in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, radical Islamic cleric Maulana Abdul Aziz Isar said: "It is possible to fight the kuffar [unbelievers] with jihad." The event was organized by Al-Rehmat Trust, the charity arm of Pakistani jihadi organization Jaish-e-Muhammad. Others who spoke at the event included Usman Ghani and Ali Muhammad, who oversees Al-Rehmat Trust for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Islamic State Supporter Criticizes Leadership In A Series Of Scathing Articles – Part II: Leaders Disregarded Scholars And Judicial System, Flee The Battlefield

In June 2018, a supporter of the Islamic State (ISIS) published a series of five articles harshly criticizing senior figures in the organization's leadership.

Pro-ISIS Media Group Eulogizes British ISIS Drone Developer

On October 2, 2018, the pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media group Al-Muhajireen published a eulogy for a British citizen identified as Abu Al-Wala' Al-Britani, who played a key role in developing the organization's drone force.

ISIS Claims Killing Of Three Christian Ethiopians In Somalia

On October 1, 2018, the Islamic State (ISIS) released a statement claiming that the "soldiers of the Caliphate" had killed three Christian Ethiopians with "light weapons" in the city of Bosaso, east of Somalia.

Pro-ISIS Media Publishes New Posters Threatening Australia, Attacks At Concert Venues In West

A pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media outlet has recently been disseminating two digitally created posters threatening attacks in the West.

Pro-ISIS Media Outlet Continues Its Publication Of Intimidating Posters Directed At Australia

As part of a series of intimidating posters directed at Australia that were recently circulated on pro-ISIS channels, on September 29, 2018, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media outlet published a poster threatening terror attacks in Australia.

Al-Qaeda-Affiliated 'Group For Supporting Islam And ‎Muslims' (GSIM) Video Shows Fighters Vowing To Continue Fighting Against France And Its 'Tails'

On September 30, 2018, Al-Zallaqa, the media arm of the Al-Qaeda-affiliated Group For Supporting Islam And Muslims, released a video featuring fighters accusing France of waging war on Islam to prevent the implementation of shari'a in Mali and vowed to continue fighting against France and its tails.

Al-Shabab Claims Responsibility For Attack On EU Military Convoy Carrying Italian Trainers In Somalia

On October 1, 2018, Shahada, the news agency of Somalia-based pro-Al-Qaeda group Harakat Al-Shabab Al-Mujahideen, reported that the group had carried out a "martyrdom" operation on a European Union military convoy carrying Italian trainers on Industrial Road in the capital city of Mogadishu, Somalia.

Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): WhatsApp ‎Service Promotes Content Of Syria-Based Egyptian Jihadi ‎Sheikh

The following information is based on a general overview of a WhatsApp account demonstrating terror-related activity / sympathies.

Platform: WhatsApp

On Telegram, German-Speaking Jihadis In Syria Give ‎ProtonMail Address, Appeal For Donations To Purchase ‎Military Gear

On October 1, 2018, a German-speaking Telegram channel appealed for donations from Muslims living in the West to help jihadis fighting in Syria purchase military gear. The channel had previously posted similar appeals.

Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) In Syria Releases Video Showing Fighters Undergoing Military Training

On October 3, 2018, the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) released a video that featured a commander speaking in the Uyghur language, the group's military capabilities, including the use of tanks, and fighters training using various types of weapons.

In Video, Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) In Syria Vows To Remain Steadfast, Shows Its Fighters' Readiness

On September 29, 2018, the pro-Al-Qaeda Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) in Syria released a video in which the group vowed to remain steadfast, showed its military capabilities and its fighters' readiness, and stressed that it would not be "deceived by the intimidations and rumors of the enemies."

Afghan Taliban Deny Talks With U.S. Officials At Bagram Military Base And In Dubai

On September 23, 2018, Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization), issued a statement denying media reports that Taliban officials from Quetta (the Pakistani city where the Afghan Taliban leadership has lived for most of at least the past decade) had held talks with U.S. officials.

Afghan Taliban: 'Struggle Against The... Intellectual Invasion Of The Occupiers A Religious Obligation'

On September 25, 2018, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization) issued a statement calling for an intellectual fight against "the propaganda and intellectual invasion" by the foreign occupiers in Afghanistan.